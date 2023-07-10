When not on the tennis court, Colin McPeek can often be found with a book in his hand.

“I read all of the time, really, and I’m trying to find new books, because it’s fun reading … because you get in like your own little zone,” McPeek said.

McPeek, of Carmel, Indiana, was certainly in his tennis zone Monday in defeating Felipe Bruzaferro of Livingston, New Jersey, 6-0, 6-1 on the second day of the Boys’ 14 USTA National Clay Court Championships at the Westgate Tennis Center.

As the No. 1 seed in the week-long tournament, McPeek received a first round bye on Sunday, thus was playing for the first time in singles competition Monday morning. He was part of a winning team in a doubles match on Sunday.

“We were able to finish one doubles (Sunday), then our second doubles was canceled because of the rain,” McPeek said. “Then this morning, when we were warming up, it was delayed because of the rain.

“I went back and had a snack and then came back here and just tried to stay warm. I also watched some tennis (on TV). I did dynamics and I tried to keep my shoulders warm before I went on again.”

When his opening singles match started around 10:30 a.m., the 14-year-old McPeek was sharp in gaining the victory.

“I felt like I played throughout the match with consistency, but sporadically I had some loose points … which granted he did play well and he was serving well, so I had to try and adjust to that,” McPeek said.

“This was my first match here, so I was good just trying things and being more aggressive … try to come to the net throughout. I want to be implementing that in this tournament quite a bit.”

McPeek is one of the top-rated players in the country. He won the USTA Boys 14s National Level 2 tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in February and was the runner-up in the USTA Boys 14s Winter Nationals in Tucson, Arizona, in January.

Despite the delays due to the rainy weather over the past few days in Dothan, McPeek has stayed focused on the task at hand.

“I try to focus on everything I’m doing in the present and try not to worry too far in the future, because there is no reason to look in the future when you haven’t even finished what you’ve started,” McPeek said.”

McPeek has been playing tennis since he was 7 and started using a one-handed backstroke when he was 8. He likes to be the aggressor on the court.

“I like doing serves and then look for forehands,” McPeek said. “I like trying to hit heavy through the backhand and then trying to again look for forehands that I can try and attack … hopefully come to the net and take some balls out of the air.

“I’ve definitely had to do some changes recently. I’ve started training more in Florida (Team Anderson Tennis in Lake Worth, Florida) to work on my physicality and just keeping pressure on the opponent while still trying to be aggressive.”

His mother, Katy McPeek, sat off to the side of the court as her son played on Monday. She likes for her son to have fun with the sport.

“I actually really enjoy watching him … I really do,” Katy said. “I think it’s interesting at this stage not to focus on so much on the wins and losses, but just the development.

“It’s just developing his style of play and controlling that engagement in the point, because this is supposed to be fun. I think his passion comes through because he genuinely loves it.”

McPeek is a homeschool student, which allows him to travel to more tournaments, yet continue his studies.

“He’s got some pretty big goals, so to be able to have that flexibility to travel to tournaments … it’s very difficult to do that at regular schools at this level,” Katy said.

Colin is used to being away from a regular school setting.

“I’ve been doing this for several years now and you get a lot of freedom doing that, but you also have to stay on track,” he said. “It actually provides a school setting if you can go to a ZOOM meeting because you have other students that provide the same feeling as a class.”

Getting to play in tournaments across the country is something he enjoys.

“The fun part is meeting new people and playing different types of game styles,” he said. “In this tournament, I recognize many people, but there are also a lot of people I don’t know.

“It’s fun not knowing what to expect, but when you’re playing someone you do know, it’s also good knowing what to expect and how to play them.”

McPeek has been impressed with the Westgate Tennis Center.

“When I first came here to Dothan, Alabama, I did not expect this level of quality in the facility,” he said. “This facility has been exceptional. The courts are really good and the facility is very nice.”

The clay courts of WTC suit his game well.

“I can use different spins because clay definitely grabs the ball a lot more,” McPeek said. “On clay you definitely have to be a little more patient, but you can still gain time by trying to come to the net, which I feel is part of my game.”

Play continues on Tuesday at three different tennis facilities in Dothan – WTC, the Dothan Country Club and Azalea Swim & Tennis Club. The tournament concludes Sunday.