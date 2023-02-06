Saniya Keys scored down low with 1:43 left to put Cottonwood up three and the Bears held on a 47-46 win in a Class 2A, Area 2 thriller over the Samson Tigers at the Geneva County gym.

Samson missed two shots on the ensuing possession after Keys basket and had a shot blocked by Keys on the next series. The Tigers had one last chance after a steal by Shayeli Mock, but a potential 3-point try by Brantley Edberg bounced off the rim and Paige Norris stuck in a two-point putback right before the horn sounded.

Keys had 25 points to lead Cottonwood (13-11), which advanced to play Geneva County in Thursday’s area tournament finals.

Edberg led Samson with 15 points and Mock added 13. Samson finished the year with an 18-6 record.

Geneva County 63, Wicksburg 27: Jordyn Alston had 26 points and Charlianna Boutwell 15 to lead 2A No. 6 ranked Geneva County (23-6), which advanced to Thursday’s area tournament finals against Cottonwood.

Bella Sellers led Wicksburg with 14 points. The Panthers finished the season with a 9-18 record.

Class 2A, Area 3

At Abbeville

G.W. Long 46, Ariton 28: Maleah Long and Emma Claire Long both had 14 points and Ally Whitehead 11 to lead G.W. Long (20-7), which advanced to Thursday’s area tournament finals against Abbeville.

Nya Allen led Ariton with seven points. The Purple Cats finished the season with a 10-12 record.

Abbeville 60, Barbour County 28: Jamya Glover scored 17 to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Bre Hardamon and Trinity Coxson each scored 12, while Gabby Brown added 10 for Abbeville (19-6), which advanced to Thursday’s area tournament finals against G.W. Long.

Barbour County, which finished the year with a 9-13 record, was led by Anesia Eutsey with 14 points and Aaliyah Peterson with 10.

Class 2A, Area 4

At Zion Chapel

Zion Chapel 43, Pike Liberal Arts 34: The Rebels advanced to the semifinals against host Luverne on Thursday.

Zion Chapel improved to 4-21, while Pike Liberal Arts finished its first season as an AHSAA member at 1-18.

No game details were available.

Class 3A, Area 3

At Ashford

Houston Academy 51, Northside Methodist 20: Katie Brown had 10 points, while Lauren Baker, Maci Caldwell and Camille Reeves all had eight points for HA (12-7), which advanced to Thursday’s area tournament championship against Ashford.

For Northside Methodist, Dana Cool had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Knights finished the season with a 16-12 record.

Ashford 54, Providence Christian 41: Ashford defeated Providence Christian to advance to the championship against Houston Academy.

Jakena Curl had 19 points and four assists, Trinity McCree 12 points and four block shots and Taliyah Kirkland had 11 points for Ashford (21-6). Amiyah Lewis added 10 points and 23 rebounds.

Annabeth Townsend had 16 points and Clara Mixson had eight for PCS, which ended the season with an 8-14 record.

Class 3A, Area 4

At Pike County

New Brockton 33, Opp 29: Down 19-3 in the third quarter, the Lady Gamecocks went on a 30-10 run to close the game and claim their first area tournament win since 2016 with a 33-29 victory.

Reese Eddins scored 12 and Gabby Eubanks 10 for New Brockton (8-13), which plays Pike County in Thursday’s area finals.

For Opp, Vanessa Stoudemire had 12 points and five rebounds and Jalisa Smith seven points and 11 rebounds, while Cuba Wiggins had six rebounds, six block shots and four steals and Amiya Thompson had 10 rebounds.

Opp finished the season with a 7-13 record.

Pike County 51, Daleville 18: Auriel Moultry and Taniyah Green had 11 points each to lead Pike County (19-8), which advanced play New Brockton in Thursday’s area tournament finals.

Kiani Schmitz led Daleville with nine points. The Warhawks finished the year with a 3-16 record.

Class 4A, Area 2

At Geneva

Geneva 68, Slocomb 18: Makaley Boswell and Simone Minnifield had 16 points each to lead Class 4A No. 8 ranked Geneva (26-3), which advanced to Thursday’s finals against Andalusia.

Callie Seay led Slocomb with eight points. The RedTops finished the season with a 2-22 record.

Andalusia 57, Dale County 26: Saniah Daniel led Dale County with 10 points as the Warriors fell to Andalusia to finish the season with a 4-19 record.

Kamari Gay led Andalusia with 23 points.

Class 5A, Area 3

At Charles Henderson

Charles Henderson 41, Greenville 37 (OT): Charles Henderson outscored Greenville 6-2 in overtime to take a 41-37 win over Greenville.

Harmony Hubbard hit a 3-pointer and 1-of-2 free throws and Jasmine Foster added two free throws in the OT for CHHS.

KK Hobdy led the Trojans with 28 points. Hubbard added seven points.

Charles Henderson advanced to Wednesday's area finals against Carroll.

Class 1A, Area 2

At Kinston

Kinston 34, Houston County 27: Kaley Norris had 10 points and Lauren Norris had nine to lead Kinston (6-18), which advanced to play Elba in Wednesday’s tournament semifinals.

Diamond Ealy-Carter had 20 points to lead Houston County, which finished with a 1-17 record. The Lions snapped a 40-game losing streak back to Jan. 13, 2020 when it beat Emmanuel Christian.

AISA

Class AA State Quarterfinals

At Lakeside School

Lakeside School 53, Pickens Academy 23: Jayden Green led Lakeside with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Chloe Helms had 14 points and six assists and Eliza Eriksen had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the Chiefs.

Sophie Seaborn added eight points, six steals for four rebounds for Lakeside (12-9), which plays Wednesday in the state semifinals against Hooper Academy at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl at 12:30 p.m.

Boys

Class 2A, Area 2

Cottonwood 58, Wicksburg 26: Jayden Culver had 17 points, Christian Williams 15 and Anthony Pressley 11 for Cottonwood (10-16), which advanced to play Geneva County in Thursday’s area tournament finals.

Gabe Glover had eight points to lead Wicksburg, which finished the season 6-19.

Geneva County 86, Samson 36: Omari Holmes scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds and Robert Darden had 17 points to lead Geneva County (17-12), which advanced to play Cottonwood in Thursday’s area finals.

Peyton Pitts had 12 points to lead Samson, which finished the season 2-25.