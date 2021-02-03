NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Local standouts sign college scholarships

Tuskegee

“He was one of the only tight ends they offered early. He had a couple of Division I offers, but Tuskegee was close and he thought a lot about the program. He was a big part of the success of the offense because we were able to do a lot of stuff with him. He could go from tight end to H-back to even wide receiver. He put on about 30 pounds of muscle mass and it changed the outcome of his opportunity to play college football,” Stewart said.

Devion Smith

Offensive lineman

Tuskegee

“His recruitment picked up a lot of steam of late. People were looking for linemen. We put together his film and sent it out and here’s a kid Tuskegee felt like could come in and play. For him right now in the offseason is to get bigger, faster and stronger so he can go in and compete for a position. I think his success if going to be at right tackle, which is pretty much what he did for us,” Stewart said.

Arthur Thomas

Nose guard

University of Pikeville

“They recruited him as an outside linebacker. It’s a great opportunity for him to go up there and play a position that fits his athletic ability. I think he’ll have a great career up there. He’s a freakish athlete – very strong, very fast,” Stewart said.

