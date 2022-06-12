Nelson, McDaniel headline locals on ASWA baseball All-State selections

With three state championship teams and two state semifinal clubs leading the way, the Wiregrass featured plenty of talent in the 2022 high school baseball season.

That talent was recognized by members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association during its presentation of the all-state teams released Sunday. A total of 35 area players from 14 teams earned all-state recognition in voting from ASWA members, including 12 as first-team honorees. It’s the area’s most accolades since 37 were honored in 2019.

Pike Liberal Arts School senior standout Drew Nelson and G.W. Long senior star Blayne McDaniel highlighted the area’s representation. Nelson, an Auburn signee, was named both the AISA Pitcher and Player of the Year, while McDaniel, an Enterprise State signee, was selected as the AHSAA Class 2A Pitcher of the Year.

Nelson earned the AISA Pitcher of the Year award for the second straight season and gave Pike Lib its second straight AISA Player of the Year winner, following Mayes White last year.

McDaniel, meanwhile, became the fourth G.W. Long player to be named the Class 2A Pitcher of the Year in the last six years (Collin Searcy, 2017; Dylan Register, 2018 and Matt Snell, 2019).

Nelson excelled both as a pitcher and hitter in helping Pike Liberal Arts to its fourth straight AISA Class AAA state title. On the mound, he was 9-2 with a 1.00 ERA and a 0.88 walks/hits to innings pitch ratio (25 walks, 18 hits in 49 innings) plus 106 strikeouts. On offense, he had a .493 batting average (44-of-95) and a .569 on-base percentage with a Wiregrass co-high six homers, a Wiregrass-best eight triples plus seven triples, 42 RBI and 36 runs scored.

He helped Pike Lib clinch the state title with a dominating pitching performance against Glenwood, striking out 15 and allowing only two hits in a 6-1 win.

McDaniel also had a dominating pitching season, finishing with an 11-1 record, a 1.29 earned run average, a 0.88 WHIP (14 walks, 53 hits in 76 innings) and 118 strikeouts in helping G.W. Long to a 34-8 record and to the AHSAA Class 2A state title. The 11 wins were the most in the Wiregrass and tied for most in Class 2A.

After a no-decision in his first start, McDaniel went 10-0 with a 0.59 earned run average, a 0.68 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in his final 59 innings, while allowing only eight walks, five earned runs and 32 hits.

Like Nelson, McDaniel also capped his season with a sterling performance in the finals, striking out 12 and allowing just four hits during an 8-1 win over Decatur Heritage.

The two pitchers, both left-handers, each threw a Wiregrass-best five shutouts during the season.

State championship teams Pike Liberal Arts, G.W. Long and Abbeville Christian (AISA Class A) and state semifinal teams Ariton (Class 2A) and Headland (5A) combined for 20 of the area’s 35 accolades.

Pike Lib had six players honored in first teamers Nelson and Cason Eubanks, second teamers Press Jefcoat and Darryl Lee and honorable mention selections KC Bradford and Jayden Jordan. G.W. Long had five players recognized in McDaniel, Trevor Morris and Jackson Chancey on first team, Jackson Dasinger on second team and Brant Brady as honorable mention all-state. Abbeville Christian had three honorees in Justin Murphy and Reid Quincy (first team) plus Connor Jones (second team).

Ariton had four selections in Phenix Griffin and Connor Thrash on first team plus Paxton Steed and Caden Collier on second team. Headland had only two honorees, but both were first team in Reigh Jordan and Mason Steele.

Of the Wiregrass’ 12 first-team honorees, 11 came from those state championship or semifinal teams.

Joining McDaniel as a G.W. Long first-team all-state selection were Morris and Chancey. Morris, who repeated as a first-team selection from last year, was chosen at shortstop and Chancey as a designated hitter. Both were seniors.

Morris, G.W. Long’s lead-off hitter, had a .360 batting average (49-of-136), a .473 on-base percentage with seven doubles, two triples, 27 runs batted in and 52 runs, while stealing 42-of-44 bases. The 52 runs and 42 steals were both Wiregrass' bests. The 42 steals are also a G.W. Long school record. Morris has signed to play football and baseball at Faulkner University.

Chancey, a Wallace College signee, hit .382 (50-of-131) and had a .468 on-base percentage with three homers, 14 doubles, 43 RBI and 32 runs. He was also 10-of-11 on steals and was hit by 11 pitches.

