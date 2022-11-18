New Brockton softball player Kierstin Sunday signs with Enterprise State

New Brockton’s Kierstin Sunday will get to play college softball close to home.

The Gamecock versatile senior softball player signed Friday morning to play at nearby Enterprise State Community College, located roughly 15 minutes from home.

“It was nice to be able to sign,” Sunday said. “I am excited to be in Enterprise still and be around family.”

Sunday has been a jack-of-all trades defensive player for the Gamecocks, playing every position but catcher and third base since she began playing for the Gamecocks as a seventh grader. She, however, has been mostly a center fielder, right fielder and shortstop. She is expected to be a shortstop at ESCC.

“She is a hard-nosed player who has always stepped up for us,” New Brockton softball head coach Wade Hussey said. “At the big times, she is always the player I want up there (at the plate). She has been versatile in the field. She has been one of those people that has grown over the years and been a leader and helped us win games.

“As a 10th grader, she led us in hitting and RBIs. As a junior, we moved her back to shortstop and she pitched some to get us through. She has filled every void we needed to fill defensively. She has made an impact on both sides of the ball.”

This past season, Sunday, New Brockton’s lead-off hitter, earned a .362 batting average and .416 on-base percentage, while driving in 20 runs and scoring 41 times over just 27 games. As a sophomore, she hit .380, drove in 20 runs and scored 30 runs.

A varsity starter since her seventh-grade season with a current streak of 92 straight starts since the beginning of the 2019 season, she has a .325 career batting average, according to Hussey.

While she excels in many areas, Sunday believes she is best on offense.

“What I feel I do best in softball is hitting,” Sunday said. “I am a just a get-on-base type hitter.”

The Boll Weevil signee was impressed by ESCC head coach Clair Goodson, one of the main factors in her signing with Enterprise State.

“What I liked most is Coach Clair is there for her players,” Sunday said. “I think she grows a close bond and knows what her players do and what their weaknesses are as a person.”

Sunday said Goodson has already indicated what she expects from the New Brockton standout.

“She expects me to be a leader and help others who are struggling or maybe down on themselves – to pick them up and make them know they are good enough even if they are having a bad day,” Sunday said.

Leadership is also a part of her plans for her upcoming senior season with the Gamecocks.

“I hope to persuade others who were playing with me to continue to play and want to build the bonds that I have with them with the younger players and push them to be better,” Sunday said.