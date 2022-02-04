NMA Lady Knights conclude impressive second basketball season in AHSAA

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We try to find what they can do instead of what they can’t do,” Stinson said.

He cited, for example, Mary Morgan. The eighth grader isn’t confident in shooting, but will defend and will hustle. She might make a turnover (on offense), but she will go down on the other end and cut the opposing player from scoring,” says Stinson.

The Knights coach also credited a willingness to do what is needed has also been a part of the NMA success as well. After losing several shooters from last year, Stinson said he didn’t have any returning players with such abilities – that was until Williams stepped up.

“Last year, she shot three threes all year because we didn’t need it because we had the (Anna Lee) Hathcock girl and the (Brooke) Hallman girl,” Stinson said. “We didn’t need her to do it, but this year, I said, ‘Somebody had to shoot them.’ She said, ‘I will work on it.’ She has made over 50 this year. She went from zero to 50 in one year.”

That willingness to do what is needed for the team carried over to other players, especially after the first few weeks of the season. The Knights were 3-3 after a Thanksgiving tournament, but have gone 18-5 since, including one loss turned into a forfeit win.