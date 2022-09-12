NMA, Emmanuel Christian set to debut in flag football

Two city of Dothan high schools are close to unveiling a new sport on their campus.

Both Northside Methodist Academy and Emmanuel Christian are closing in on their debuts in the sport of girls flag football.

The two are the third and fourth Wiregrass programs to pick up the sport, which was first sanctioned by the Alabama High School Athletic Association last year. Dothan and Eufaula were the first two area teams with the sport.

Northside Methodist opens its era Tuesday night with a tri-match against Dothan and Montgomery Catholic at Dothan’s Pitman Field. NMA and Montgomery Catholic, which is also a first-year program, play at 5 p.m., followed by Dothan versus Montgomery Catholic at 6 p.m. The city of Dothan schools conclude the night with a 7 p.m. match-up.

Emmanuel Christian, meanwhile, tentatively starts play next week with a game against Northside Methodist on Tuesday at Pitman Field, though it could change because of a conflict. The Warriors’ next scheduled game after that, as of now, is Sept. 27 at home against Dothan.

Northside Methodist head coach Robby Morris has had 13 players practice in preparation from the season. He said Knights players were excited about the opener.

“They are ready to play,” Morris said. “I wouldn’t say they are tired of practice because they really enjoy themselves and they have a lot of fun. It is kind of an unknown because I don’t think any of them have seen it (high school flag football), kind of like I hadn’t seen it until I went last week (to Dothan games versus Eufaula and Booker T. Washington). I know what to expect now and I tried to convey that to them. We will see how it goes. They are excited and I am excited.”

Emmanuel Christian’s DJ Robbins, who is a co-head coach with his wife Ashley, said Warrior players were getting close to being ready for their opener as well.

“They are moving along pretty good, growing with a new sport,” Robbins said of his 10-player roster. “The girls are really buying in and doing a good job.”

Both schools could have a few more players come out as several girls for each have indicated an interest in playing, but are also busy with volleyball and cheerleading seasons.

Both Morris and Robbins said their teams have a few girls who have had previous experience with some form of flag football. NMA’s Morris said two players, Bailey Martin and Aria Jenkins, played in city flag football last year. Emmanuel’s Robbins said he believed three girls played in flag football this past summer during the Alabama State Games.

Both feel the experience of those players can help the rest of the game.

“One of them, in particular, likes to lead and guide and tell them how it is going to be like, what the referees are going to call and what they need to be doing, where they need to be position-wise,” Morris said.

Morris wasn’t sure what to expect from his team in Tuesday’s opening tri-match, though he expects the players will be competitive.

“I don’t know what to expect, but knowing I have seventh, eighth and ninth graders and knowing what I have seen out of them being competitive (in practice), I don’t think they will back down,” Morris said. “I think they will be in good shape. They look a little smaller than a couple of teams I watched last week, but they give a lot of effort all the time.”

Emmanuel Christian’s Robbins also doesn’t know what to expect yet of his first-year program, especially with a lack of numbers to have a really good offense against defense practice.

“I don’t really know (what type of team we will have) in what we are able to practice and not having enough to do a full offense and defense against each other, it’s hard to see,” Robbins said. “But what with we are doing, they are buying in and making a lot of progress. From where we started to where we are now, I am very pleased.”

Both schools were placed by the AHSAA in Area 1 among the 16 areas statewide. Dothan and Montgomery Catholic are the other teams in the area. The top two teams from each area will advance to qualifying tournaments in October for the state playoffs that starts Oct. 31 and ends with the state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30 as part of the AHSAA’s Super Seven football championships.

In addition to Tuesday’s game and next week’s home game against Emmanuel Christian, Northside Methodist tentative schedule has road games at Montgomery Catholic (Sept. 27), at Dothan (Sept. 29), at Emmanuel Christian (Oct. 3) and at Russell County (Oct. 18, tri match with Dothan).

Emmanuel Christian’s tentative schedule following the Northside Methodist game next week has Dothan at home (Sept. 27), Northside Methodist at home (Oct. 3) and Montgomery Catholic at home (Oct. 18).

The Warriors will play their home games at its campus soccer field and has to play those games at 5 p.m. since the field has no lights. There are plans to install lights on the field, but ECS athletic director Robert Johnston said it would probably be next year before they are in place.

According to the AHSAA website, flag football is a 7-on-7 format played on an 80-yard field, 40 yards wide. Lines to gain for first downs are the 20, 40 and 20 yards with four downs to gain the necessary first down. Teams have 25 seconds to snap the ball.

The game can feature either four 12-minute quarters with a running clock the first 22 minutes of each half or two 20-minute halves with a running clock in the first 18 minutes. There is clock stoppage during the final two minutes of each half. The clock stops and starts on snaps after team time outs (three per half for each team).

Similar to regular football, a touchdown is six points, but there are three options for extra-point attempt plays – one point for a conversion from the 3-yard line, two points for a conversion from the 10 and three points from the 20-yard line. A safety is two points. There are no field goal attempts.

There is punting, but it is to be announced before the snap. The receiving team can field the punt whether caught or grounded, but if touched and then grounded, the ball is dead.

Ball is spotted where the ball was when the flag is removed by a defender. There are no fumbles as the ball is dead once it touches the ground and the ball for the next snap is placed at the spot.

A player with the ball is not allowed to stiff arm, use the ball, hands or arms to prevent flag pull, while the defense is not allowed to strip the ball but will not be called for stripping if QB or runner uses ball to cover flag and defender is making a bona fide attempt to pull the flag.