New Brockton softball pitcher McKenlie Jerkins signs with CVCC

Pitching has always been in McKenlie Jerkins’ blood.

“It is all I have done in my life,” says the New Brockton pitcher, recalling starting the role when she was 8 years old. “I remember looking at my dad one day and being like I want to be a pitcher. He was like, ‘Whatever you want to do, we will do it.’ So he got me a pitching coach and that is how we got started.”

Now, her pitching role for the Gamecock senior will continue at the college level.

Jerkins signed on Friday night at a ceremony in New Brockton to pitch at Chattahoochee Valley Community College following her senior season.

“I am so excited,” Jerkins said. “I can’t wait to get out there and just get a groove with the team. I am excited about seeing where I go with being on the team.”

Jerkins plays both second base and pitches for New Brockton as well as for her travel ball team, The Fury. While she considers herself a strong hitter on offense, pitching is definitely her forte, she feels.

“Pitching is my priority,” Jerkins said. “That is what I work most on and I feel very strong in that suit. I feel strong with a bunch of my pitches, especially my curve ball as it breaks the best.”