Nine area teams set for second round of football playoffs

Flashback to past: Geneva County has faced Leroy only once, but current Bulldog head coach Jim Bob Striplin is familiar with that meeting. The game, a 25-7 Leroy win, came in 1992, a year when Striplin was a sophomore at GCHS. He did not play in the game.

Long shutout streak: G.W. Long recorded its second straight opening-round playoff shutout last week when it beat Luverne 17-0 last week. It blanked Cottage Hill Christian 31-0 last year.

In fact, it was Long’s fifth-opening shutout in its last seven playoff openers since 2012. The Rebels also blanked Southern Choctaw (27-0) in 2012, New Brockton (35-0) in 2014 and Francis Marion (55-0) in 2015.

Playoff points: Eufaula and Abbeville Christian both set school playoff records for most points in a postseason game last week. Eufaula’s 52 points versus Stanhope Elmore is the most in any of its 72 playoffs games, surpassing the previous high of 49 set last year and also in 2011. Abbeville Christian’s 63 points in a playoff win over South Choctaw was the most in the Generals’ 31 playoff games in their history. It was also only six points off the overall school scoring record of 69 points versus Taylor Road in a 2003 regular season game.

Playoff points II: Geneva County’s 48 points in last week’s playoff win over Highland Home were its most in a postseason game since 63 in a 1995 playoff win over Linden … Pike Liberal Arts’ 45 points over Monroe Academy were its most in the playoffs since 55 points in a 2009 playoff game … Slocomb’s 39 points in last week’s win over Southside of Selma was its most in a playoff game since scoring 46 against Straughn in 2008 … Opp’s 14 points were its fewest in a playoff win since a 14-7 win in 1991 over Hillcrest of Evergreen.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.