NMA wrestling team wins dual-match against Dothan

Both Northside Methodist Academy wrestling coach Travis Robinson and Dothan head coach Jake Hogan left the NMA gym on Thursday night feeling good about their team’s season opening dual-match performance.

The Knights, behind pinfalls from Dylan Evans (285) and Tristin Robinson (152), took the dual match 42-24 over the Wolves.

The two teams feature a lot of youth and inexperience. Of the nine wrestlers for NMA, only five had previous on-mat experience and of the 11 Dothan wrestlers in uniform Thursday, just three had prior Wolves wrestling experience.

“It went good for a first dual of the season,” Northside Methodist’s Robinson said. “I had a few kids who had experience already (from this past weekend) but it was on a lesser level – on a JV/Junior High tournament. I was proud of how they all wrestled tonight. We came out with tenacity and wrestled until we couldn’t wrestle anymore.”

Hogan, a first-year wrestling coach at Dothan who wrestled in high school at Leeds and was previously an assistant coach for two seasons at LaFayette (Ga.), was pleased at what he saw from his inexperienced team.