New Brockton scores 100 in victory over Samson

New Brockton scored its most points in at least 19 years on Friday night, earning a 100-44 win over Samson at the New Brockton campus.
The Gamecocks previous high-point total since the 2000-2001 season was 99 points against Kinston on Jan. 29, 2007.
In Friday’s game, New Brockton (2-9) led 22-11 at the quarter, 52-17 at the half and 82-27 after three quarters.
Three players scored 20 or more to lead the Gamecocks with Dillon Kelty’s 25 – all in the first three quarters -- leading the way. Brandon Johnson and Damarion Holt both followed with 22. Matthew Smith added 17 points.
Samson (0-6) was led by Jacob Branch and Coy Ingram with 11 points each.
Ariton 67, Highland Home 66 (OT): Hayes Floyd hit a contested driving jumper in the lane with 2 seconds left to give Ariton a 67-66 overtime win over Highland Home in the opening round of the Brantley Invitational Friday night.
The Purple Cats advanced to Saturday’s tournament championship.
Ian Senn led Ariton with 26 points and Floyd nearly had a triple double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Kyron Danzey followed with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Highland Home, which hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime, was led by Treagon Cooper with 22 points and Brice McKenzie with 19.
Smiths Station 69, Dothan 50: Dothan lost on the road at Smiths Station.
Kevin Whatley Jr. led the Wolves with 13 points and JD Palm had 10.
Carroll 61, Daleville 56: LA Shider had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and Takoda McLeod had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Bryan Beckwith led Daleville with 18 points. Sincere McKenzie followed with 15 and Tomar Hobdy had 14.
Opp 61, Red Level 54: Opp improved to 3-0 for the first time in 32 years (1988-89) after beating Red Level, 61-54.
Jaydon Lacey had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots and Erik Matthews had 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Red Level was led by Demarcus Johnson with 30 points, half coming on five 3-pointers.
Zion Chapel 40, Kinston 35: Zion Chapel trailed 19-5 at halftime, but rallied in the second half for the win.
Bryce Watson led the Rebels (3-2) with 11 points and Zay Adair had nine points.
Kinston was led by Cale Sumblin with 11 points. Reece Hall added eight points.
Varsity girls
Dothan 61, Smiths Station 26: Amiyah Rollins scored 24 and Alexis Hudgens 19 to lead Dothan’s win at Smiths Station.
Takayla Davis had 11 points to lead Smiths Station.
Carroll 43, Daleville 32: Ameyah Gray led Carroll to the win with 19 points.
Joye Anderson had 18 points and Kiana Jenkins had 10 to lead Daleville.
Cats for Cancer Cure Tournament
Choctawhatchee (Fla.) 60, Geneva County 40: The Lady Dawgs fell to Choctawhatchee (Fla.) (6-1) 60-40 at Paxton’s Cats for Cancer Cure Tournament.
Karoline Striplin had 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four blocked shots and Jordyn Alston had 14 points to lead Geneva County (5-4).
Brantley Invitational
Elba 49, Highland Home 34: Breanna Sanders had 16 points and Jaylyn Baker and Makinna Gray both 12 points to pace Elba into Saturday’s championship of the Brantley Invitational.
Ayden Reese led the Flying Squadron with 15 points.
Late Friday
Enterprise 49, Geneva County 33: Jadyn Williams had 13 points, NeNe Nelson and Jaida Gosha 12 each and Riley McCoullough nine to lead Enterprise.
Karoline Striplin had 19 points and Charlianna Boutwell had six for Geneva County in the loss.
Junior Varsity
Carroll boys 47, Daleville 14: Steven McIntosh had 16 points and Myles Ansley nine to lead Carroll.
Issac Testerman had six points to lead Daleville.
Opp 41, Red Level 27: Opp’s JV improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013-14 with the win over Red Level.
Jabarri Hill had 16 points and five steals and Eli James had six points with 12 rebounds. Jakellus Lane and Nelson Hall also had six points and Lane also had five rebounds.
Treshun Lane led Red Level with 15 points.
Zion Chapel 33, Kinston 21: Layton Grantham had 10 points and Mason Stuart seven to lead Zion Chapel.
Cole Copeland led Kinston with six points.
