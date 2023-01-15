NMA’s Robinson, HA’s Gil win wrestling tourney titles

Northside Methodist Academy’s Tristin Robinson won all four of her individual wrestling matches to win the 145-pound weight class at Saturday’s Girls Southeastern Pools Tournament at Thompson High School.

Robinson was joined by two NMA teammates, both of whom finished in third place. Josie Faison took third at the 152-pound weight class and Teegan Robinson, Tristin’s sister, claimed third at 165 pounds.

The trio amassed 52 team points for Northside Methodist, earning the Knights fourth place out of 10 teams. They were only three points off third-place Auburn (55), which had nine members wrestling compared to NMA’s three members.

After an opening-round bye in the five-wrestler round-robin format, Tristin Robinson won her title with first-period pins over Thompson’s Gabrielle Sims (1:24 into the match), Thompson’s Talita Vas (1:57) and Vestavia Hills’ Sophia Morlandt (1:04) and a forfeit win from Auburn’s Fabiola Sanchez, who didn’t make weight during weigh-ins.

Faison went 2-2 in her round-robin weight class competition, opening with a pin 42 seconds against Daphne’s Taliah Wade before losing to Auburn’s Emily Lehr on a second-period pinfall (3:18). Faison bounced back to pin Oak Mountain’s Lauren Kennedy (1:10) before losing to Auburn’s Campbell Hooks on a second-period pin (3:46).

Teegan Robinson finished with a 3-2 record with the losses to wrestlers ranked second and third in the state at 165 pounds. Robinson opened with a pin over Hewitt-Trussville’s Mallorie Selesky (2:37) but then lost to Daphne’s Kaylee Holder (second in state) and to Vestavia Hills’ Christina Belcher (third in state, tournament champion), both on quick first-period pins. Robinson then earned first-period pinfalls over Hewitt-Trussville’s Claire Kollars (1:48) and Kaelyn Coburn (1:08).

HA’s Gil wins at PCA: Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil won the 170-pound weight class in the PCA Panther Invitational at Prattville Christian Academy on Saturday, while teammates Jack Jones and Sean Green finished runner-up and Jonah Beaver third.

Gil won three matches, including a 15-0 tech final decision in the championship over St. James’ Pruitt Conner. Earlier, he won a 4-3 decision over Indian Springs’ Edward Davis and a 14-4 major decision over Deshler’s Ross Mills.

Jones placed second in the 152-pound weight class. He opened with a 16-5 major decision over Deshler’s Jamarion Sanderson then earned a third-period pinfall over Montgomery Catholic’s Hayden Binder (5:13 into match). Jones lost in the championship round to John Bussey of Saks on a second-period pin (2:39).

Green captured second in the 220-pound weight class. After a bye, he took a 9-3 decision in the semifinals over Holtville’s Kristopher Cole before losing in the championship to Ramond Pearson of Saks 8-5.

Beaver claimed third in the 126-pound division. After a first-round bye, he lost to Truth Thurman of Saks on a first-period pin (1:01) but took a 12-8 win over Deshler’s Alan Hill in the consolation semifinals to reach the third-place match. Beaver won that match 8-6 over Montgomery Catholic’s Harrison Vaughn.

In other Houston Academy tournament results: Abe Haskins (106, 1-2), David Sack (120, 0-2), Emmett Payne (120, 1-2), Keygan Ebarb (132, 1-2), Miller Rane (138, 0-2) and Hughes Williams (160, 0-2).

As a team, the Raiders finished sixth out of 10 teams.

Bailey, Dyson finish top four: David Bailey earned runner-up honors and Jesse Dyson fourth place for Northside Methodist Academy at the PCA Panther Invitational Saturday at Prattville Christian.

Bailey, competing at the 132-pound weight class, opened with a 15-0 tech fall over Houston Academy’s Keygan Ebarb before winning in the semifinals on a second-period pin over Satsuma’s Joshua Alvarez (3:02 into the match). However, he lost an 8-4 decision in the championship to Montgomery Catholic’s Joseph Rodriguez.

Bailey came into the tournament after setting the Northside Methodist school record for wins in a season on Wednesday, surpassing Sam Bright (29 from last year). Bailey is now 33-7 on the year.

Dyson, who is the career NMA leader in wins (62), finished fourth at 138 pounds on Saturday. He opened with a first-period pin over Houston Academy’s Miller Rane (1:25) before losing 8-1 to Deshler’s Brooks Balentine. He won a consolation semifinal match over St. James’ Miles Zukowski on a 5-4 decision, but lost the third-place match 5-2 to Gage Brown of Saks.

Wesley Hartman (145), Thomas Whitehurst (170) and Brayden Monk (195) went 0-2 at the meet for NMA, which finished ninth out of 10 teams.