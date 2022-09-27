More high school football games moved to Thursday due to weather concerns

Seven more high school football games have been moved up a night because of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.

As a result, 11 games in the Dothan Eagle coverage area have been moved up with most shifted to Thursday night.

The latest changes Tuesday included Straughn at Houston Academy and Central-Phenix City at Dothan moving to Thursday.

Other games on Tuesday moved by decisions to Thursday night are Carroll at Eufaula, Rehobeth at Charles Henderson, Pike County at New Brockton, G.W. Long at Zion Chapel and Red Level at Elba.

Three games were moved on Monday – Northside Methodist at Providence Christian, Ashford at Daleville and Florala at Houston County – to Thursday night, while Georgia’s Seminole County game at Baconton Charter was moved to Wednesday night.

Flag football/football doubleheader: The shifting of the Central of Phenix City at Dothan game has created a unique doubleheader Thursday at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Northside Methodist and Dothan flag football teams were originally scheduled to play each other on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the stadium, but that game has now moved up to 4:15 p.m., because of the varsity football game. The flag football game should finish in time for pre-game warm-ups for the Central-Dothan football game, set to start at 7 p.m.