NMA picks up a win in first wrestling match

ENTERPRISE - Northside Methodist’s historical first wrestling match in school history produced a team victory and several individual winners Tuesday night at the Enterprise auxiliary gym.

The Knights wrestled off against Charles Henderson first and behind the beneficiary of six forfeits captured a 34-30 victory over the Trojans. They were not as successful against more experienced Class 7A Enterprise, falling 72-12.

The host Wildcats also defeated Charles Henderson by an identical 72-12 score in the other team dual to earn a sweep.

On the mat, four Northside Methodist wrestlers earned victories during actual matches and one in an exhibition match out of 14 contested individual matches.

“I was really proud of everybody and I am real excited,” Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson said. “Like I said in the pre-meet interview (Monday), we would do some good and do some bad. I felt like we did a lot more good than we did messing things up and putting ourselves in bad situations.

“I think we could have won a few more (individual) matches but there was some panic here and there. That is to be expected. It was a great experience for the kids.”