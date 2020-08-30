NMA Knights basketball player Adrian Dawson inks with LBW

Dawson averaged 14.8 points (46.7 percent shooting from the field), 10.6 rebounds and three steals for the Knights this past season as a shooting guard on the wing. He’s projected to play that same position on the junior college level.

“I feel like I can score pretty well,” Dawson said of his strengths. “If you get the ball into my hands, I’m pretty sure I can do something with it. Passing-wise, I always have my head up looking for the best option and whoever is open I try my best to get it to them.

“Something I can work on most definitely is my handling – just being able to control the ball and not be loose with it.”

His high school coach, Anderson, also played on the JUCO level for Knight at Andalusia (1990-91). Thus, Dawson got some insight about his new coach before trying out.

“He was telling me that he would be straight up with me and tell me what I need to work on,” Dawson said. “He’ll be hard on me, but it’s only because he wants to push you to your best potential.

“He wants you to improve not only as a basketball player, but as a person. He (Knight) just felt like I’d be the perfect fit to be a guard here.”

Anderson said Dawson became a leader for the Knights as a senior.