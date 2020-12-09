NMA female wrestlers compete in first AHSAA meet sanctioned for girls

Whitehead went 4-1 in winning her weight class, while Chandler went 2-1 at 165 and Freeman went 2-2 at 120 pounds. Kelly and Tristin Robinson both went winless, but Robinson had a 12-4 lead and a near pin in one of her matches before losing on a third-period pin.

“It went fabulous really,” Northside Methodist head coach Travis Robinson said. “We went out there and really had no expectations. We just wanted to go out there, wrestle and see what kind of skill we might see at state and see where we were at.

“It was a good test for us. Obviously, we came out on the good end of things in a couple of them which shows me the girls are learning and retaining what we are coaching and working on. Definitely, we exceeded our expectations.”

The meet was one of three initially set up by the AHSAA for girls wrestling this season, though one of the meets has been already canceled because of the pandemic. The remaining meet is the AHSAA State Championships on Jan. 23 at Thompson High School.

The three were set up in response to the growth of girls wrestling in the state. Several years ago, there were only a handful of girls in the sport, but last year there were 41 girls competing statewide in high school, albeit mostly against boys.