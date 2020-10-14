Most area sub-regional volleyball matches being held Thursday or Saturday

Though the AHSAA schedule has Friday as the listed date for Tuesday’s area tournament winners and runner-ups to play sub-regional matches, most in the Wiregrass have moved off the date to either Thursday or Saturday because of football.

Six of the 10 matches are now on Thursday and three on Saturday. Only one stayed on Friday. All the matches are best of five set contests with winners advancing to next week’s Super Regional (Oct. 21-23) in Montgomery.

Among the Thursday matches include 2A powers G.W. Long and Geneva County both at home. G.W. Long (27-4), the current No. 1 team in the state in 2A and the defending state champion, plays at 5 p.m. against Luverne, while Geneva County (19-5), No. 10 in 2A, hosts Randolph County at 4 p.m.

Also on Thursday, Class 2A Ariton (19-8) plays at 1 p.m. at Highland Home and Houston County (4-10) at 3 p.m. at Ranburne. In addition, Class 6A Eufaula (14-8) hosts Helena at 3 p.m. and 3A Goshen (8-4) travels to No. 9 ranked Trinity for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Class 1A No. 6 ranked Kinston (11-5) is the lone area team playing on Friday, doing so at home against Wadley at 4 p.m.