Morris, G.W. Long pull away from HA

Cobb caught six passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and added a 74 yard kickoff return for a TD plus 31 yards on his only carry. Blalock caught three passes for 103 yards with two TDs and also had 99 yards rushing with one score.

Springwood 44, Lakeside 26: On Thursday night in Lanett, the Chiefs fell in their regular-season finale to Springwood 44-26.

The Chiefs (3-7) visit Jackson Academy in the first round of the state playoffs next week.

Lakeside cut a 21-6 deficit to three with under 30 seconds in the second quarter, but the Wildcats quick raced down field and scored on the half’s final play on a Cooper Champion to O.J. Tolbert touchdown pass.

Tolbert added a 60-yard run on the first play of the third quarter to help Springwood to a commanding 35-18 lead. Tolbert earned four touchdowns on the night and 138 yards rushing.

Lakeside scored off a Darian Smith 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and 12-yard TD runs in the second quarter by both Slade Seaborn and Will Dixon.

Early County 70, Berrien 20: Early County scored its most in 45 years during a 70-20 romp in Ashburn against Berrien.