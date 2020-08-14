New Brockton football team ordered to quarantine

The entire New Brockton High School football team was ordered to quarantine Friday based on potential exposure to COVID-19.
In a memo from Coffee County Schools to local media released via the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, the school system learned Friday that a New Brockton student who had not been on campus for multiple days had tested positive for the virus.
The school system then contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health. Under guidance and public health directives of the ADPH, all students on the football team have been ordered to quarantine based upon potential exposure to the student that tested positive.
“The Coffee County School System is not aware of any additional students that have tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth stated in the memo. “We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by our students and parents as well as the school administration and staff as we deal with these possible health issues.
“Coffee County Schools takes this matter seriously and will continue to work with our partners to offer the safest learning environment possible for our students and staff.”
New Brockton is scheduled to play Cottonwood next Friday, Aug. 21, at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise. The status of that game was unclear Friday afternoon.
For questions regarding COVID-19 quarantine procedures, please contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-800-270-7268 or covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
