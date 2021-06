Nine Wiregrass softball players named first-team all-state; 28 overall honored

Dothan’s Turner, a senior, was picked first team 7A infielder after hitting .447 with a .506 on-base percentage and a Wiregrass-best 77 runs batted in. The Wolves’ shortstop scored 60 runs and hit 13 doubles and six triples. She also stole 28-of-29 bases.

Dothan’s Peaden, a senior, was selected all-state in the utility spot, which is given to players who excel while playing multiple positons. Peaden, who played second and third base, hit .452 and had an on-base percentage of .508 with 70 runs scored, two homers, five doubles, four triples and 25 RBI. She also stole 60 bases, second most in 7A.

Charles Henderson’s Cain, a junior, was first team designated hitter in Class 5A after belting 15 homers with a .417 batting average and a .484 on-base percentage. She drove in 45 runs and scored 62 times, while earning 11 doubles, six triples and 29 stolen bases.

Dale County’s Suggs, a junior, was chosen first-team Class 4A catcher after hitting .463 with an on-base percentage of .481. She hit three homers and 14 doubles, while driving in 54 runs and scoring 46 times. She had 68 hits, six triples and 19 stolen bases, all tops among 4A catchers.