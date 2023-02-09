The record book of the 2022-23 Northside Methodist boys wrestling team will feature a lot of David Bailey and Jesse Dyson.

The two juniors have carried the Knights during the season, combining for 66 wins over their 88 matches and earning top four finishes in most every tournament.

The two Knights hope to shine more, along with their teammates, this weekend at the AHSAA Class 1A-4A South Super Section at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum in the school’s first postseason experience. The meet starts Friday morning and concludes with championship matches Saturday morning.

Houston Academy wrestlers also compete in Class 1A-4A, while the other two Wiregrass wrestling programs of Dothan and Enterprise participate in Class 7A.

All the wrestlers bid for a top six individual finish to qualify for next weekend’s AHSAA State Championships in Huntsville and a shot at a state title.

Of the six NMA wrestlers registered for the section, Bailey and Dyson are the only ones seeded high. Bailey, who has a 37-10 season record, is seeded No. 4 in the 18-wrestler 132-pound weight class bracket. Dyson, who carries a 30-12 record, is a No. 6 seed out of 20 wrestlers in the 138-weight division.

For the two Knight standouts – two of the original members from the inaugural NMA 2020-21 team – the section meet was a long time in coming. The Knights had to wait out a two-year period in all sports, including wrestling, before they could compete in AHSAA postseason after joining the association in 2020-21.

Both are anxious to see how they can do against the state’s best on the biggest stages.

“I think it is good for Northside’s team in general because this is the first time going to sectional and being able to wrestle in these big tournaments to see what our competition is in Alabama,” Bailey said.

Dyson said not participating in postseason the first two years was hard, especially last season as he and the Knights showed improvement from the first year.

“My first year in wrestling, I was new to the whole wrestling thing and I was just excited to be out there,” Dyson said. “The second year, it was kind of disappointing and it bummed you out (not to go). All that wrestling, getting pumped up and you couldn’t go to postseason to see how you would fare against everyone in the state except the few teams you wrestled all year was tough. Now to finally be able to go, I am so excited to see where I am at in the state.”

Bailey’s current 37 season wins, which includes 27 by pins, is the best in Northside Methodist’s young history, while Dyson’s total ranks second. The two also rank high on the school’s career wins list with Dyson first with 65 and Bailey third with 57.

During the season, Bailey earned second place at Prattville Christian’s Panther Invitational, third at both the Gulf Coast Clash and Murder Creek Melee and fourth at the Gulf Shores Scuffle. Dyson placed second at both Gulf Coast and Murder Creek and fourth at the Panther Invitational.

“I feel I have done much better than last year,” said Dyson, who was 24-11 last year after going 11-9 his first season. “I hit the weight room hard over the summer and I hit the wresting room hard in practice and I am beginning to learn and understand (the finer details of wrestling), increasing to get into that next level to understand and feel the movements.”

Bailey was encouraged by his strong season, too, and credited off-season work with the Patriots Wrestling Club in Dothan for a lot of it.

“I definitely have wrestled the best I have wrestled and have had the best season I have ever had,” Bailey said. “Definitely wrestling through the summer with Patriots has helped me. Going down to Florida, Georgia and even to Tennessee (for meets) and wrestling in those areas helped a lot. Not trying to brag, but I know I have worked hard this year and it has paid off.”

For Bailey, this year’s results have surprised him some after missing most of last season following a freakish broken leg injury on a water slide at a church camp in the summer of 2021. He had only had nine matches last year (8-1 record).

“I broke my tibia and fractured my fibula and had to have pins put in down my leg,” Bailey said. “I wasn’t able to walk on it for a month or two months.

“When I first broke it, one of the first things that went through my mind is that I would never be able to play sports again. It was just a few layers from coming through the skin. I was like, ‘Am I going to wrestle again or play any other sports?”

He said it was four-five months before the pins were removed and was nearly a year before his leg fully recovered and regained strength and agility.

“Coming from I didn’t know if I would wrestle again to coming out and wrestling like I never broke it, that amazes me,” Bailey said.

Both Bailey and Dyson say they are ready for the section meet.

“Don’t let anything faze me,” Bailey said of his approach. “Don’t step on the mat already with my head in the wrong space and just go in there like I was wrestling anybody else and wrestle like I have always been.”

“Going into the section meet, I am excited, a little nervous,” Dyson said. “This is the first time Northside has been able to go, so I am pumped. I have been hitting the weight room since the summer and the wrestling room intently getting ready for this.

“I plan to go in there and wrestle my hardest. If I make it to state, I make it. If I don’t, I just have to work harder in the summer and come back next year.”

Bailey also said he plans to wrestle his hardest, but is leaving the outcome up to God.

“My goal is to do whatever God wants me to do, whatever he has planned for me,” Bailey said. “If that is to place first or even not place at all – whatever he wants me to do, I am just going to go out there and worship Him and wrestle my hardest. No matter what happens, I will do it for the glory of God.”

The other Northside Methodist wrestlers registered for the section meet are sophomores Logan Ward (106 weight class), Wesley Hartman (145), Thomas Whitehurst (160) and junior Brayden Monk (195).