Morris, G.W. Long pull away from HA

Trevor Morris had three touchdown runs and the Class 2A No. 8 ranked Long Rebels outscored Houston Academy 24-0 in the second half for a 38-7 win at home to end the regular season.
Long (8-1) prepares for a home playoff game next Friday against Luverne. Houston Academy saw its season end with a 3-7 record.
The Rebels took advantage of four Raider turnovers in the win.
A Raider fumble on the first play of the third quarter led to a 23-yard touchdown run by Morris to make it 21-7. Morris scored again on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run. Less than a minute later, Hunter Whitehead returned an interception 32 yards to make it 35-7. A Tanner Patton 35-yard field goal closed out the scoring.
G.W. Long scored the first two touchdowns of the game, a Morris 6-yard run and a Jackson Chancey 5-yard run.
HA’s lone score came on an 88-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard plunge from Jeb Daughtry late in the second quarter.
Morris earned 110 yards rushing on 13 carries with the three scores. Chancey added 42 yards on 10 carries.
Defensively, Chancey had 12 tackles and Whitehead and Cameron Langford both had eight tackles with Langford earning one quarterback sack. Blayne McDaniel had an interception and fumble recovery and Austin Kerchner also had a fumble recovery.
Long held HA to 175 total yards. Kaden Mitchell was 7-of-12 passing for 96 yards and J.T. Ackerman had 44 yards rushing.
Navarre (Fla.) 42, Enterprise 28: The Wildcats couldn’t keep pace with unbeaten Navarre, falling on the road to the Raiders (5-0).
Enterprise (7-3) struck first on a 7-yard pass from Quentin Hayes to Josh McCray with 8:44 to go in the first, but the home standing Raiders scored three straight touchdowns, including a 61-yard scoring pass, to go up 21-7 with 5:16 left in the half.
Hayes and McCray hooked up on a 7-yard TD pass with 48 seconds left, pulling the Wildcats to 21-14 at halftime.
The Raiders increased the lead to 27-14, but Hayes connected with Jared Smith on a 71-yard touchdown pass to cut the margin.
Navarre, though, pushed the lead to 42-21 with two touchdowns.
Hayes and Smith connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass in the final minute.
Hayes completed 13-of-25 passing for 184 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Smith caught seven passes for 155 yards and two scores. McCray had 243 all-purpose yards, including 145 on six kickoff returns. He added 72 rushing on eight carries and caught 26 yards off four receptions.
McGill-Toolen 35, Dothan 7: Dothan seized a quick 7-0 lead, but it was all McGill-Toolen after that as the Class 6A No. 10 Yellow Jackets took a 35-7 win over the Wolves Friday night in Mobile.
Dothan, which was playing in its second season after forming through consolidation, finished the season 2-7. McGill-Toolen improved to 7-2.
Dothan jumped in front 7-0 late in the first quarter on a Bauer Sharp 11-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left before McGill-Toolen quarterback Spencer Arceneux scored on an 8-yard run with 16 seconds left. The Wolves blocked the extra point, leaving it 7-6 DHS.
The Yellow Jackets moved ahead 13-7 in the opening minute of the second quarter on a 67-yard pass from Arceneux to Jordan Mosley.
McGill increased the lead with a 1-yard TD run by Braylon McReynolds with 5:39 left in the second quarter and padded the margin to 27-7 with 41 seconds left in the half on a Tony Ingle 10-yard run.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, McGill-Toolen scored with 5:05 left on a touchdown run. The Yellow Jackets added a two-point conversion to make it 35-7.
Cottonwood 44, Houston County 40: Mekhi Anglin rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries as the Bears won a shootout in a Class 2A, Region 2 game over Houston County.
Brody Morris earned 85 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries and Austin McCardle completed 6-of-7 passing for 63 yards with Landen Richardson catching two passes for 42 yards.
Raymond Bryant added the other Bears score, returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. Blakely Smith led the Cottonwood defense with seven tackles.
For Houston County, Kenzerick Barber rushed for three touchdowns, JJ Johnson rushed for two and Ladarius Maybin caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kahleel Johnson.
Both teams finished the season. Cottonwood finished 2-7 and Houston County 1-9.
Zion Chapel 41, Pleasant Home 14: Zion Chapel avoided a winless season, downing Pleasant Home at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.
