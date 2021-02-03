NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Local standouts sign college scholarships

A couple of months ago, Enterprise senior standout Josh McCray felt like he was destined to be an Ole Miss Rebel or Kentucky Wildcat in college.
A mid-December hiring by the University of Illinois started a chain of events that eventually led to a different plan.
The Fighting Illini hired former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema on Dec. 19.
Bielema happened to be good friends with Enterprise defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy and the Wildcat coach brought McCray to the attention of the new Illinois coach.
“They both used to be at Wisconsin,” McCray said. “Coach K told Coach B about me and Coach B was very interested in me and seeing the potential I had. I felt we started that connection with each other.”
Less than a week after McCray first heard from Bielema in late December, the versatile Wildcat star committed to play for Illinois. On Wednesday, he signed with the Fighting Illini.
“It feels nice,” McCray said of signing. “There is so much going through my head. I am just excited.”
McCray was one of two Dothan Eagle coverage players to sign with a major college program Wednesday. Eufaula wide receiver Emmanual Stevenson inked with Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound McCray, considered a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com, amassed 2,828 career rushing (1,737) and receiving yards (1,101) with 40 touchdowns (30 rushing, 10 receiving) at Enterprise after being utilized at running back, slot receiver and even in the wildcat quarterback package. He was also a dangerous kick returner who could play on defense.
A first team Class 7A all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree this past fall, McCray, as a senior, rushed for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns on 111 carries, averaging 7.0 yards a carry, while catching 28 passes for 440 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 570 yards and two scores.
“Josh is maybe the most talented guy I have ever been around, but I tell you this, he is the most versatile player I’ve ever had,” Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington said. “Josh could start on defense. He can throw it. He can run it. He can catch it and return kicks. He fills up those stat sheets.”
McCray received a lot of offers, including from six Southeastern Conference schools – Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee -- as well as from Washington State of the Pac 10 before Illinois entered the picture in December.
“I was on Ole Miss and Kentucky kind of hard,” McCray said. “I was pushing kind of towards Ole Miss, but they wanted me to play defense. Kentucky offered me to play running back, so I was kind of staying between those two.
“Illinois then came in the mix and they said I could be a running back. That is what I want to be – an offensive player. I want the ball in my hands at all times. I feel like I can make some plays.”
Now officially an Illinois signee, McCray is ready to get up to the Big Ten school and start his college career.
“My goal really is to get stronger in the weight room,” McCray said. “I know I have to get big heading up there and taking all those big hits. I also have to build up my speed.”
Eufaula’s Stevenson inks with Arkansas State
Two years ago, Emmanual Stevenson transferred to Eufaula from Hawaii.
He quickly became a major cog in the Tiger offense. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder wide receiver, whose uncle is NFL standout Steve McClendon, a former Troy University teammate of Eufaula assistant coach Jerrel Jernigan, caught 72 passes for 878 yards and nine touchdowns.
On Wednesday, he signed to play college football with Arkansas State.
“It just proves hard work pays off,” Stevenson said. “Anything you dream of can become a reality if you just work hard.”
His work caught the eye of a new Arkansas State coaching staff, led by former Alabama offensive analyst Butch Jones.
“They have a whole new coaching staff and when coach (Andy, tight ends coach) Kwon called me up after a basketball game, he was really warm and welcoming,” Stevenson said. “He made me feel like Arkansas State could be my new home.”
Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby said Stevenson is a versatile player Arkansas State felt strongly about right away.
“He played slot, tight end – a little bit of everywhere,” Rigby said. “He’s done a phenomenal job. He was the very first person (new coaching staff) that they jumped on and offered the night that they got the job. So that ought to tell you something about him. He’s going to have a great career there.”
The Tiger standout is already preparing to join his new team.
“I’m just working in the weight room, working on the field – just doing whatever I can do to stay prepared and ready for the season,” Stevenson said.
DOTHAN HAS SIX SIGN
Dothan, under head coach Smitty Grider, had six players sign on Wednesday. A seventh player, lineman Chevalie Condry, plans to sign later with Good Elite Prep Academy.
Kam Dawsey, Dothan
Defensive back
Iowa Western
“Just super intelligent kid. His football I.Q. is extremely high. He doesn’t mind tackling. He will come up and make tackles even though he is not the biggest guy. He does everything well, but the biggest thing is his football I.Q. is what sets him apart,” Grider said.
J.K. Frazier, Dothan
Defensive end/linebacker
Otterbein University (Ohio)
“J.K. is the ultimate team player and hard worker. He split his time at his position, but he never complained. He just took advantage of every opportunity he had when he was in the game. He worked hard in the offseason to put himself in a position to play,” Grider said.
Jamel Harris, Dothan
Outside Linebacker
Sterling College (Ark.)
“He is a strong, athletic kid. He is a coach’s kid so you know he is going to do things right, play with good technique and great effort. Just an all-around good football player. He was a physical kid who didn’t mind contact and did everything we asked him to do. He was a leader on our defense,” Grider said.
James Hall, Dothan
Offensive lineman
Mount Marty University (South Dakota)
“Obviously he is a strong kid. He is really good in the run game. He weighs 300 plus pounds, but is very athletic for his build. He was a really good offensive lineman,” Grider said.
