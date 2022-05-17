Motivated G.W. Long Rebels set for state championship series

The G.W. Long Rebel baseball team knows the highs of winning the state title and the lows after losing in the state championship series.

The Rebels, owners of 16 state titles with the last one in 2019, currently have a bitter taste in their mouths following last year’s series loss as they head into this year’s state finals.

“That loss last year definitely hurt, so winning it this year really motivates me,” Rebel senior Jackson Chancey said Tuesday recalling last year’s series loss to Westbrook Christian.

“It was great to win it (2019) and it was very bad to lose it (2021), so you like to get back there and win it,” added senior Jackson (JD) Dasigner.

The Rebels hope that motivation pays off when they play in the Class 2A best-of three state championship series starting Wednesday against Decatur Heritage.

The Rebels (32-8) and Eagles (28-9) play Game 1 Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. Game 2 is Thursday morning at Jacksonville State's Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium at 10 a.m. A tiebreaking third game, if needed, would follow at JSU.

Of this year’s roster, only four players were part of the Rebels’ last state title team in 2019 – seniors Trevor Morris, Blayne McDaniel, Chancey and Dasigner.

Dasigner said it would be special to go out as a senior with a state title.

“It would mean the world,” Dasigner said. “I have been here six years and winning a state championship is hard.”

While last year’s title loss hurt, said Chancey, it’s not something Rebel players talk about among themselves, though it is still present.

“We try to move on from it,” Chancey said. “We don’t really talk about it, but we keep it in the back of our minds to make sure we get it this year.”

G.W. Long head coach Drew Miller, who has won four state titles as the Rebel leader and also won a few as a player in Skipperville, said both winning and losing a title can motivate his players.

“They are both motivation,” Miller said. “Anytime you win, you want to have that feeling again and anytime you lose, you don’t want to face that obstacle again. You can see both as motivation. It is something we keep in the back of our mind. It’s not something that we make important.”

Miller said it won’t be easy against a Decatur Heritage program that will have a hunger for the title. The Eagles won the Class 1A state title in 2016 and lost in the finals in 2017. In the last two playoff seasons, they fell just short, losing in the Class 2A state semifinals.

“We will definitely have to pitch well,” Miller said. “I think that will be the key for both teams. They have a great pitching staff like we do.

"We will really have to keep the score low. We will have to make the routine plays. They have three guys that can pitch – three quality 2A pitchers who probably could pitch at any level, so we definitely will have to swing the bat.”

Miller said seniors Cole O’Brien and Tyler Founds and freshman Bryant Sparkman are the top three Eagle pitchers. Sparkman, despite being a freshman, is a hard thrower in the mid-to-upper 80s. Founds was a second-team all-state selection last year.

Offensively, the Eagles have a strong lineup with some power, said Miller.

G.W. Long enters the championship round after defeating county rival Ariton in a tough, three-game state semifinal series, winning the decisive third game 9-5 on Friday.

The players feel that intense series with their nearby rivals could help this week.

“It helps having to fight for a series to get the state championship series,” Dasigner said. “It was a dogfight.”

Miller also felt the experience of that series as well as winning a road series two weeks at Vincent should help his players.

“Anytime you play a series like that, it makes you battled tested,” Miller said. “I don’t foresee any situation that will be as intense as the one we were in last Thursday and Friday. Going to a third game was good for our kids. We were challenged the week before (with a road series) and that was good for us.”

While Long has experience in the state championship series, it doesn’t have championship experience of playing in Oxford and Jacksonville State. The AHSAA moved the finals this year to Calhoun County after playing for more than two decades in Montgomery.

“We will be a little bit out of our comfort zone going to Oxford instead of Montgomery,” Miller said. “We had a routine in Montgomery.”

The Rebels did play in Oxford during the regular season in 2018, though only Morris was on the roster of the team. A year ago, Long played a playoff series at Ranburne (outside of Oxford) and stayed in the same hotel it will be in on Wednesday night.

Still, Rebel players will rely on their past experiences in the finals.

“Experience is a big key in playing state championship games,” Chancey said. “It really helps. When you get down, experience helps a lot.”

Dasigner said the Rebels will have to stay composed in order to win the championship series.

“Be mentally tough, just be focused at all times and don’t let the games get to you,” Dasigner said. “They are big games, but we have to keep within ourselves and not try to do anything special.”