Pike Liberal Arts’ Eubanks, a senior shortstop, joined Nelson on the AISA first team. A Georgia Southern signee, he hit .430 (43-of-100) and had a .575 on-base percentage with three homers, seven doubles, four triples and 31 RBI. He also scored 51 runs, second most in Wiregrass, and stole 31-of-40 bases.

Abbeville Christian had two AISA first-team honorees in Murphy as an outfielder and Quincy as a designated hitter. Murphy, a junior, hit .390 (36-of-93) and had a .537 on-base percentage, seven doubles, two triples, 26 RBI and 45 runs. Quincy, a sophomore, hit .340 (30-of-89) and had a .410 on-base percentage with six doubles and 33 runs batted in.

Ariton’s Griffin, a junior, was selected as a pitcher and Thrash, a junior, was chosen as an infielder. Griffin, in 11 pitching appearances, had a 5-1 record, 0.85 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP with 58 strikeouts to just 11 walks over 41 innings. Thrash, a first baseman, hit .414 (53-of-128) and had a .448 on-base percentage with two homers, 16 doubles, 2 triples (20 extra-base hits), 43 RBI, 38 runs scored and was 15-of-17 steals. The two helped Ariton finish 21-16.

Jordan, a senior who signed with San Jacinto Junior College in Texas, was the ace of Headland’s pitching staff, finishing with a 7-2 record, a 1.62 ERA, a 0.92 walks/hits to innings pitch ratio and earning 86 strikeouts to nine walks over 65 innings. Steele, a junior outfielder, batted .403 (29-of-72) with a .521 on-base percentage, three homers, seven doubles, 33 runs batted, 31 runs and 15-of-18 stolen bases. The two helped Headland finish 24-5 and reach the 5A semifinals.

Ethan Cox of Opp was the Wiregrass’ other first-team selection, earning the honor in Class 3A. A senior outfielder who has signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Cox had a .467 batting average (50-of-107), a.579 on-base percentage with four homers, 11 doubles, three triples, 41 RBI and 49 runs scored. He stole 23-of-23 bases and drew 26 walks. Cox helped the Bobcats to a 25-10 record and to the state quarterfinals.

Other Wiregrass’ second team all-selections were Will Powell and Drew Shiver of Enterprise in Class 7A, Shelton Arroyo of Rehobeth in Class 5A, Christian Ross of Dale County in Class 4A, Providence Christian’s Harrison Mims and Jake Smith, Houston Academy’s Sheldon Ott and New Brockton’s Drew Cashin in Class 3A and Cottonwood’s Allen Jones in 2A.

Other area players chosen honorable mention all-state were Dothan’s Blake Wynn in Class 7A, Dale County’s Jessie Pelham in Class 4A, Houston Academy’s Tucker Jackson, Opp’s Cody Walsh and New Brockton’s Kaden Cupp in Class 3A.

2022 ALABAMA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

Player of the year

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Pitcher of the year

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Hitter of the year

Jax Yoxthiemer, Central-Phenix City

Coach of the year

AJ Kehoe, Central-Phenix City

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Jack Campbell, Hoover, Sr.

P: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

P: Landon Russell, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

P: Griffin Stewart, Auburn, Sr.

C: Lucas Steele, Hoover, Sr.

IF: Henry Allen, Auburn, So.

IF: Breyton Cornelius, Baker, Sr.

IF: Jackson Howard, Daphne, Sr.

IF: Caleb Johnson, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

OF: Connor Cosby, Auburn, Jr.

OF: Travis Stauter, Prattville, Sr.

OF: Jayven Williams, Baker, Sr.

UTL: Sam Mitchell, Bob Jones, Jr.

UTL: Jax Yoxthiemer, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

DH: Drake McBride, Thompson, So.

DH: Matt Miller, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Braden Booth, Bob Jones, So.

P: Baker Green, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

P: Miles Drew Johnson, Fairhope, Fr.

P: Ryan Olson, Auburn, Sr.

C: Kole Busby, Theodore, Sr.

IF: Cole Edwards, Spain Park, Jr.

IF: Andy Hall, Prattville, Sr.

IF: Kurt Kizer, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

IF: Will Powell, Enterprise, Sr.

OF: Andrew Batson, Hoover, Sr.

OF: Cade Belyeu, Auburn, Jr.

