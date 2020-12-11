New Brockton scores 100 in victory over Samson

New Brockton scored its most points in at least 19 years on Friday night, earning a 100-44 win over Samson at the New Brockton campus.

The Gamecocks previous high-point total since the 2000-2001 season was 99 points against Kinston on Jan. 29, 2007.

In Friday’s game, New Brockton (2-9) led 22-11 at the quarter, 52-17 at the half and 82-27 after three quarters.

Three players scored 20 or more to lead the Gamecocks with Dillon Kelty’s 25 – all in the first three quarters -- leading the way. Brandon Johnson and Damarion Holt both followed with 22. Matthew Smith added 17 points.

Samson (0-6) was led by Jacob Branch and Coy Ingram with 11 points each.

Ariton 67, Highland Home 66 (OT): Hayes Floyd hit a contested driving jumper in the lane with 2 seconds left to give Ariton a 67-66 overtime win over Highland Home in the opening round of the Brantley Invitational Friday night.

The Purple Cats advanced to Saturday’s tournament championship.

Ian Senn led Ariton with 26 points and Floyd nearly had a triple double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Kyron Danzey followed with 14 points and eight rebounds.