The Rebels (1-9) had a 21-14 halftime lead and pulled away with three second half scores.
JD Finger rushed for two scores and White Wilkerson, Cole Moseley, Brockston Bragg and Zay Adair had one rushing TD each for the Rebels.
Pike Lib 35, Monroe Academy 18: In a match-up of a playoff game next week, eighth-ranked Pike Liberal Arts beat Monroe Academy 35-18 in Monroeville.
The teams play again next week in Troy.
The Patriots (7-2) took a 7-0 lead early on a Jay Taylor TD reception and maintained the margin through the quarter. Monroe Academy (6-4) cut it to 7-6 in the second quarter then the Patriots pushed the margin to 21-6 on Kam Baker TD runs of 7 and 10 yards in the third quarter.
After the Vols cut it to 21-12, Frankie Jeffcoat had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and quarterback Mayes White added a 9-yard TD run with 7:43 left.
White was 14-of-23 passing for 139 yards and Baker earned 161 yards rushing for Pike Lib.
Defensively, Peyton Dicks had eight tackles and Baker had seven stops with one fumble recovery. Caleb Guice also had seven tackles. Kase Chirico also had a fumble recovery.
Abbeville Christian 42, Macon-East 35: The Generals earned a regular-season win over Macon-East at home, rallying from 28-13 down at the half.
The 10th-ranked Generals (8-2) open the playoffs at home next week against South Choctaw.
Ryan Ledford threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Dre Cobb with 7:09 left to break a 35 all tie and give ACA the win.
Cobb opened the Generals scoring with a 74-yard kickoff return. Jackson Blalock scored on a 1-yard in the second quarter.
Ledford threw an 80-yard TD pass to Cobb on the first play of the third quarter and added a 55-yard pass to Blalock to tie it at 28 before Blalock scored on a 74-yard run to put the Generals up 35-28 with 6:17 left in the third.
Macon East tied it in the final minute of the third quarter.
Cobb caught six passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and added a 74 yard kickoff return for a TD plus 31 yards on his only carry. Blalock caught three passes for 103 yards with two TDs and also had 99 yards rushing with one score.
Springwood 44, Lakeside 26: On Thursday night in Lanett, the Chiefs fell in their regular-season finale to Springwood 44-26.
The Chiefs (3-7) visit Jackson Academy in the first round of the state playoffs next week.
Lakeside cut a 21-6 deficit to three with under 30 seconds in the second quarter, but the Wildcats quick raced down field and scored on the half’s final play on a Cooper Champion to O.J. Tolbert touchdown pass.
Tolbert added a 60-yard run on the first play of the third quarter to help Springwood to a commanding 35-18 lead. Tolbert earned four touchdowns on the night and 138 yards rushing.
Lakeside scored off a Darian Smith 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and 12-yard TD runs in the second quarter by both Slade Seaborn and Will Dixon.
Early County 70, Berrien 20: Early County scored its most in 45 years during a 70-20 romp in Ashburn against Berrien.
The 70 total was the most for the Bobcats since posting 77 in a shutout win over Terrell County in 1975.
LaDarius Ceasar accounted for four touchdowns in three different ways and Early County had two interception returns for touchdowns in the Region 1-AA game for the ninth-ranked Bobcats (4-2 overall, 1-2 in Region 1-AA).
The teams combined for three touchdowns in the opening three minutes Berry scoring twice to go up 13-7. Ceasar returned a kickoff for a touchdown in between for ECHS.
The Bobcats scored the next 42 points before halftime to build a 49-13 advantage.
Ceasar scored on a run, Ashtyn Grimes fired a 35-yard TD pass to Ryan Foster and Ceasar followed with a 56-yard scoring run. Ja’Kavian Ealey earned a 15-yard TD run and Edarious Range returned an interception for a touchdown. Grimes and Ceasar hooked up on a TD pass on the half’s final play.
Berrien scored early in the third quarter, but the Bobcats posted the final three scores off TD runs by JD Holmes and Jamal Covin and an interception return for touchdown by Brayden Enfinger.
Mitchell County 42, Seminole County 14: Boris Melton threw for 90 yards and a touchdown to Latin Cowart and Zha Martin threw a 29-yard TD pass to Dontavius Brown for Seminole County (3-4, 2-1 in Region 1-A).