OF: Drew Shiver, Enterprise, Jr.

UTL: Cade Prestegard, Huntsville, Sr.

UTL: Trenton Shirley, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.

DH: Brody Capps, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

DH: Jackson Hatcher, Fairhope, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Barrett Harper, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

P: Slade Wood, Prattville, Sr.

C: Hollon Brock, Fairhope, Jr.

C: Stone Lawless, Huntsville, Jr.

IF: Will Cox, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

IF: Blake Wynn, Dothan, Jr.

OF: Caleb Beard, Austin, Sr.

OF: Brandon Cain, Baker, Sr.

UTL: Tanner Ewing, Alma Bryant, Sr.

UTL: Eli Zielinski, Daphne, Sr.

DH: Noah Berry, James Clemens, Sr.

DH: Jackson Harris, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

CLASS 6A

Player of the year

Elliott Bray, Hartselle

Pitcher of the year

Elliott Bray, Hartselle

Hitter of the year

Coleman Mizell, Hartselle

Coach of the year

Sean Anderson, Pelham

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Elliott Bray, Hartselle, Sr.

P: Case Hager, Gulf Shores, Sr.

P: John Michael Pickens, Hueytown, Jr.

P: William Turner, Hartselle, Sr.

C: Matthew Milner, Saraland, Sr.

IF: Kyle Morrison, Wetumpka, Sr.

IF: Sam Robertson, Oxford, Jr.

IF: Joseph Stephens, Gulf Shores, So.

IF: Jo Williamson, Hartselle, So.

OF: C.T. Englebert, Saraland, Sr.

OF: Waylon Farr, Scottsboro, Sr.

OF: Coleman Mizell, Hartselle, Jr.

UTL: Hayes Harrison, Oxford, Jr.

UTL: Thrasher Steed, Gulf Shores, Sr.

DH: Brodie Morrow, Hartselle, Sr.

DH: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, So.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Carter Johnson, Oxford, So.

P: Christian Pritchett, Pelham, Sr.

P: Luke Williams, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.

P: Colin Woodham, Stanhope Elmore, Jr.

C: Brooks Bryan, Opelika, Sr.

IF: Ty Brooks, Wetumpka, Jr.

IF: Tre Fulmer, Chilton Co., Jr.

IF: Bryson Gainey, McGill-Toolen, Sr.

IF: Aiden McGinnis, Jasper, Sr.

OF: Evan Duncan, Stanhope Elmore, Jr.

OF: Pierce Dutton, Spanish Fort, Jr.

OF: Gabe Young, Mountain Brook, Jr.

UTL: Austin Morris, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.

UTL: Peyton Watts, Oxford, Jr.

DH: Trevor Pope, Saraland, Sr.

DH: Sam Sandy, Athens, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Bryson Goff, Saraland, Jr.

P: Easton Peed, Cullman, Jr.

C: Garrit Terrell, Wetumpka, Sr.

C: Colton Wood, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

IF: Colton Walls, Stanhope Elmore, Jr.

IF: Brady Waugh, Briarwood, Jr.

OF: Aiden Macks, Robertsdale, Sr.

OF: Ryan Storey, Helena, Sr.

UTL: Eian Headley, Chilton Co., Sr.

UTL: Marc Stephens, Gulf Shores, Sr.

DH: Sage Hayes, Brookwood, Sr.

DH: Timothy Lambert, Lee-Montgomery, Jr.

CLASS 5A

Player of the year

Alex Wade, Madison Academy

Pitcher of the year

Banks Langston, Russellville

Hitter of the year

Canyon Pace, Russellville

Coach of the year

Andy Shaw, Alexandria

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Reigh Jordan, Headland, Sr.

P: Banks Langston, Russellville, Jr.

P: Cole Loftis, Hayden, Sr.

P: Todd Wilson, Holtville, Sr.

C: Caden Mason, Hayden, Jr.

IF: Brendan Conner, Corner, Jr.

IF: Eli Gipson, Russellville, Sr.

IF: Matthew Pearson, Shelby Co., Sr.

IF: Sam Silas, Holtville, Jr.

OF: Casen Heaps, Russellville, Jr.

OF: Mason Steele, Headland, Jr.

OF: Alex Wade, Madison Academy, Sr.

UTL: Colin Daniel, Corner, Sr.

UTL: Tanner Potts, Holtville, Jr.

