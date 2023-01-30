New HA soccer coach Brian Jackson values having father by his side

Brian Jackson was a ball boy for the Houston Academy varsity boys soccer program when his father, Ken Jackson, led the Raiders from 1994-1997.

“I just didn’t have a care in the world,” Brian remembers. “I was just a little kid out on the soccer field watching my older brother and dad and being involved in soccer. I just fell in love with the game.”

Jackson is the new boys soccer coach for the Raiders, which open the season this Friday at the Westgate Complex against Charles Henderson. Just like was the case those many years ago, his father will be with him on the sidelines, but this time in the role as an assistant and head junior varsity coach.

“I’m very blessed that he’s able to provide all of this guidance and advice,” Jackson said of his father. “Most people don’t get these types of nuggets he provides.”

Soccer has always been an integral part of the Jackson family.

Ken was four-year letterman in the sport at Berea (Ky.) College and has been involved as a coach on and off for the past 41 years – leading youth recreation teams, club travel teams and high school programs.

Brian and his older brother, J.J., were standouts at Northview during their high school days and learned the sport from their father.

“When I was a child, it was just very serious … very difficult, but we were always really good,” Brian said. “So when you’re just a kid, you show up to work for two hours and you have a fun time playing soccer. You have to get through all the nuances like drills and all the different moves and you look forward to the scrimmaging at the end.

“Now you see the importance and the value that he brought with all of those different schemes and drills, so you appreciate it even more as an adult.”

Brian, who played college football as a placekicker at Ball State and later in professionally in the Arena Football League, is serving the role as a head soccer coach for the first time. He helped his father with the Raiders JV program from 2014-2018.

As director of marketing, communications and sports information at HA since 2017, he didn’t hesitate to apply for the position as head boys varsity coach when the position opened last August.

“With the nature of my job, I post any job announcements on the website,” Brian said. “When the athletic director came to me and said, ‘Hey, post this job, it’s open’ that’s when I said, ‘Just to let you know, I’m applying for it and don’t be surprised if my dad’s applying for it too.’

“All I knew on the backend is for sure myself and my dad and Tom (Renshaw) were applying. I don’t know who else applied, but it was open for a couple of weeks and that’s when I started thinking, ‘OK, this is a potential chance I may be involved with soccer again.’”

Brian was chosen as the head varsity boys coach, Renshaw as the head varsity girls coach, Ken Jackson as the junior varsity boys coach and Lainey Hilson will direct the JV girls.

Though Jackson has served as head JV football coach the past two seasons, this will be his first time overseeing a soccer program. He’s leaned on the teachings of his father in preparing the team.

“There have been a number of things I’ve learned from him, but that one thing that really sticks out to me is how prepared are you, an hour or an hour-and-a-half leading up to practice, to where you have that two-hour time slot and you’re getting everything you can out of the kids,” Brian said.

“There is a method to his madness and that has stuck with me since I was a kid, but I appreciate that more to be able to utilize that in practices now.”

Ken Jackson cherishes the time he’s been able to spend with his sons through soccer. When he coached the HA varsity team in the 1990s, J.J. was a player for Northview and the father actually coached against his son a few times.

When Ken became an assistant at Northview from 1998-2003, he would help coach J.J. for his final two years of high school soccer and then helped coach Brian at Northview as he began his prep career.

After serving as an assistant at Northview for six years, Jackson stepped away from soccer for a while.

“I had been promoted to the director of the community recreation program at Fort Rucker Aviation Center,” Ken explained. “For the next 10 years, I built the entire recreation program at Fort Rucker.”

When he retired from Fort Rucker 11 years ago, it wasn’t long until Jackson found himself back at Houston Academy helping then head football coach Jimmy Addison.

“Jimmy Addison calls me and says, ‘I need a kicking coach,’” Ken said. “Brian had been working with kickers, but he got a job at Miles College as special teams coach. I went ahead and made an obligation to him and now it’s been 11 years this last fall that I’ve been helping them with kicking.”

He also has been an assistant for the HA softball team and plans to continue helping in that role when time permits, along with working with kickers during the football season.

As for now, the veteran coach is excited to be back on the soccer sidelines and says his coaching philosophy hasn’t changed.

“None,” Ken said. “It’s still fundamental foundation. The kids are the focus. You take care of the kids and you do that by communicating well with their parents, giving the kids a safe environment and something fun to be around … something that they can look forward to. None of it has changed.”

In college, Ken not only lettered in soccer, but also cross country, track and field and served as a basketball manager.

“As a result I had four coaches who were constantly barking … this is what you have to do,” he said. “This is how you lead, and if you do that, your teams are going to be successful. It’s not necessarily the won-loss record. Teams are successful because of how the kids have advanced and improved.”

The elder Jackson has also spearheaded a big soccer tournament – the Wiregrass Cup – which will be held at the Westgate soccer fields March 3-4.

“Do it during the March timeframe … get your foundation in the month of February set with your teams and then have it,” he said of the plan. “Our vision is it’s going to grow to the point that most likely we’ll be hosting 32 teams – eight teams in each division – varsity girls, junior varsity girls, varsity boys, junior varsity boys.

“What we’ve got in the tournament right now if I remember correctly is we’ve got four junior varsity girls teams, five junior varsity boys teams, eight varsity boys teams and six varsity girls teams.”

At 71 years old, Ken doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

J.J. has two daughters involved in soccer and Ken helped coach them. Brian has two young sons that likely will be involved the sport as well.

“Maybe if everything goes well in four years at the age of 75, I’ll still be coaching,” Ken said of the future.

The immediate focus, however, is the fast-approaching start of the season.

Brian Jackson said his coaching philosophy will mirror much of that of his father, though he’ll implement some of his own ideas.

“I’ve seen what’s been able to work from the old-school mentality and the new-school mentality and kind of taking pieces from each,” Brian said. “If they’re goofing off and acting silly at practice, then definitely a lot of the old-school dad comes out of me when I’m stern. I think we’re very similar … I think I’m kind of a younger version of him right now.”

There has even been some talk of J.J. helping at HA, putting all three Jacksons on the sidelines at the same time.

“J.J. and Dad were coaching rec soccer a couple of years together,” Brian said. “We have talked to J.J. about maybe being involved and I think that may be a potential opportunity in the future.”

Brian is just glad to have his father by his side as he goes into battle.

“It’s been a special treat being able to do this with Dad, because most people don’t have this opportunity,” Brian said. “I’m very thankful for that.”