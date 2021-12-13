New Brockton's Drew Chasin signs with ESCC baseball

His uniform might identify him as a Gamecock, but New Brockton pitcher Drew Cashin feels like he is a “bulldog” when he is on the mound.

“When my foot hits the rubber I have the mentality of a bulldog,” Cashin said. “I have a bulldog mentality to where it doesn’t matter who is in the (batter’s) box, I am going to give you my best.”

Cashin, a senior at New Brockton who also plays third base and catches, will take his “bulldog” mentality to the college level next year after signing Monday afternoon to play at Enterprise State Community College.

“I was getting the best opportunity there,” Cashin said of playing at ESCC. “I was going to be able play in the field and pitch if I wanted to. I live in Enterprise and it is a six-minute drive from my house, so it was the best fit for me.”

In the past, Cashin has played third, caught and pitched for both New Brockton and for his travel ball team, Post 70 of Troy. However, this past spring and summer he didn’t handle catching duties after knee surgery from a football injury. He expects to play all three roles for New Brockton this upcoming season, which starts in mid-February.