DH: Canyon Pace, Russellville, Sr.

DH: Olin Ward, UMS-Wright, Jr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Eli Folds, West Point, Sr.

P: Jacob Fox, Shelby Co., Jr.

P: Matt Manley, Madison Academy, Jr.

P: Hayden O'Dell, St. Paul's, Sr.

C: Conner Nelson, Leeds, Fr.

IF: Shelton Arroyo, Rehobeth, Sr.

IF: William Burgreen, Madison Academy, Sr.

IF: Carter Sheehan, Shelby Co., Jr.

IF: Sam Wade, Alexandria, Sr.

OF: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, Jr.

OF: Nathan Brockway, Russellville, Sr.

OF: Zach Johnson, Moody, Sr.

UTL: Sean Darnell, Elmore Co., Sr.

UTL: Austin West, Alexandria, Sr.

DH: Ayden Amis, Andalusia, Sr.

DH: Carson Gillilan, Sardis, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Lucas Baggett, Pike Road, Sr.

C: Landon Cherry, Moody, Fr.

C: Or'lando Lewis, Parker, Sr.

IF: Jake Hammonds, Sylacauga, Sr.

IF: Brody Samples, Sardis, Sr.

OF: Christian Hill, Greenville, Jr.

OF: Jaidyn Thomas, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr.

UTL: Drey Barrett, Holtville, So.

UTL: Aden Malpass, John Carroll, So.

DH: Cody Markham, Pike Road, So.

DH: Brayden Pooler, Beauregard, So.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year

Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian

Pitcher of the year

Luke Hodge, Oneonta

Hitter of the year

Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian

Coach of the year

Blake Bone, Etowah

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Ben Capps, Gordo, Sr.

P: Camden Diamond, Mobile Christian, Sr.

P: Luke Hodge, Oneonta, Sr.

P: Isaac Warrick, Alabama Christian, Sr.

C: Lawson Neel, Gordo, Sr.

IF: Bo Burkes, Bibb Co., Sr.

IF: Christian Chatterton, Brooks, So.

IF: Caleb Smith, Etowah, Jr.

IF: Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian, Sr.

OF: Caleb Freeman, Etowah, Jr.

OF: Brodie Naramore, Curry, Sr.

OF: Tyler Stephens, Munford, Sr.

UTL: Kyler Murks, Brooks, Sr.

UTL: Connor Wilson, Cherokee Co., Jr.

DH: Tanner Bailey, Gordo, Sr.

DH: Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Hayden Hawk, Central-Florence, Sr.

P: Eli Jackson, Hamilton, Sr.

P: Kelly Lanier, Mobile Christian, Sr.

P: Dakoda Willingham, Jacksonville, Sr.

C: Will Haynes, Curry, Sr.

IF: Bryant Loving, Hamilton, Jr.

IF: Braden Moore, Oneonta, Sr.

IF: Jaden Roberts, Northside, Jr.

IF: Seth Smith, Mobile Christian, Jr.

OF: Chris Billingsley, Bibb Co., Jr.

OF: Adam Cooper, Hanceville, Sr.

OF: Christian Ross, Dale Co., Jr.

UTL: Duke Barnett, White Plains, Sr.

UTL: Skyler Hutto, West Morgan, Sr.

DH: Will Elrod, Oak Grove, Sr.

DH: Jalen Pickens, Jackson, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Steven Cash, Bibb Co., Sr.

C: Tito Canales, Jacksonville, Sr.

C: Luke Songy, St. John Paul II, So.

IF: Jeb Crane, Cherokee Co., So.

IF: Jae-Taj Morris, Jacksonville, Sr.

OF: Malachi Horton, Cherokee Co., Jr.

UTL: Foster Rasmussen, St. James, Sr.

UTL: Trace Thompson, Etowah, Jr.

DH: Jessie Pelham, Dale Co., So.

DH: Andrew Pierce, Etowah, Jr.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Pitcher of the year

Cam Habada, Phil Campbell

Hitter of the year

Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell

Coach of the year

Jarrod Cook, Trinity

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Cassius Fairs, Piedmont, Sr.

P: Cam Habada, Phil Campbell, Jr.

P: Fleming Hall, Trinity, Fr.

P: Brett Nestande, Bayside Academy, Sr.

C: Grayson Ashe, Trinity, Sr.

IF: Ben Easterling, Trinity, Sr.

