Houston Academy ruined Ariton’s girls debut as a soccer program with a 10-0 win on Monday night in high school girls soccer action at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

Bennett Amason, Brinley Harrell and Katie Langford all had a hat trick of three goals for the Raiders (2-0). Emily Selig had the other goal.

Sarah Anne Eldridge, Harrell and Langford had one assist each for HA.

Enterprise 3, Pike Road 0: Enterprise boys opened the 2023 season with a 3-0 win over Pike Road on Monday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Drew Suter, Lincoln Lascano and Diego Rodriguez scored the three Wildcat goals. Lascano assisted on the Suter goal and Payton Polidore had an assist on Lascano’s score.

Sean Medina had the shutout in goal, while Edwin Hernandez defensively prevented four Patriot scoring chances.

Enterprise JV boys 3, Pike Road 3 (tie): The Wildcat JV finished in a 3-3 with Pike Road.

Bryce McGowan, Brian Gomez and Caden Belich had the three EHS scores. Cristian Calixtro and Jake Severs had an assist each.

Junior Varsity

Dothan girls 5, Providence Christian 1: Catherine Farmer had a hat trick of scoring three goals, while Hannah Cooper and Olivia Stewart each added a goal to lead Dothan.

Stewart also had an assist as did Aliyah Richards, Carter Grace Tessmann and Arianna Torres. The defense was led by Ava Bell, Maya Swope and Nala Werts.