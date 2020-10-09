NMA wins homecoming over New Brockton

No rain – and all the lightning strikes were on the field.
Northside Methodist won its homecoming game against New Brockton 41-6 at Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.
The Knights (4-4) scored on four plays covering 38 yards or more and ran away from the Gamecocks (1-5).
The Knights set the tone early. On its second offensive play, quarterback Cason Eubanks went deep down the left sideline for Tyler Small, who gathered it in and pulled away on a 54-yard sprint to the end zone. Fitzpatrick Carter added the PAT just 48 seconds into the game.
New Brockton had a promising drive going on the ensuing possession but turned it over on downs at the Northside 39.
On first down, Eubanks threw a swing pass left for Kennard Miller, who actually caught the lateral, took a strike or two toward the line, then straightened up and fired to an all-alone Small, who completed the 61-yard touchdown play with another sprint. It was 14-0 with 8:34 left in the first quarter and the Knights had run three offensive plays.
New Brockton then found its best defense for NMA – it went on a nearly six-minute drive of its own. The Gamecocks (1-5) converted on fourth-and-9 with an 18-yard slant pass from Kaden Cupp to Colton Marsh at the Northside 21.
A facemask penalty set up a first-and-goal for New Brockton at the 8. On third down, Julian Noble slammed in over right guard from 3 yards out for the touchdown that cut Northside’s lead to 14-6 with 2:46 left in the first quarter.
Northside then went on a long drive that produced two third-down conversions on third-and-7 and third-and-12, but no points. New Brockton stopped a fourth-down completion a yard short at its own 22.
The Gamecocks drove out past their 40 before Cupp was intercepted by Miller near the right sideline on a rollout.
The Knights took advantage of the opportunity. Eubanks ran for 21 yards. Two plays after a pass interference penalty, Eubanks threw a wheel route to Tyler Grantham up the right sideline on a 21-yard touchdown pass that put Northside up 21-6 with 7:06 left in the first half.
That was the advantage they took into halftime. New Brockton starting quarterback Cupp took some shots in the first half and did not play in the second half. Sophomore Brayson Carr led the offense.
New Brockton held it more than five minutes to start the third, but a 1-yard punt set up Northside on the Gamecocks 48.
Two plays gave the Knight a first down, then Small took a sweep around right end and he cut back, weaving his way across the field to the left sideline and beating the defense to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown run. That gave Northside a 28-6 lead with 5:23 left in the third quarter.
Almost three minutes later, Eubanks fired a strike to Miller along the left sideline for 40 yards and another score that made it 34-6 with 1:28 on the clock.
The New Brockton defense was on the field for much of the second half and ran out gas as a unit.
Northside added another score when Small gained 13 yards, Grantham added 7, Small gained 14 and Grantham added 18. Grantham finished it with a 1-yard touchdown dive with 8:00 on the clock.