IF: Austin Estes, Piedmont, Sr.

IF: Braden Haymon, Plainview, Jr.

IF: Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell, Sr.

OF: Ethan Cox, Opp, Sr.

OF: Max Hanson, Piedmont, Jr.

OF: D.M. Lieux, Trinity, Jr.

UTL: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, Jr.

UTL: Mykell Murrah, Elkmont, Jr.

DH: Hunter Busha, Winfield, Sr.

DH: Brayson Hayes, Hokes Bluff, So.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Ethan Hamm, Lauderdale Co., Sr.

P: Laney Keeton, Carbon Hill, Sr.

P: Harrison Mims, Providence Christian, Jr.

P: Charles Morris, Thomasville, So.

C: Brooks Smith, Winfield, Sr.

IF: Jake Devalk, Bayside Academy, Jr.

IF: McClane Mohon, Piedmont, So.

IF: Sheldon Ott, Houston Academy, Sr.

IF: Jake Smith, Providence Christian, Sr.

OF: Keaton DeBoard, Collinsville, Jr.

OF: Cade Morris, Bayside Academy, Jr.

OF: Ethan Williams, Plainview, Sr.

UTL: Miller Hart, T.R. Miller, Sr.

UTL: Kyle Hipp, Cottage Hill, Sr.

DH: Drew Cashin, New Brockton, Sr.

DH: Tanner Taylor, Colbert Heights, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Josh Gunther, Bayside Academy, Jr.

P: Tucker Jackson, Houston Academy, Sr.

C: Shane Boger, Elkmont, Sr.

C: Gage Taylor, Danville, Jr.

IF: Glavine Lamberth, Hokes Bluff, Fr.

IF: Cody Walsh, Opp, So.

OF: Kaden Cupp, New Brockton, Sr.

OF: Devin Howell, Ohatchee, Jr.

UTL: Brent Honaker, Ohatchee, Sr.

UTL: Mason Jairrels, Saks, Jr.

DH: Colton Lusher, Geraldine, Sr.

DH: Alex Wieser, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.

CLASS 2A

Player of the year

Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible

Pitcher of the year

Blayne McDaniel, G.W. Long

Hitter of the year

Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage

Coach of the year

Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Phenix Griffin, Ariton, Jr.

P: Blayne McDaniel, G.W. Long, Sr.

P: Cole O'Brien, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

P: Hugh Windle, Westbrook Christian, Jr.

C: Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

IF: Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

IF: Trevor Morris, G.W. Long, Sr.

IF: Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

IF: Connor Thrash, Ariton, Jr.

OF: Evan Baker, Fayetteville, Sr.

OF: Eyan Davis, Vincent, Sr.

OF: Grayson Roe, Leroy, Sr.

UTL: Brodie Self, Westbrook Christian, Sr.

UTL: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Fr.

DH: Josh Burkett, J.U. Blacksher, Jr.

DH: Jackson Chancey, G.W. Long, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

P: Shaun Rice, Clarke Co., Jr.

P: Paxton Steed, Ariton, Jr.

P: Dawson Sullivan, Leroy, Sr.

C: Sam Williams, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

IF: Brody Dollar, Addison, Sr.

IF: Ben Jackson, Ranburne, Sr.

IF: Moo Moo Jackson, Clarke Co., Sr.

IF: Allen Jones, Cottonwood, Sr.

OF: Jackson Dasinger, G.W. Long, Sr.

OF: Chaz Pope, Spring Garden, Sr.

OF: Austin Yoder, Sand Rock, Jr.

UTL: Caden Burnett, Falkville, Jr.

UTL: Logan Sellers, Leroy, Sr.

DH: Caden Collier, Ariton, So.

DH: Peyton Hood, Ider, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Landon Gowens, Spring Garden, Sr.

C: Brady Butler, Fayetteville, Jr.

IF: Jed Wilkins, Addison, Fr.

OF: Eli Edgil, Winston Co., Sr.

UTL: Brant Brady, G.W. Long, Jr.

UTL: Zac Carlisle, Vincent, Jr.

DH: Braden Stafford, Hatton, Jr.

CLASS 1A

Player of the year

John Malone, Bayshore Christian

Pitcher of the year

Slade Haney, Donoho

Hitter of the year

Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane

Coach of the year

Charles Morrison, Lindsay Lane

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane, Jr.

