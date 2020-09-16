More prep volleyball matches canceled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It will be a quiet Thursday of high school volleyball matches in the Wiregrass thanks to Hurricane Sally as most schools remain closed following the hurricane’s landfall in Gulf Shores Wednesday and its journey through the state.

All matches were canceled, except one. The one match, as of Wednesday, still on the schedule was G.W. Long at Dale County, though it could also get canceled. According to Dale County athletic director Nicole Dutton, school officials were going to see how road conditions were early Thursday to determine if it was safe to come to the Midland City campus.

The rest of the matches were canceled. Several – mostly required area contests – have already been rescheduled. New Brockton-Goshen has been re-set for Oct. 1, Slocomb at Wicksburg for Oct. 5 and Elba at Luverne for Oct. 8. Also, Tuesday’s Elba-Florala contest has been rescheduled for Sept. 28.

Several others, including a Class 2A, Area 3 matchup of Ariton at Zion Chapel and a Class 4A, Area 2 contest of Geneva at Ashford, will have to be made up.