New ‘Chief’ in charge: Brundidge at work leading HA football team

Brundidge, a native of Dozier, has spent 28 years as a coach, much of it as an assistant for Riggs at T.R. Miller before coming with him to Houston Academy.

When it became apparent Riggs would be stepping down at HA, Brundidge and two other veteran assistants – Marc Edge and Jack Whigham – conversed about the opening. Like Brundidge, Edge and Whigham both have head coach experience.

“We started to kind of feel it that he might not be back and I told them, ‘Let’s one of the three of us go at the job,’” Brundidge recalls. “I said, ‘If one of y’all want to go get it, I’ll be glad to stay on in whatever capacity and work for either one of y’all.’ They both had their reasons (for not going after head coach position).

“Having Marc and Jack to commit and saying, ‘We’ll stay on and help you,’ and saying, ‘We want you to go for it,’ I said, ‘That’s fine.’ I had no idea it would be offered to me or how soon.”

The day Riggs announced his resignation, Houston Academy headmaster Dr. Scott Phillipps offered Brundidge the job.