Jason Hall, Dothan
Fullback
Mount Marty University (South Dakota)
“A very strong kid, athletic for his build. Both of those guys (twin James Hall) worked as hard as anybody we had if not harder than we had. Nobody on our team wanted to play at the next level more than them, I think, and they worked extremely hard for this day to get this opportunity,” Grider said.
Keion Jackson, Dothan
Defensive back
Tennessee Valley Prep Academy
“Kind of along the lines of Kam – a very smart kid. He was always in the right place. Didn’t mind making a tackle when he needed to. He was really a good team player. He really fit in well with our team after transferring in for his senior year (from Dale County),” Grider said.
FOUR ENTERPISE PLAYERS INK SCHOLARSHIPS
In addition to McCray, three Wildcat players in Rick Darlington’s program signed on Wednesday.
Carson Cole, Enterprise
Offensive lineman
Point University
“Carson is a very versatile player – he can play center, guard or tackle. He is our strongest player in the weight room -- he squat well over 500 pounds. He proved successful in the weight room and parlayed that into success on the field. He was a guy that was not a returning starter, but by the end of the season, he was starting games at all three positions on the line,” Darlington said.
Jared Smith, Enterprise
Wide receiver
University of West Florida
“He was the one guy that I was really worried about falling through at a level way below he could play at (because of COVID 19 domino affect with scholarships). I don’t think people realize how talented he is, and specifically how fast he is – he is a blazing 4.4 guy laser time, 23 ½ miles per hour. When he gets down there to West Florida, he will stand out and show people, ‘That guy is a sleeper.’ He wasn’t a sleeper to us. We knew what he had,” Darlington said.
Jaylon Webster, Enterprise
Defensive back
University of West Alabama
“Jaylon, No. 17 (on the field), was a versatile guy who could play corner and play safety. He is very fast, a tremendous track athlete. Webbie is a good pass rusher and smart for a defensive back,” Darlington said.
SIX EUFAULA PLAYERS SIGN
In addition to Stevenson, Eufaula and head coach Ed Rigby had five other players sign with a college Wednesday.
Aaronde Brown
Offensive lineman
Miles College
“He started every game for us this year and has developed as a player over the last few years. He’s done a great job. He had some opportunities at other places that we had found, but we got something close to home. Mr. (Darrell, assistant principal) Woods did a great job of helping make this work out at Miles College in Birmingham, which is nice and close,” Rigby said.
Devin Fuller
Wide receiver/running back
Peru State College
“Devin has been a two-year starter for us playing receiver and playing running back – being kind of a workhorse of the operation. He’s done a tremendous job. It’s (Peru State) is a great school with great academics. This is a great opportunity,” Rigby said.
Hess Horne
Quarterback
Missouri State
“Coach Bobby Petrino, who has had big-time quarterbacks who are NFL guys, hand-picked Hess as his guy and stayed on him for months and months. It’s a great opportunity in a great conference and a great school. He’s going to have a great coach over him to develop him. He’s been a three-year starter who threw for over 7,400 yards – over 3,000 this year. He holds our school record in passing,” Rigby said.
Kenneth McCray
Offensive lineman
Tabor College
“He’s the epitome of take yourself and outwork people and build yourself into an athlete and into a football player. He’s the epitome of what a high school football player is about -- a guy who overcomes and overachieves no matter the circumstances and gets a college scholarship,” Rigby said.
Zadan Thomas
Defensive back
Peru State University
“He’s been a three-year starter for us. He’s done a tremendous job and led us in tackles (102) this year. Anytime over 100 (tackles) is tremendous, especially at this level of football. Him and Devin will be going up there together. To have someone from back home at a new place, it really helps a lot. You have someone you already know that you can talk to, trust and confide in,” Rigby said.
FOUR ABBEVILLE PLAYERS SIGN
Coach LaBrian Stewart and Abbeville had four players sign on Wednesday.
Jayven Anderson
Linebacker
Faulkner University
“He was a wide receiver, linebacker and on special teams. He will be playing linebacker for Faulkner. He’s one of the toughest kids who sacrificed his body week in and week out. He loves collisions. He’s very football savvy. He could play multiple positions,” Stewart said.
Gabriel Snell
Tight end
Tuskegee
“He was one of the only tight ends they offered early. He had a couple of Division I offers, but Tuskegee was close and he thought a lot about the program. He was a big part of the success of the offense because we were able to do a lot of stuff with him. He could go from tight end to H-back to even wide receiver. He put on about 30 pounds of muscle mass and it changed the outcome of his opportunity to play college football,” Stewart said.
Devion Smith
Offensive lineman
Tuskegee
“His recruitment picked up a lot of steam of late. People were looking for linemen. We put together his film and sent it out and here’s a kid Tuskegee felt like could come in and play. For him right now in the offseason is to get bigger, faster and stronger so he can go in and compete for a position. I think his success if going to be at right tackle, which is pretty much what he did for us,” Stewart said.
Arthur Thomas
Nose guard
University of Pikeville
“They recruited him as an outside linebacker. It’s a great opportunity for him to go up there and play a position that fits his athletic ability. I think he’ll have a great career up there. He’s a freakish athlete – very strong, very fast,” Stewart said.