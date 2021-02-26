NMA football player Solomon signs with Huntingdon College

Four years ago, Jay Austin Solomon visited the Huntingdon College campus and instantly felt a connection.
That day he envisioned himself being part of the Montgomery school.
Now a senior, the Northside Methodist standout offensive and defensive lineman will get the chance to be a part of Huntingdon after signing a football scholarship to play for the Hawks. Solomon had a signing ceremony Friday at the NMA campus.
“It felt amazing,” Solomon said of signing. “I have been training for college football for four years now and it feels amazing to finally have that big signing day I have been dreaming of.”
Though he played both the offensive and defensive lines at Northside Methodist, Solomon will likely play offense at Huntington. Solomon, listed as 6-foot, 270 pounds, was a four-year starter on offense for coach Jason Hurst and the Knights.
“I will be playing offensive line, but I will go in there with an open mind,” Solomon said of his role next year with the Hawks. “I am not going to go in there and say I want to play guard or want to play tackle. I am going in there and say, ‘Coach, I just want to play. Put me wherever I need to play.’”
Solomon’s interest in Huntingdon started as a freshman when he got the chance to tour the school with some other Knights football players.
“When coach Hurst came – he came my freshman year after the season – and said that all the guys that wanted to play college football, let’s tour some of the schools,” Solomon said
“I toured Huntington and loved it ever since. There was something about it that I loved right away. I could see myself being a huge leader there. I think that is what God has given me – the ability to lead.”
He also toured Alabama A&M in Huntsville and enjoyed the visit there, but didn’t want to attend a school six hours from home in Dothan.
Solomon said he also received interest from schools up north in places like South Dakota and Wisconsin, but was sold on Huntingdon. He also wanted to stay close to home.
“I wanted to stay home and stay in Alabama,” Solomon said. “I had some interest from different schools, but there was something that I loved about Huntingdon ever since my freshman year when I had a tour there. It always felt like home.
“I fell in love with the atmosphere and the school not being so big like a university. It feels like a bigger Northside (Methodist) in a way and I love Northside. It (Huntingdon) is small, but it is not big. It is right in the middle.”