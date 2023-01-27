NMA wrestler Tristin Robinson signs with Huntingdon College

Tristin Robinson said the sport of wrestling has changed her life.

The Northside Methodist Academy wrestler competed on the mats the last three years at a high level, winning 68.9 percent of her matches (62-28) despite some matches against boys before the AHSAA mandated that girls wrestle girls this year.

She capped her high school career with a third-place finish a week ago at the Girls State Championships in the 145-pound weight class and earning a 26-8 recored.

That success – and her passion for the sport – has landed her a college scholarship to wrestle at Montgomery’s Huntingdon College, which started women’s wrestling this year. She signed the scholarship in front of a large contingent of family, her NMA wrestling teammates, school faculty and the high school student body at the Knights’ gym Friday morning.

“It feels great,” Robinson said. “I am proud of myself, of course, because I worked hard every day. Everything I do is pushing myself every day to accomplish my goals and this was one of my goals.

“Now, it is onto the next thing and I will have more goals after this that I want to accomplish. I am glad I get to take the next step. It is just exciting and that is why I wanted to invite all my high school to come watch because it is a once-in-a lifetime experience and I wanted to share it with everybody.”

Robinson is believed to be the first wrestler from a Dothan high school to sign for college wrestling. She is only the second in recent years from the Wiregrass, joining Enterprise’s Zach McFarland, who has gained a starting role as a freshman at Brewton-Parker College in Georgia. She is also one of a handful of girls wrestlers in the state of Alabama who have signed for college wrestling. High school girls wrestlers were uncommon in the state until the last few years. At last week’s state meet, 180 girls from 59 schools were registered for the event.

“In everything I do I want to promote the sport and so being the first person to sign a scholarship and compete at the next level from Dothan is very huge to me, especially because I am a girl and girls wrestling is not popular in Alabama and not in this area,” Robinson said. “So to be one of the trailblazers is a very cool experience. I hope it is encouragement to other girls, not just at my school, but also in the area.

“People think it (wrestling) is scary and have misconceptions about (amateur) wrestling, but if you do your research and look into it, it is something that can change your life. I hope that me and my success can help others see that.”

After competing in the sport for three seasons, Robinson easily sees how it transformed her into a more confident young person.

“It has changed my life is so many ways,” Robinson said. “Confidence is hard for girls to have. It is either low esteem or too much confidence. I was more on the low esteem side. I didn’t like to talk myself up or anything.

“Wrestling builds confidence into you. You begin to get confidence in your training, your strength and your abilities and to be independent. That is one of the biggest changes in my life. The lessons in wrestling last forever because you learn discipline and it changes your mindset. You have to be strong minded after you wrestle, at least you should.

“Wrestling is like 90 percent mindset. If you don’t have the right mindset going into wrestling then you won’t see the success you want to. So it has changed my mindset in how I think.”

She also enjoys the wrestling community where it is not uncommon for foes to become friends and have mutual respect for each other.

“Wrestling also changed my life because I have met some of my best friends, whether it be my teammates or competitors, and I had some of the best coaches as great examples in my life,” Robinson said. “Wrestling is like a good community of each other.”

A longtime softball player, Robinson began wrestling as a sophomore, the same year Northside Methodist picked up the sport. It soon became her favorite sport.

“For the longest time, I thought I may be doing this for softball or something else,” Robinson said of signing. “At the time I started wrestling, I was taking softball very seriously and that is what I could see myself doing in college.

“I started wrestling in 10th grade and it was kind of my fun sport at the time because softball was my serious sport. I started realizing in my 11th grade year how competitive I wanted to be in wrestling.”

Her coach and dad, Travis Robinson, said the Knights senior is capable of winning matches with her strength, but mostly because of her ability to understand strategy and work game plans.

“She is a thinker,” Robinson said. “While she is strong and physically capable, I think she relies more on having a plan when she goes out there, executing the plan and planning for as many variables as you can and hopefully react accordingly within the match. She likes to keep it close to where she can wear the opponent down. We have trained her to go all three periods.”

Through her three years, Tristin Robinson not only learned about the ins and outs of the sport, but has grown to love it so much that it is now a passion for her. She mentioned a recent essay on the sport as an example.

“I had to write an essay of why you like wrestling. The minimum was like 350 words, but I wrote like close to 2,000 words,” Robinson said. “I can’t just share everything about wrestling in under 350 words.”

She has enjoyed the sport so much that she wants to promote and encourage others – girls and boys – to give it a try.

“Because I am so passionate, everything I do about the sport, I want to promote the sport,” Robinson said. “Even if you look at my social media, I am always posting about it. It is not popular in this area, but the connection I have with wrestling I want others to share that experience because I feel everybody deserves a chance at wrestling and for it can do for you and your life.”

Robinson chose Huntingdon College over several other programs who expressed interest in her. She also visited Brewton-Parker in Georgia and Iowa schools Cornell College and Simpson College.

“I love all the schools I visited. I visited four schools, but Huntingdon just felt different,” Robinson said. “It felt like that was where the Lord was calling me. It felt different also in the way the coaches really wanted me there – not that the other coaches didn’t want me in their program – but I could tell that Huntingdon had a plan for me and they already knew what they expect from me and the things they can help me with.

“They don’t just want to grow me as a wrestler and just improve me as a wrestler, which of course is a goal, but they want me to succeed with whatever I do. They want to help grow me spiritual and help me grow in my knowledge for whatever career path I want to pursue.”