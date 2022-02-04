NMA Lady Knights conclude impressive second basketball season in AHSAA

Two seasons in the Alabama High School Athletic Association are now in the record books for the Northside Methodist Academy girls basketball program.
It has been a successful two years, even beyond the expectations of head coach Ray Stinson.
The Knights capped their latest season on Friday night with a 36-31 win over city rival Providence Christian at the NMA gym, giving them a 21-8 record in their second AHSAA season.
The NMA girls have amassed a 38-15 record since joining the AHSAA after a lengthy association in the AISA. They went 17-7 in the first season.
Neither team – like all Knight athletic teams – was eligible for AHSAA postseason as the school joined as an associate member. All NMA teams will be eligible for championship play next season.
“No, no, no,” Stinson quickly responded to a question about expecting to win so many games so fast in the AHSAA. “The first year was can we win more than we can lose? That is what we looked at. This year, when I had my first meeting and we had only five sign up, I didn’t know if we would win a game.”
A couple of players (Macy Fellows and Joleigh Parmer) decided to join late, which increased the roster size. Some improving junior high players helped.
“Those two decided to play because we didn’t have enough then those junior high girls developed way faster than I thought they would,” Stinson said. “They made a huge step from last year to this year.”
But to Stinson, the bigger key to the early Knights’ success in the AHSAA has been because of senior leadership – both in last year’s inaugural season and this year.
“The seniors we had last year kind of looked at it like, ‘We are nurturing the next group to get ready even though we (the seniors) can’t play for anything.’ The same thing with this group (of seniors). They didn’t have anything to play for other than wins and also get the others ready.
“Last year seniors stepped up and were good leaders in practice and with good hustle (on the court). This group of seniors carried that on even though they didn’t have anything to play for. I thought that was the biggest thing – the leadership from the four we had this year and the three we had last year.”
This year’s four seniors are Fellows, Kayden Williams, Zee Harris and Layna Grooms. Williams and Grooms have usually carried the scoring load in games, though freshman Dana Cool and eighth grader Addie Forrester have had their moments too.
On the court, Stinson said finding what each player could do best and working with those strengths was important.
“We try to find what they can do instead of what they can’t do,” Stinson said.
He cited, for example, Mary Morgan. The eighth grader isn’t confident in shooting, but will defend and will hustle. She might make a turnover (on offense), but she will go down on the other end and cut the opposing player from scoring,” says Stinson.
The Knights coach also credited a willingness to do what is needed has also been a part of the NMA success as well. After losing several shooters from last year, Stinson said he didn’t have any returning players with such abilities – that was until Williams stepped up.
“Last year, she shot three threes all year because we didn’t need it because we had the (Anna Lee) Hathcock girl and the (Brooke) Hallman girl,” Stinson said. “We didn’t need her to do it, but this year, I said, ‘Somebody had to shoot them.’ She said, ‘I will work on it.’ She has made over 50 this year. She went from zero to 50 in one year.”
That willingness to do what is needed for the team carried over to other players, especially after the first few weeks of the season. The Knights were 3-3 after a Thanksgiving tournament, but have gone 18-5 since, including one loss turned into a forfeit win.
“It starts with her (Williams) at the top and all the others see that is she willing to give up (something), I can give up this,” Stinson said. “We had a lot of good role players that took that. I am not saying everyone was happy with it, but they accepted it and worked with it. We got better from middle of November to now and it is a huge difference.”
While the first two years were successful, year three might feature some turbulent waters for the team.
Pending any roster changes, the Knights might have no seniors and only two juniors on roster. The rest will be younger players, though they are talented and athletic – many of whom play multiple sports at the school.
“We might be looking at a (starting) lineup with just one 10th grader and the rest are junior high age,” Stinson said. “There will be nights (next year) where that will be a big disadvantage. We just have to play through it, but I think two years from now, we will have a strong bunch. There are some good kids (in the younger group). They can play.”
The Knights concluded their second season with the win over Providence Christian.
The Eagles, behind two 3-pointers from standout AnnaBeth Townsend and a basket each from Maggie McCollough and Megan Stewart, appeared to have the momentum, going up 20-12 with 2:37 left in the half.
However, Williams knocked down three 3-pointers before the half to give the Knights a 21-20 halftime lead. They maintained the lead throughout the second half, but PCS stayed close.
A jumper by the Eagles’ Addie Pemberton with 1:13 left cut the NMA lead to three, but Cool coolly knocked down two free throws with 46.7 seconds left to help the Knights prevail.
Williams led Northside Methodist with 15 points, all off 3-pointers in the first half. Forrester followed with 12 points, including eight in the second half. Both Cool and Forrester had a team-high six rebounds.
Townsend led Providence Christian with 15 points, all on 3-pointers, but she scored only three in the second half as Morgan guarded her and limited the Eagle’ players touches in the final two quarters.