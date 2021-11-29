NMA wrestlers win tri-match with HA, Dothan

Northside Methodist’s Jesse Dyson didn’t win the battle, but helped his team win the war Monday night during the Knights’ wrestling match with rival Houston Academy.
Dyson lost in his 145-pound weight class match to Houston Academy’s Hughes Williams, but avoided a pin to the Raider wrestler, losing instead on points, 8-1. The difference of losing by points instead of a pin was three less points for the Raiders and it proved to the difference in a 36-33 NMA victory over HA in the team dual.
Wesley Hartman secured the win for the Knights with a pin 23 seconds into the 138-pound match, the final match of the dual, to overcome a 33-30 Raider lead.
Both schools also defeated Dothan during the tri-match at the Northside Methodist gym. The Knights downed the Wolves 36-30 and HA beat the Wolves 42-30.
“It is good to get wins in duals,” Northside Methodist head coach Travis Robinson. “The Dothan guys are learning how to wrestle and their wrestling good. The one I was really proud of was the HA match as it could have went either way. It was decided on the mat where it should be decided instead of who had the most forfeits. Hat’s off to those guys too as they wrestled good as well.”
The NMA-HA dual match was the night’s finale. Though both teams have more wrestlers on their roster this year, the two didn’t have many match up in the same weight classes, creating forfeits. Both received five forfeits each and there two double forfeits.
As a result, only two individual matches were contested. The first was the Dyson-Williams battle at 145. HA’s Williams was in control on top of Dyson most of the match, but the Knights’ wrestler avoided one near pinfall and did a nice defensive job of fighting off multiple moves by Williams to turn him over to his back.
Williams seized a 4-0 lead in the first period off a takedown and a two-point near fall, but Dyson avoided the pin.
The two wrestlers were in the neutral position to start the second period and Williams earned a quick takedown to go up 6-0, but Dyson fought off any roll-over attempts to stay off his back, keeping it 6-0. Williams earned another two points to start the third period, but couldn’t put the Knights’ wrestler over. Williams was called for a late stalling violation, giving Dyson a point.
“I told him in the locker room, ‘Hey, thank you for not getting pinned.’ If you do, you give up that six points and all we do is tie it up with that last match and it goes to (tiebreaker) criteria,” Robinson said. “None of the coaches want to go to that because we want it decided on the mat between the kids.
“Dyson wrestled his tail off. He was on bottom a long time. He had to carry that weight (on top of him) almost the whole match.”
The other match was at 138 that Hartman won with a quick pin over HA’s Keygan Ebarb that clinched the NMA win.
Receiving forfeit wins for NMA in the dual were Sam Bright (126 weight class), Thomas Whitehurst (170), Will Otto (181), Jordan Sanford (220) and Dylan Evans (285). The Raiders receiving forfeits were John McDonald (106), Jonah Beaver (113), Bryce Dykes (120) and Andrew Gil (161) along with Kennan Beaver (132), who was celebrating his 17th birthday. There were double forfeits at 161 and 195.
There were two exhibition matches after the dual. Houston Academy’s Sean Green earned a pin with 1:23 left in the first over NMA’s Sanford and Northside’s Methodist’s Hartman pinned HA’s David Lee with 1:33 left in the first period.
Houston Academy opened the tri-match with 42-30 win over Dothan, winning both contested matches. Gil, a state runner-up last year, cranked a guillotine move to pin Dothan’s Cameron Mathis with 39 seconds left in the first period and McDonald earned a pin with 29.7 seconds left in the second period over Caleb Ham after leading 9-6.
Both teams won five matches by forfeits. For Houston Academy, Jonah Beaver (113), Dykes (120), Kennan Beaver (132), Ebarb (138) and Williams (145) were the winners. For Dothan, Olivia Piasecki (126), Dunyea Dorsey (170), Garrett Holland (195), Matthew Mills (220) and Isaiah Miatke (285) were forfeit winners. There were double forfeits at 160 and 182.
There were five exhibition matches held with Dothan winning three. Holland pinned Green in the first period, Ham pinned David Sack with 4.8 seconds left in the match and Piasecki pinned HA’s Dykes with 15 seconds left in the first period.
HA exhibition winners were Green over Mills on a second-period pin and Miller Rane over Ham on a third-period pin with 32 seconds left. Rane was leading 15-5 at the time of the pin.
The matches were the first of the season for Houston Academy.
“I was proud of the guys,” assistant coach Rich Merrell said. “I thought they did a real good job. They are working hard at practice and giving their best effort and you could see it on the mat. We have some things to work on, but I was proud of all these kids.”
The second of the three duals was the Northside Methodist-Dothan contest and the Knights won two of three individual matches. Whitehurst pinned Dorsey in the second period at 170 and Stanford pinned William Peacock in the first period, while Dothan’s win came from Brian Mitchell on a second-period pin over Brayden Monk at 285.
Receiving forfeit wins for Northside Methodist were Bright (126), Hartman (138), Dyson (145) and Otto (182), while Dothan had forfeit wins from Ham (106), Sebastian Medeiros (113), Mathis (152) and Yandel Collazo (195). There were double forfeits at 120, 132 and 160.
There were three exhibition matches with the Knights winning two of those. Dyson pinned Mathis and Otto pinned Collazo, both in the first period, for the NMA wins. Dothan’s Miatke earned a second-period pin over Monk in the other exhibition.
The matches represented the second and third duals of the year for a young Dothan team.
“We want to get better and show improvement every time as we have some guys who have never done this before that are starting to win matches and are learning,” Dothan head coach Jake Hogan said. “I was pleased with the effort. There are some issues with technique that we are having, but the thing I was most disappointed with was the fatigue issue coming off Thanksgiving.”
Hogan was especially with Piasecki’s pin in a tough first period in her exhibition versus HA.
“I was pleased with Olivia,” Hogan said. “She is tough and she doesn’t shy away from any competition ever, but I was proud of all of them. I push them hard and hold them extremely accountable and they show up every day and want more.”