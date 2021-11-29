NMA wrestlers win tri-match with HA, Dothan

As a result, only two individual matches were contested. The first was the Dyson-Williams battle at 145. HA’s Williams was in control on top of Dyson most of the match, but the Knights’ wrestler avoided one near pinfall and did a nice defensive job of fighting off multiple moves by Williams to turn him over to his back.

Williams seized a 4-0 lead in the first period off a takedown and a two-point near fall, but Dyson avoided the pin.

The two wrestlers were in the neutral position to start the second period and Williams earned a quick takedown to go up 6-0, but Dyson fought off any roll-over attempts to stay off his back, keeping it 6-0. Williams earned another two points to start the third period, but couldn’t put the Knights’ wrestler over. Williams was called for a late stalling violation, giving Dyson a point.

“I told him in the locker room, ‘Hey, thank you for not getting pinned.’ If you do, you give up that six points and all we do is tie it up with that last match and it goes to (tiebreaker) criteria,” Robinson said. “None of the coaches want to go to that because we want it decided on the mat between the kids.

“Dyson wrestled his tail off. He was on bottom a long time. He had to carry that weight (on top of him) almost the whole match.”