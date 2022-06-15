New head football coach Jerrel Jernigan relishes chance to lead alma mater Eufaula

A few hours after officially being approved as Eufaula’s new head football coach Tuesday night, Jerrel Jernigan stepped away from his 33rd birthday celebration to share his thoughts of leading his alma mater.

“It will be a birthday I won’t forget,” Jernigan said by phone. “I’m a hometown guy and I’m excited to be the one they trust through this process to lead the Tigers this year and for the future.”

Jernigan replaces Ed Rigby, who left for Pike Road in May after leading the Tigers to a 28-18 record with four straight Class 6A playoff appearances during his tenure. Eufaula was 5-6 last season.

Jernigan served as wide receivers coach at Eufaula since 2015 and is well familiar with the players and current assistants on staff. He believes the familiarity is important as he begins his first stint as a head coach.

“I know these kids and they’re familiar with me,” Jernigan said. “My coaching staff is going to be big that’s surrounding me. I’m going to lean on them a lot. I feel like we’ve got a great coaching staff that is there along with the ones I’m going to bring in.”

Jernigan was a star quarterback at Eufaula, graduating in 2007. He led the Tigers to the 2006 Class 5A state title game and also lettered in basketball and baseball.

He went on to be a star wide receiver at Troy University, accumulating nearly 6,000 yards in receiving from 2007-2010. Jernigan was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New York Giants and played there from 2007 to 2010, which included being part of the 2012 Super Bowl championship team. He is a member of the Troy Sports Hall of Fame and Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

“Basically when I get back the first thing is to get the coaching staff in place, and then sit down and talk with the kids and tell them how it’s going to be ran now that I’m the head guy,” Jernigan said.

Jernigan wants to have a physical football team on both sides of the football.

“Everybody knows that I’m an offensive guy, but I want to be physical on offense and defense,” Jernigan said. “Stretch the field horizontally and vertical, you know? Fast-paced on offense but know when to slow it down when we need to.

“On the defensive side, I want us to fly around and hit you – bring back that old tradition and that reputation that Eufaula normally has when people see Eufaula on the schedule.”

Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan said, "Jerrel is passionate about his commitment to Eufaula football, our school system and bringing our community together. I understand he is young, but we feel he is the person to get our program where we want to go. With his leadership, I look forward to the future for Eufaula High School's football program."

Jernigan is thankful for the opportunity.

"I want to thank our superintendent, Joey Brannan; assistant superintendent, Deltonya Warren; Eufaula High School principal, Emily Jackson; and the school board for giving me this opportunity,” Jernigan said. “Eufaula is my place and where I want to be and make a difference in the lives of young people. This is a dream come true. Reaching a goal and being named head coach feels great."