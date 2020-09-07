NMA cancels game with Wicksburg due to player testing positive for COVID-19

Due to a Northside Methodist Academy football player testing positive for COVID-19 the past weekend, the Knights’ scheduled home game against Wicksburg on Thursday at Rip Hewes Stadium has been canceled.
NMA athletics director Mike Mordecai and school officials made the decision on Monday and alerted Wicksburg of the situation. The Knights also canceled practice on Monday afternoon.
“After speaking to the administration, we thought the wisest choice was to say we shouldn’t play,” Mordecai said. “We don’t want to expose anyone else to this. We forfeit the game.
“What we’re trying to do is hopefully save next week’s game. If we can limit these people now and go get them tested, we might be able to get back and practice with some of these people.”
Mordecai said the school is in the process of doing contact tracing to see what other players may need to get tested.
“We’ve got to find out who all is involved and we’ve been doing that – getting in touch with teachers and (checking) seating charts and stuff like that takes some time,” Mordecai said.
“We’ve been trying to diligently get as much information as we can. If we can get through our seating charts, we can narrow things down. I think the wise decision is we don’t want to put anybody at risk.”
This week’s game would have marked the first NMA had hosted in Dothan as a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The Knights, in their first season as an AHSAA member after moving over from the AISA ranks, opened the season on the road at Houston County and Providence Christian.
Last Friday, NMA was the home team in a game against Slocomb, but played in Ozark.
The Knights are 1-2 and their next game is now scheduled at North Bay Haven (Fla.), followed by road games at Cottonwood and Cottondale (Fla.).
“I really hate it that we can’t play Wicksburg this week,” Mordecai said. “We look forward to playing all of these new schools that are new to us.
“It might be that we miss this week and are able to play next week if we have enough players that are going to be OK, but we’re still gathering all of that information. We want to make sure we’re doing our due diligence and not creating a bad situation.”
Northside’s next home game is now scheduled for Oct. 9 against New Brockton at Rip Hewes Stadium before a road game at Daleville. The Knights’ final two games are scheduled for Rip Hewes Stadium against Rehobeth and Ashford.
