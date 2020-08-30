NMA Knights basketball player Adrian Dawson inks with LBW

Early in the summer, Adrian Dawson didn’t know if he would be able to continue his basketball career at the next level.
“I was pretty worried I wasn’t going to be able to play the game I’ve been playing since I was younger,” Dawson said.
But when Richie Anderson, his high school coach the past two years at Northside Methodist Academy, talked to him about Lurleen B. Wallace in Andalusia, the wheels were set in motion.
“He told me to give it a try,” Dawson said. “I’d say a week or two after we had that discussion I came up here to visit and walk around and tour.”
Dawson had a tryout arranged in front of longtime LBW coach Ricky Knight.
“The coach told me he would get back to me and things like that, so a few days later he offered me to come here and play and be a guard on the team,” Dawson said. “Of course I took the scholarship. I was really excited about that.”
A 6-4, 180-pound shooting guard, Dawson officially inked with the Saints this past Thursday and is already enrolled in school and taking classes.
“It was a blessing, honestly,” Dawson said. “I was very excited about it. My mom was really excited and my family was excited about this opportunity for me.”
Dawson averaged 14.8 points (46.7 percent shooting from the field), 10.6 rebounds and three steals for the Knights this past season as a shooting guard on the wing. He’s projected to play that same position on the junior college level.
“I feel like I can score pretty well,” Dawson said of his strengths. “If you get the ball into my hands, I’m pretty sure I can do something with it. Passing-wise, I always have my head up looking for the best option and whoever is open I try my best to get it to them.
“Something I can work on most definitely is my handling – just being able to control the ball and not be loose with it.”
His high school coach, Anderson, also played on the JUCO level for Knight at Andalusia (1990-91). Thus, Dawson got some insight about his new coach before trying out.
“He was telling me that he would be straight up with me and tell me what I need to work on,” Dawson said. “He’ll be hard on me, but it’s only because he wants to push you to your best potential.
“He wants you to improve not only as a basketball player, but as a person. He (Knight) just felt like I’d be the perfect fit to be a guard here.”
Anderson said Dawson became a leader for the Knights as a senior.
“After a few injuries on the team, I asked Adrian to change positions from guard to a post,” said Anderson, who has since stepped away from his post at NMA. “He never blinked, saying ‘Whatever you need, coach.’ Adrian is a highly-talented athlete who can take over a game, but more importantly he is a team-first player.
“Twice this season, Adrian was asked to take over a game offensively with other players in foul trouble and both times he delivered 30 points (against ACA) and 31 (against Lakeside).
“Adrian is a quiet and respectful person and it has been a joy coaching him. He is a competitor, but truly has fun when he plays.”
Dawson is particularly relieved he was able to sign a scholarship during what’s been a trying time for recruits gaining attention due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout the summer, Dawson tried to stay in good shape as he awaited an opportunity. He continues to push himself.
“I’m been doing a bunch of conditioning because you’re definitely going to need that in sports if you want to perform at your highest abilities,” Dawson said. “I consistently do pushups and squats to try and get my vertical (jump) higher and like curls and things like that to keep firm and tight – basically so I don’t get pushed around.”
