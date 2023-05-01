The Northside Methodist Academy boys golf team won the Class 3A, Section 1 Golf Tournament at the Andalusia Country Club, while the Knights’ Tanner Beasley and Ashford’s Logan Barnes tied for medalist honors at the meet.

Northside Methodist finished with a 322 score, beating Opp by eight strokes as the Bobcats carded a 330. Straughn was third with a 368. The three were the only teams with enough members for team scoring and all three advance to next Monday’s Class 3A, South 2 Sub-State Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.

Individually, Beasley and Barnes tied for medalist honors after both finished with a 74. Beasley shot a 41 on the front nine but charged on the back side behind three straight birdies on No. 10, 11 and 12. Barnes carded a 37 on both nines.

Barnes, in sharing medalist honors, was one of the top four individuals to qualify for next week’s sub-state. The others were Opp’s Banks Johnson, Mobile Christian’s Connor Eubanks and Northside Methodist’s Hayden Foy. Johnson shot an 84, Eubanks an 86 and Foy an 87.

In addition to Beasley’s total, Northside Methodist’s team-winning effort featured a 77 from Davis Moore, an 85 from Sawyer Scott and an 86 from Ross Overby. Nolan Williams carded an 88 that didn’t count in the team scoring.

Opp’s second-place showing was led by Will Boyd with a 79, Clay Kyser with an 81 and Brody Ellis with an 84. Conner Machen added an 86. Cade Machen shot a 90 that didn’t count on the team card.

Straughn was led Grant Barnes with an 89 and Ridge Wilson with a 91.

Two other Wiregrass golfers competed as individuals. Opp’s Reid Ellis carded a 91 and New Brockton’s Landon Norris fired a 96.

Enterprise girls qualify; Kennedy finishes second: The Enterprise girls golf team advanced to next week’s Class 7A, South 4 sub-state round after finishing runner-up during Monday’s Class 7A, Section 2 Tournament at The Bridges at Tartan Pines in Enterprise.

The Wildcats earned a 281 score, second to Auburn’s 245. Smiths Station was third with a 307 and Central of Phenix City was fourth with a 313. Opelika took fifth with a 337. All but Opelika advanced to the sub-state competition, though all of the Opelika qualified as individuals.

Leading Enterprise during the round was Shaelyn Kennedy, who fired an 81 to finish second to medalist Kate Ha of Auburn, who carded a 79. Auburn’s Hannah Halverson was third with an 82 and Auburn’s Esha Gupta was fourth with an 84.

Following Kennedy on the Enterprise scoresheet were Maci McCarty with a 95, Alexandria DeLong with a 105, Kelley Tindol with a 115 and Savanna Flores with a 117.

No Wiregrass girls qualify in 4A-5A: The Wiregrass had a handful of girl golfers at the Class 4A-5A, Section 1 Tournament at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Golf Course on Monday, but none advanced out of the section.

Dale County’s Makenzie Lewis (113), Slocomb’s Ella Chase (119), Geneva’s Lillian Langham (123) and Dale County’s Olivia Rabon (125) were the local entries. All competed as individuals.

Trinity won the tournament with a 262 score with Orange Beach (278), Bayside Academy (285) and St. Paul’s (287) qualifying for sub-state. Gulf Shores (311), Faith Academy (317), Andalusia (327) and Elberta (329) were the other teams competing.

Elberta’s Olivia Akins (88), Gulf Shores’ Bayla Pierce (91), Faith Academy’s Kathy Hacker (95) and Andalusia’s Katie Kennedy (99) were the individual qualifiers.