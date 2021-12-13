New Brockton's Drew Chasin signs with ESCC baseball

His uniform might identify him as a Gamecock, but New Brockton pitcher Drew Cashin feels like he is a “bulldog” when he is on the mound.
“When my foot hits the rubber I have the mentality of a bulldog,” Cashin said. “I have a bulldog mentality to where it doesn’t matter who is in the (batter’s) box, I am going to give you my best.”
Cashin, a senior at New Brockton who also plays third base and catches, will take his “bulldog” mentality to the college level next year after signing Monday afternoon to play at Enterprise State Community College.
“I was getting the best opportunity there,” Cashin said of playing at ESCC. “I was going to be able play in the field and pitch if I wanted to. I live in Enterprise and it is a six-minute drive from my house, so it was the best fit for me.”
In the past, Cashin has played third, caught and pitched for both New Brockton and for his travel ball team, Post 70 of Troy. However, this past spring and summer he didn’t handle catching duties after knee surgery from a football injury. He expects to play all three roles for New Brockton this upcoming season, which starts in mid-February.
While he plays all three, Cashin feels best on the mound. He describes himself as a “natural pitcher.”
“They see me as a pitcher and that is what I think my future is at, but they also have some spots opening in the field and that I could possibly compete for those spots and maybe win a battle there in the field or behind at catcher,” Cashin said.
He didn’t know if he would be starter or relief pitcher at Enterprise State.
“We didn’t dive too deep in our conversations (on that),” Cashin said of talks between him and ESCC head coach Bubba Frichter.
Last year during New Brockton’s 18-game season, Cashin hit for a .359 batting average and had a .527 on-base percentage over 15 games with 13 RBIs, 15 runs and 11-of-13 steals. In just six pitching appearances (all starts), he had a 2-2 record with 51 strikeouts in just 26 1/3 innings.
Though he has several pitches, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Cashin says a mid-to-upper 80s mile per hour fastball is his bread-and-butter pitch.
“For sure it is my fastball,” Cashin said. “I throw kind of hard and I can overpower people with my fastball, like last year against a couple of schools I racked up 16 and 17 strikeout games just because of how hard I throw.”
But Cashin says he has couple of other strong pitches too.
“I throw a pretty gnarly knuckle curve,” Cashin said. “It is pretty deceiving. I also have a pretty good change-up.”
Having been a catcher, Cashin said playing on both sides of the pitching-catching dynamics has given him an insight that others might not have.
“If I am behind the plate, I would kind of have an idea what I would want my pitcher throwing,” Cashin said. “When I am on the mound, I think about a catcher and want he would probably want me throw and where to throw it. It helps me understand both sides of it.”
He said there have been plenty of days where he has done both roles, especially in doubleheaders.
Also a strong hitter on offense, Cashin hopes to improve in that facet of the game this upcoming season.
“Hitting wise, you can always improve and I feel I have taken pretty good strides this past summer and fall just swinging the bat and trying to polish things,” Cashin said. “I feel I will be ready for this upcoming year.”
He said work with both Post 70 and at home with teammates and with his step-brother, Kaden Cupp, has helped his game.
The Boll Weevil signee was grateful to Frichter for the chance to play college ball.
“I am thankful for the opportunity that coach Frichter is allowing me to have,” Cashin said. “It has always been a dream for me to play college baseball and the fact he is giving me the opportunity to pursue my goals and dreams is a blessing. I am really thankful.”
Now signed for college, Cashin is ready to focus on the upcoming Gamecock season.
“It is a weight off my shoulders really because now I get to enjoy my senior year of baseball without kind of worrying about college baseball,” Cashin said. “I can focus on my last year of high school baseball and focus on winning.”