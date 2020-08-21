NMA wins debut in AHSAA with shootout victory over Houston County

It was the first of three recoveries on the night for Stevens, the last of which he returned 71 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Three plays after his first recovery, Miller was off to the races again, this time taking a reverse to the right, weaving through traffic then cutting across the field and blazing to the end zone to complete a 73-yard touchdown run. Fitzpatrick’s point after kick boosted NMA to a 14-0 lead just three and a half minutes into the game.

Houston County, though, answered right back on its third offensive play of the next series when JJ Johnson took a wingback reverse to the left and raced 59 yards to the end zone. The point after kick by Geovani Rodriguez cut it to 14-7 just 3:15 into the game.

The Knights answered right back on a 71-yard, seven-play scoring drive. It started with a 54-yard run by quarterback Cason Eubanks on the first play - the game’s fourth play of 50-plus yards in the game’s first five minutes. It ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Eubanks to an open Miller.