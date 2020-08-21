NMA wins debut in AHSAA with shootout victory over Houston County

COLUMBIA – Northside Methodist started its new era in the Alabama High School Athletic Association on an explosive note.
And kept up the fireworks throughout in a 42-21 win over Houston County at W.F. Tillery Field.
The victory made Northside Methodist’s debut into the AHSAA a winning one.
Meanwhile, the outcome ruined the re-debut of Houston County coach Chip Harris, who returned to the school after guiding it from 1997-2001. The decision also put a damper on Houston County’s Senior Night as the Houston County decided to honor its senior football, volleyball, band and cheerleaders as a precaution against the season being shut down early because of COVID-19.
The Knights raced to a 27-7 lead then held off a Lion charge before pulling away with two second half scores.
The game - and Northside Methodist’s era into the AHSAA - started off with a bang.
On the game’s opening kickoff, Knights senior speedster Kennard Miller took it at the 15, worked to the Houston County sideline and raced down that sideline 85 yards for a touchdown. Carter Fitzpatrick added the point after to make it 7-0 just 13 seconds into the game.
Houston County followed with its own strong kickoff return as Kahleel Johnson found 35 yards of real estate inside Knight territory, setting up the Lions at the 41. However, after one first down, Houston County fumbled on its sixth play with the Knights’ Carter Stevens recovering at the 14.
It was the first of three recoveries on the night for Stevens, the last of which he returned 71 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Three plays after his first recovery, Miller was off to the races again, this time taking a reverse to the right, weaving through traffic then cutting across the field and blazing to the end zone to complete a 73-yard touchdown run. Fitzpatrick’s point after kick boosted NMA to a 14-0 lead just three and a half minutes into the game.
Houston County, though, answered right back on its third offensive play of the next series when JJ Johnson took a wingback reverse to the left and raced 59 yards to the end zone. The point after kick by Geovani Rodriguez cut it to 14-7 just 3:15 into the game.
The Knights answered right back on a 71-yard, seven-play scoring drive. It started with a 54-yard run by quarterback Cason Eubanks on the first play - the game’s fourth play of 50-plus yards in the game’s first five minutes. It ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Eubanks to an open Miller.
On the TD play, Eubanks rolled right and avoided a rushing defender right past the right hash then immediately fired to the open Miller, who kept his toes inbounds as he made the catch on the sideline in the end zone. The point after attempt by Joshua Harris was no good, but NMA lead 20-7 with 4:50 to go in the first quarter.
NMA capitalized on the second Stevens’ fumble recovery midway in the second quarter to extend the lead, driving 69 yards in six plays. Eubanks finished the drive, taking a keeper to the left, breaking two tackles and diving into the end zone to complete a 10-yard scoring run. Fitzpatrick added the point after, making it 27-7 with 5:53 left before halftime.
The Lions struck on the ensuing series, striking paydirt on a 4th-and-13 play at the NMA 43. Quarterback Kahleel Johnson lofted a pass toward the right sideline and receiver JJ Johnson, sprinting straight down the sideline in one-on-one coverage, caught it in stride and raced the final 15 yards to the end zone for the score. The point after by Rodriguez cut it to 27-14 with 3:36 to go before halftime.
After a trade of turnovers to start the third quarter – a fumble recovery by NMA’s Kenneth Rhoades and an interception in the end zone by Houston County’s Sawyer Harris – the Lions closed the gap to 27-21 with an eight play, 87-yard drive. Barber scored on an 11-yard TD run with 5:16 left in the third, one play after rambling 30 yards to set up the score. Rodriguez converted the PAT.
Northside Methodist matched that with an eight-play, 53 yard drive. Facing 3rd-and-10 at the 28, Eubanks lofted a pass toward the right back corner of the end zone where Aiden Rayne caught the pass in double coverage for a 28-yard TD with 2:10 left in the third quarter.
With the Lions threatening in the final minutes, Stevens and Northside Methodist put the game away. On 3rd-and7 at the 17, Houston County fired a pass outside to Barber and it went past him. It was ruled a lateral and Stevens picked it up and ran 71 yards for a touchdown. Fitzpatrick added the extra point, making 42-21 with1:54 left.
The game ended up being a penalty-plagued one as 34 flags were called, including 22 in the second half.
