NMA wins homecoming over New Brockton

No rain – and all the lightning strikes were on the field.

Northside Methodist won its homecoming game against New Brockton 41-6 at Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.

The Knights (4-4) scored on four plays covering 38 yards or more and ran away from the Gamecocks (1-5).

The Knights set the tone early. On its second offensive play, quarterback Cason Eubanks went deep down the left sideline for Tyler Small, who gathered it in and pulled away on a 54-yard sprint to the end zone. Fitzpatrick Carter added the PAT just 48 seconds into the game.

New Brockton had a promising drive going on the ensuing possession but turned it over on downs at the Northside 39.

On first down, Eubanks threw a swing pass left for Kennard Miller, who actually caught the lateral, took a strike or two toward the line, then straightened up and fired to an all-alone Small, who completed the 61-yard touchdown play with another sprint. It was 14-0 with 8:34 left in the first quarter and the Knights had run three offensive plays.

New Brockton then found its best defense for NMA – it went on a nearly six-minute drive of its own. The Gamecocks (1-5) converted on fourth-and-9 with an 18-yard slant pass from Kaden Cupp to Colton Marsh at the Northside 21.