NMA female wrestlers compete in first AHSAA meet sanctioned for girls

Kara Whitehead described it as a “super exciting” event and “super cool” to be a part of.
Sydney Freeman felt it was a “fun experience,” while Megan Chandler called it “amazing.”
The three Northside Methodist female wrestlers all referred to the past Friday’s first ever AHSAA official sanctioned wrestling meet for girls wrestling in the state of Alabama, the Murder Melee Women’s Invitational at W.S. Neal.
The event, limited to four teams because of the COVID-19 protocols, featured the Knights, Thompson, Daphne and host W.S. Neal.
Northside Methodist had five girl wrestlers compete and had a strong performance, led by Whitehead, who won the 130-pound weight class competition, and Freeman and Chandler, who finished runner-up in the 120-pound and 165-pound divisions, respectively.
Morgan Kelly and Tristan Robinson also competed for the Knights at the event.
The five helped Northside Methodist earn 47 points and finish third in the four-team meet.
“I saw girls that were really good and I thought it was super exciting I got to be a part of the first women’s wrestling tournament,” said Whitehead, a senior who had only one previous match in her career prior to the meet – a loss in an exhibition match against Enterprise. “Once I got the first pin, coach (Travis Robinson) was telling me that was a historical match. I thought it was super cool that I was able to get my first win during the first women’s tournament.”
Whitehead went 4-1 in winning her weight class, while Chandler went 2-1 at 165 and Freeman went 2-2 at 120 pounds. Kelly and Tristin Robinson both went winless, but Robinson had a 12-4 lead and a near pin in one of her matches before losing on a third-period pin.
“It went fabulous really,” Northside Methodist head coach Travis Robinson said. “We went out there and really had no expectations. We just wanted to go out there, wrestle and see what kind of skill we might see at state and see where we were at.
“It was a good test for us. Obviously, we came out on the good end of things in a couple of them which shows me the girls are learning and retaining what we are coaching and working on. Definitely, we exceeded our expectations.”
The meet was one of three initially set up by the AHSAA for girls wrestling this season, though one of the meets has been already canceled because of the pandemic. The remaining meet is the AHSAA State Championships on Jan. 23 at Thompson High School.
The three were set up in response to the growth of girls wrestling in the state. Several years ago, there were only a handful of girls in the sport, but last year there were 41 girls competing statewide in high school, albeit mostly against boys.
According to data after preseason hydration tests, the number of girls wrestling this year nearly tripled to 113.
The Wiregrass had four girls in wrestling last year – two each at Enterprise and Dothan. Nearby Russell County had two girls, including Shelby Fugate, who won two matches against boys at the state meet and is now on the roster of Central Methodist University in Missouri.
Whitehead, a senior, admitted she wasn’t expecting to perform so well at last week’s event.
“I was pretty nervous going into the matches because I didn’t think I was as good as the girls I was wrestling, but I just used what I have learned here at the facility (in practice) and did it to the best of my ability,” Whitehead said. “I was kind of surprised that I won. I was super excited about it. I didn’t go in expecting to win. I went in expecting to learn.”
Whitehead actually learned something valuable in her very first match.
Leading 4-1 in the second period, she had three illegal locking hands violations while the wrestlers were on the mat, resulting in an automatic disqualification.
“I didn’t know that it wasn’t allowed,” Whitehead said. “I didn’t know that would get me a penalty.”
Robinson said it was a typical first-year wrestling mistake that even boys make and said it was a learning experience for his inexperienced wrestler.
Whitehead didn’t make many mistakes the rest of the day, winning the remaining four matches – all of pinfalls – to take the weight class title.
“The first one after the DQ, I got the girl in a cradle and the third one I did a headlock and I figured out that was much easier for me to do, so I did that with the following girls,” Whitehead said of how said she earned her pins.
Freeman, only a seventh grader, actually competed in a higher weight class as her normal 113 was combined with 120. She lost to Aenaya Vines of Thompson and Ellan Lassere of Daphne on first period pins before pinning her teammate Kelly in the second period and finishing with a first-period pin over Daphne’s Sophia Chircop.
“It was fun experience,” Freeman said. “I felt like I did Ok, like decent.”
She admitted it was “scary” at first, but got more comfortable and won her last two. The first win was over her teammate.
“It was more fun to face her because I knew her more and it was more comfortable. I wasn’t as scared to face her,” Freeman said.
She finished her day off with a pin over Chircop.
“I did a double leg (takedown). She was on her stomach and I did a (arm) bar and a half. I pinned her off that,” Freeman said.
Chandler, like her teammates, also felt competing in the first historical girls high school wrestling event in the state was a memorable occasion.
“It was amazing,” Chandler said. “It was thrilling. It was an adrenaline rush because I love competing and this is a great sport.”
Chandler finished as the 165-pound runner-up, winning two of her three matches. She took a 10-4 decision over Thompson’s Ava Nguyen and a medical forfeit win from W.S. Neal’s Viskya Lantzsch, who couldn’t continue in the tournament after an previous match injury.
“I think it was really cool for my first time at a tournament,” Chandler said of finishing as runner-up. “I did pretty well. I had fun.”
On Saturday, Freeman and Whitehead both wrestled in a varsity tournament against boys. Freeman went 1-3, including a second-period pin over Gulf Shores’ Dylan Sullivan. Whitehead went 0-2.
“I didn’t feel as good because I lost a lot more matches, but I wasn’t mad at myself because I was going up against boys,” Freeman said. “After I pinned that one boy, I felt pretty happy about it because I pinned a boy.”
All three girls said they learned things from the experience.
“Expect the unexpected when competing and to have always fun,” Chandler said.
“That I need to sprawl more,” Freeman said, referring to a defensive move to stop opposing wrestlers’ shots. “Also, I don’t need to be as nervous when I am out there or I will lose.”
Sprawling was also part of what Whitehead learned.
“I learned the importance of sprawling against the guys. Their legs are much longer so I have to keep reaching for the legs and not give up and let them hop behind me and get control,” Whitehead said, quick adding, “I learned when to not lock hands (while wrestling on the mat).”
Also during the meet, Northside Methodist’s Dylan Evans gave the Knights their first individual boys champion in a tournament, going 5-0 during the JV tournament on Friday to win the 285-pound weight class. He went 3-1 in Saturday’s meet and was runner-up.
“Overall, it was a good experience and I think I learned a lot during it, going through it and seeing live action multiple times a day,” Evans said. “It was fun.”
Evans won six of his eight matches off a pin with the other wins coming on decisions (3-1 and 6-3).
“Most of the pins we were in the standing positon and I had a hip toss (to the mat leading to the pin),” Evans said. “One match – against the guy from Thompson – went the full three rounds and I won that 6-3. Going the full three rounds takes a lot out of you.”
Like the girls, he said he learned a lot, especially how to wrestle taller, stronger foes, a problem in his lone loss.