P: Slade Haney, Donoho, Sr.

P: Trent Irvin, Hackleburg, Sr.

P: John Malone, Bayshore Christian, Jr.

C: Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane, Sr.

IF: JM Basinger, Covenant Christian, So.

IF: Judson Billings, Donoho, Sr.

IF: Mikael Bryant, Bayshore Christian, Jr.

IF: Micah Perkins, Lindsay Lane, Sr.

OF: Alex Glover, Covenant Christian, Sr.

OF: Max Morrison, Lindsay Lane, Jr.

OF: Peyton Webb, Donoho, So.

UTL: Streed Crooms, Bayshore Christian, Jr.

UTL: Lucas Elliott, Donoho, Jr.

DH: Cole Dean, Bayshore Christian, Fr.

DH: Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Aydan Beard, Hackleburg, So.

P: Justin Hicks, Sumiton Chr., Jr.

P: Cayden Smith, Covenant Christian, Jr.

P: Cale Tittle, Lynn, So.

C: Baylor Williams, Millry, Sr.

IF: Spencer Blake, Athens Bible, Sr.

IF: Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water, Sr.

IF: Kennith Dalton Jackson, Florala, Fr.

IF: Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg, Fr.

OF: Henry Glover, Covenant Christian, Jr.

OF: Sam Nix, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

OF: Lashon Young, Sweet Water, Jr.

UTL: Jacob Burleson, Cedar Bluff, Sr.

UTL: Chase Payne, Appalachian, Jr.

DH: Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible, Sr.

DH: Kaleb Weed, Brantley, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Blake Sewell, Donoho, So.

C: Nathan Fowler, Pleasant Home, Jr.

C: Judd Goolsby, Florala, Jr.

IF: Cole Gray, Maplesville, Sr.

IF: Nic Thompson, Donoho, So.

OF: Shooter Holyfield, Millry, Fr.

UTL: Kyler Bradley, Gaylesville, So.

UTL: Trace Luker, Sweet Water, Sr.

DH: Colton Pahman, Faith-Anniston, Sr.

AISA

Player of the Year

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts

Pitcher of the Year

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts

Hitter of the Year

Jaxon Milam, Glenwood

Coach of the Year

Bob Pickett, Macon-East

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Jacob Page, Glenwood, Jr.

P: Matthew Kitchens, Macon-East, Jr.

P: Hayes Alford, Wilcox Academy, Sr.

P: Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

C: Jabe Boroff, Macon-East, Jr.

IF: Colton Sullivan, Jackson Academy, Jr.

IF: Jeremy Conway, Chambers Academy, Sr.

IF: Jaxon Milam, Glenwood, Jr.

IF: Cason Eubanks, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

OF: Justin Murphy, Abbeville Christian, Jr.

OF: Bryant Rascoll, Macon-East, Sr.

OF: Taylor Birmingham, Chambers Academy, Sr.

UTL: Cooper Dixon, Wilcox Academy, Sr.

UTL: Colby Briggs, Lowndes Academy, Sr.

DH: Reid Quincy, Abbeville Christian, So.

DH: Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy, Fr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Gavin Lewis, Patrician, Sr.

P: Brandon McCraine, Glenwood, So.

P: Press Jefcoat, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

P: Jay Lindsey, Patrician, So.

C: Jake Smith, Glenwood, Sr.

IF: Tyler Lewis, Patrician, Sr.

IF: Dalton Nickles, Macon-East, So.

IF: Andrew Thomas, Morgan Academy, Sr.

IF: Lane Griggs, Glenwood, Jr.

OF: Clay Duncan, Lowndes Academy, Jr.

OF: Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

OF: Carson Conoly, Patrician, So.

UTL: Jordan Evans, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr.

UTL: Connor Jones, Abbeville Christian, Jr.

DH: Sam Bloodworth, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.

DH: Parker Spears, Sparta, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Dawson Martin, Jackson Academy, Sr.

C: Parker Lee Harris, Lowndes Academy, Sr.

C: Owen McNeal, Fort Dale Academy, So.

IF: KC Bradford, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

IF: Jayden Jordan, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

OF: Ashton Williams, Clarke Prep, So.

OF: Luke Noffsinger, Macon-East, Sr.

UTL: Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy, So.

DH: Ben Caulfield, Chambers Academy, Sr.

DH: T.B. Clements, Morgan Academy, Jr.

