NMA football player Solomon signs with Huntingdon College

“When coach Hurst came – he came my freshman year after the season – and said that all the guys that wanted to play college football, let’s tour some of the schools,” Solomon said

“I toured Huntington and loved it ever since. There was something about it that I loved right away. I could see myself being a huge leader there. I think that is what God has given me – the ability to lead.”

He also toured Alabama A&M in Huntsville and enjoyed the visit there, but didn’t want to attend a school six hours from home in Dothan.

Solomon said he also received interest from schools up north in places like South Dakota and Wisconsin, but was sold on Huntingdon. He also wanted to stay close to home.

“I wanted to stay home and stay in Alabama,” Solomon said. “I had some interest from different schools, but there was something that I loved about Huntingdon ever since my freshman year when I had a tour there. It always felt like home.

“I fell in love with the atmosphere and the school not being so big like a university. It feels like a bigger Northside (Methodist) in a way and I love Northside. It (Huntingdon) is small, but it is not big. It is right in the middle.”

