NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Local prep football players set to ink with colleges

Wednesday’s signing day in the area will be mostly void of suspense, big-time signees or a lot of different high school celebrations.

As of Tuesday, 25 players, who all already have made public their decisions, are expected to sign football scholarships with only two inking with a major Division I program. The 25 will represent just five of the 37 high schools in the area.

Dothan High has seven football players expected to sign – all at NAIA, NCAA Division III or a prep school. Enterprise and Abbeville expect four players each to ink with football programs. Eufaula is expecting five new players to sign after three signed with major schools in the early signing period. AISA Class AAA champion Pike Liberal Arts also has five scheduled to sign on Wednesday.

At present, the headliners of Wednesday’s signees are Enterprise athlete Josh McCray and Eufaula standout Emmanual Stevenson. McCray, a running back and a first-team Class 7A all-state athlete, plans to sign with Illinois of the Big Ten led by new coach Bret Bielema, while Stevenson, a wide receiver/tight end, intends to ink with Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference, led by new coach Butch Jones, a former Tennessee head coach and Alabama offensive analyst.

The other Enterprise signees beside McCray are Jared Smith, Jaylon Webster and Carson Cole.