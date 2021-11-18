NMA wrestling team wins dual-match against Dothan

Both Northside Methodist Academy wrestling coach Travis Robinson and Dothan head coach Jake Hogan left the NMA gym on Thursday night feeling good about their team’s season opening dual-match performance.
The Knights, behind pinfalls from Dylan Evans (285) and Tristin Robinson (152), took the dual match 42-24 over the Wolves.
The two teams feature a lot of youth and inexperience. Of the nine wrestlers for NMA, only five had previous on-mat experience and of the 11 Dothan wrestlers in uniform Thursday, just three had prior Wolves wrestling experience.
“It went good for a first dual of the season,” Northside Methodist’s Robinson said. “I had a few kids who had experience already (from this past weekend) but it was on a lesser level – on a JV/Junior High tournament. I was proud of how they all wrestled tonight. We came out with tenacity and wrestled until we couldn’t wrestle anymore.”
Hogan, a first-year wrestling coach at Dothan who wrestled in high school at Leeds and was previously an assistant coach for two seasons at LaFayette (Ga.), was pleased at what he saw from his inexperienced team.
“I felt like our effort was good,” Hogan said. “That was what I was looking for. We have a bunch of kids that just started doing this. The biggest thing I was looking for was for them to get out here and compete and that is what they did. I was pleased. Obviously, a lot to work on, but I challenged them on effort and getting in shape and I felt we were good on both of those things.”
Both squads had a few wrestlers missing for various reasons. Overall, NMA has 12 on its roster and Dothan, which had only four kids out for the sport last year, now has 18.
While the number of wrestlers is decent overall, both teams have multiple wrestlers in the same weight classes, mostly in the upper weights. Dothan, for example, had seven kids in the upper two weights (220 and 285). Neither team had many wrestlers in the lower weights.
As a result, the teams matched up in only three of the 14 weight classes. The Knights received forfeits in five weight classes (126, 138, 145, 160 and 182) and the Wolves in three divisions (106, 170 and 195). There were also three double forfeits (112, 120 and 132).
The forfeits left the score 30-18 in favor of Northside Methodist and forced Dothan to win all three contested matches by pins to earn the team win.
The first match was at 220 between the Knights’ Jordan Sanford and the Wolves’ Matthew Mills. Mills, a freshman, earned a takedown with 1:22 left in the opening period and eventually earned a pin with 49 seconds left, pulling Dothan to within 30-24.
“He is a ninth grader who came out wrestling in his first match and I felt he did a good job of wrestling,” Dothan’s Hogan said. “I was really proud of him, but I was proud of all our guys.”
The ensuing 285-pound match featured NMA’s Dylan Evans versus Dothan’s Isaiah Miatke. Evans, who wrestled some last year, took down Miatke quickly in the first 15 seconds. Mitake fought off a pin for nearly 25 seconds before Evans earned the pin with 1:19 left in the period.
The final regular dual match featured Tristin Robinson, Robinson’s daughter who wrestled last season, against Dothan first-year wrestler Cameron Mathis at the 152-pound weight class.
Both wrestlers tried to gain early advantage with a potential takedown from a collar tie set up on top, but neither could find an opening in the first minute. Robinson finally found an opening for a double leg takedown and a 2-0 lead with 45 seconds left in the period.
Despite efforts by Robinson to turn the Dothan opponent over off a half nelson, Mathis stayed balanced and avoided being put on his back the rest of the period.
Mathis was in bottom down position to start the second period and worked out for a 1-point escape, cutting the margin to 2-1. After a Robinson takedown and another escape by Mathis, it was 4-2 late in the second period when Robinson earned a takedown with 15 seconds left, putting Mathis straight on his back, leading to a pin with eight seconds left in the period to solidify the Knights’ team win.
Receiving forfeits for Northside Methodist were Sam Bright (126), Wesley Hartman (138), Jesse Dyson (145), Josie Faison (160) and Will Otto (182). The Dothan wrestlers winning by a forfeit were Sebastian Medeiros (106), Dunyea Dorsey (170) and Yandel Collazo (195).
Four exhibition matches were held after the dual with Northside Methodist winning three.
In one of the more competitive matches of the night, the Knights’ Hartman pinned Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki, but with just 15 seconds left in the third and final period. Hartman led 2-1 after the first period before an action-packed second period ended with Hartman up 6-4. Hartman earned a late takedown in the third period, leading to his pin.
In the next exhibition, Northside Methodist’s Jesse Dyson earned a quick double-leg takedown and pin on Dothan’s Mathis just 27 seconds into the match.
The final two exhibitions both went all three periods.
Dothan’s Michael Castro claimed an 8-5 win over NMA’s Otto, holding on at the end after Otto captured a three-point near fall. In the final match, Northside Methodist’s Brandon Monk, despite giving up 28 pounds (225 to 253) in a heavyweight battle, won 6-3 over Dothan’s Brandon Mitchell.
“I really liked the way Brandon Monk wrestled that last match,” Robinson said. “When you are a light heavyweight wrestling a heavyweight like that that is a tough job. I appreciate his effort and I was proud of (Tristin) Robinson. Anytime a girl wrestles against a guy, it is stacked against them, but I think her experience helped her out. But I am proud of all of them. They all did a good job.”