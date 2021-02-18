No. 3-ranked Samson Lady Tigers defeat No. 2-ranked Winterboro

“I told the kids that I felt they we were going to be the best defensive team that they have seen all year because a lot of the teams up there run and gun,” McKnight said. “We can’t do that, but we can get after them on defense. We felt if we could slow them down and make them run half-court sets that we had a shot.”

Winterboro made 12-of-57 overall in the game with 20 turnovers.

Samson led nearly the whole game, though it stayed tight early.

After both teams appeared nervous with early turnovers, Brantley Edberg hit a long 3-pointer from the right wing off a pass from Kinley Johnson to put Samson up 3-0 with 4:54 left.

Winterboro tied it on the banked 3-pointer by Jasmine Fluker, but the Tigers answered 11 seconds later with another Edberg trey to go up 6-3.

Samson extended the margin to 10-3 off two free throws and a fastbreak layup by Johnson before 1-of-2 free throws by Winterboro’s Brianna Jackson cut the margin to 10-4 near the end of the first quarter.