NMA gets off to strong start in defeating Emmanuel Christian

A quick start and a strong ending helped the Northside Methodist Academy Knights overcome an Emmanuel Christian surge in the middle Monday during a high school volleyball match between the two city of Dothan private schools on the NMA campus.

The Knights took a three-set win, 25-3, 25-17, 25-10, improving to 8-7 on the season.

Northside Methodist took control early with dominating serving behind Rachel Gray, Marah Stuckey and Joleigh Parmer, who served out the first set without the Knights ever getting to a fourth server. Gray had five aces, Stuckey four and Parmer two during the opening set.

“My first three servers served a significant amount,” Northside Methodist head coach Terri Dennis said of the opening set. “I had Rachel Gray, Marah Stuckey, Joleigh Parmer and they served that whole rotation. Each had like seven, eight serves apiece. That was very good.”

Emmanuel Christian head coach Alexis Johnson-Clark said Northside was too much for her team, though she liked some things she saw from her Warriors.

“Northside is good,” Johnson-Clark said. “They swing it good. We played defense better (than we have been). The girls were moving more, covering more ground on the hits and tip. We didn’t have the type of serves we needed and we have to be smarter on the court, but overall Northside is a good team.”

After Northside Methodist opened up a 7-4 lead in the second set, the Warriors battled back with an 11-2 run to take a 15-9 advantage. Strong serving by Lilly Stewart and Kalyn Brown sparked ECS. Stewart had an ace and Brown had a kill during a string of four straight points during Stewart’s rotation and Brown earned three aces and Katie Robbins added a block during five straight points in Brown’s rotation.

However, the match turned back to Northside Methodist during Gray’s ensuing serve after Brown and the Knights stayed in control, scoring 41 of the final 53 points, including a 16-2 surge to end the second set with a 25-17 win.

After a long serve out of bounds by Brown gave the serve to Gray and the Knights, Parmer earned a cross-court kill to start a string of 10 Knights points to put NMA up 19-15. Gray had three aces in the flurry, while Mary Helms had two kills, Lillian Slaick one and Parmer added another kill.

The run ended when Gray served into the net. Emmanuel Christian’s Hannah Roettgen earned an ace to close it to 19-17, but an emphatic kill from Helms off a Parmer assist put the Knights back up three.

After the Warriors made several hitting errors, Helms finished the set with an ace to make the final 25-17.

Northside Methodist seized a quick 7-2 lead in the third set with two aces from Anna Griggs and one from Gray sparking the early assault.

ECS cut it to two twice, once at 8-6 on a Brown kill and later at 10-8 on an Emma Brannon ace, but the Knights pulled away after that behind two scoring surges of seven-straight points to build a 24-9 margin. After a hitting error gave the Warriors a point, Parmer earned a kill to end the match.

Gray finished with 10 aces and three kills and Parmer had four kills, two aces and five assists for NMA. Slaick earned six kills and two blocks, Emily Calhoun had five kills and two aces and Helms had three aces and four kills. Karleigh Mills added three kills and Nicole Williams two, while Stuckey had three digs to go with her four aces.

In addition to Parmer’s five assists, Anna Griggs delivered 10 assists and Emilee Quintero had eight assists. Griggs also had three aces.

For ECS, Brown earned three aces, three kills, two blocks and four digs, while Robbins had two blocks and an ace and Ella Rodgers had three assists and two digs. Brannon and Roettgen both had three digs and an ace. Stewart added an ace and a dig.

While pleased with the win, Dennis said the Knights had some issues as well in the match.

“In the first set, we had some really good serving and we continued to serve pretty well,” Dennis said. “We need to do some adjusting on our hitting. We had a lot of kill errors in the second and third set. We certainly need to work on that as we move forward.”

While Monday’s match was a little disappointing for ECS, Johnson-Clark has been pleased with the overall progress of the program, which joined the the Alabama High School Athletic Association this season and is facing a higher level of competition than it did in previous years in the Panhandle Christian Conference. With five regular-season games left, the Warriors have an 8-7 record.

“I feel really good (about the season),” Johnson-Clark said. “They (the girls) are competing with these teams and these big schools and we are not that big. It is fun to see them compete.”

Northside wins JV match: Northside Methodist won the junior varsity match, 25-13, 25-18.

Edy Ezell had four aces and four assists, Addie Forrester and Dana Cool both had four kills and Mary Morgan had two aces and two kills to lead NMA. Briley Cunningham had four assists and one ace and Kyra Hatton had three digs.

For the Warriors, Bryleigh Buchanan had two digs, an ace and an assist and Jordan Evans and Ansley Reed both had an ace, while Grace Huett had one kill.