NMA cancels game with Wicksburg due to player testing positive for COVID-19

Due to a Northside Methodist Academy football player testing positive for COVID-19 the past weekend, the Knights’ scheduled home game against Wicksburg on Thursday at Rip Hewes Stadium has been canceled.

NMA athletics director Mike Mordecai and school officials made the decision on Monday and alerted Wicksburg of the situation. The Knights also canceled practice on Monday afternoon.

“After speaking to the administration, we thought the wisest choice was to say we shouldn’t play,” Mordecai said. “We don’t want to expose anyone else to this. We forfeit the game.

“What we’re trying to do is hopefully save next week’s game. If we can limit these people now and go get them tested, we might be able to get back and practice with some of these people.”

Mordecai said the school is in the process of doing contact tracing to see what other players may need to get tested.

“We’ve got to find out who all is involved and we’ve been doing that – getting in touch with teachers and (checking) seating charts and stuff like that takes some time,” Mordecai said.