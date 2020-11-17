NMA picks up a win in first wrestling match

ENTERPRISE - Northside Methodist’s historical first wrestling match in school history produced a team victory and several individual winners Tuesday night at the Enterprise auxiliary gym.
The Knights wrestled off against Charles Henderson first and behind the beneficiary of six forfeits captured a 34-30 victory over the Trojans. They were not as successful against more experienced Class 7A Enterprise, falling 72-12.
The host Wildcats also defeated Charles Henderson by an identical 72-12 score in the other team dual to earn a sweep.
On the mat, four Northside Methodist wrestlers earned victories during actual matches and one in an exhibition match out of 14 contested individual matches.
“I was really proud of everybody and I am real excited,” Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson said. “Like I said in the pre-meet interview (Monday), we would do some good and do some bad. I felt like we did a lot more good than we did messing things up and putting ourselves in bad situations.
“I think we could have won a few more (individual) matches but there was some panic here and there. That is to be expected. It was a great experience for the kids.”
The individual winners on the mat were Jesse Dyson at 138 pounds and Logan Slaick in an exhibition match against Charles Henderson and Reilly Harvin and Gage Rhodes against Enterprise at 285 pounds and 152 pounds, respectively.
David Bailey had the first official win, receiving a forfeit at 113 pounds. Sam Bright and Josh Harris received forfeits at 120 and 126 before Dyson earned the first on-mat victory.
Dyson took a dominating 18-6 decision over Charles Henderson’s Hayden Bush at 138 pounds.
“It felt great,” Dyson said of winning his first match. “It definitely took a lot of energy, but I loved it. It feels amazing.”
After Dyson earned a two-point takedown to open the match, the two delivered four two-point reverses to the finish the opening period with Dyson up 6-4.
Dyson earned another reverse then had utilized a cradle to earn three near fall back points for an 11-4 lead, but couldn’t the cradle locked for the pin.
Bush worked out and earned a reverse, but Dyson matched it with a reverse to go up 13-6 as the second period ended.
Starting in the neutral position, Dyson earned another takedown and secured another cradle for a three-point near fall to win it 18-6.
“There is still stuff to work on, but I felt I was in control most of the match,” Dyson said. “I felt pretty good, especially for my first time.”
Slaick won his exhibition match over Denton Brown, earning a 6-0 decision behind a takedown and two reverses.
In the Enterprise match, Harvin earned a first-period pin with 41.1 seconds left, becoming the first Knights’ wrestler to earn a victory by pinfall.
Rhodes had the most dramatic win of the Knight wrestlers. Trailing 5-0 to Enterprise’s Ian Gillis in the final seconds of the period, Rhoades earned a reverse and quickly turned into a pinfall.
Northside wrestlers receiving forfeit wins against Charles Henderson were Baily, Bright, Harris, Tristin Robinson (152), Megan Chandler (170) and Noah Davis (182).
The Knights won their first dual, beating Charles Henderson, which had only six wrestlers out of 14 weight classes and had to forfeit most matches. NMA won 34-30.
There were only two actual contested matches as there were six CHHS forfeits, three Northside Methodist forfeits and three double forfeits. Charles Henderson’s William Brooks won at 285 over NMA’s Jay Austin Solomon and the Knights’ Dyson won at 138 over Bush.
Enterprise, behind nine forfeits, easily defeated Charles Henderson 72-12.
There were five individual matches contested with the host Wildcats wining at 132, 195, 220 pounds and Charles Henderson at 160 and 285.
Winning for Enterprise at was Layton Smith (132), Kaden Franke (195) and Carson Phillips (220). Smith won a pin with 58 seconds left in the first period, while Franke and Phillips earned pins early in the second period.
Charles Henderson winners were Jackson West (160) and William Allen Brooks (285), both on first period pins.
Enterprise’s Dakotah Barber won an exhibition match on a first-period pin.
Enterprise winners against Northside Methodist were Paxton Hanshaw (106), Grier Hunt (113), Trace Woodward (120), Austin Walker (126), Layton Smith (132), Austin Davis (138), Sam Lynon (145), Will Gottsacker (160), Scott Hernandez (170), Brandon Messemer (182), Kaden Franke (195) and Carson Phillips (220).
