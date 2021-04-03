No. 8 Dothan falls to No. 1 Auburn after beating Hanceville in Saturday prep baseball action

AUBURN —- After three innings of action against Class 7A top-ranked Auburn High on Saturday, the No. 8 Dothan Wolves looked well prepared for a seven-inning battle.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, their inability to throw strikes when they desperately needed them ruined their hopes early.

The Tigers took their time against the Wolves in Auburn’s second game of the day, as the home squad waited out Dothan starting pitcher John Price Reed before striking for four runs in the third inning and eight runs in the fourth to set the stage for a 12-2 victory in five innings.

Both teams won prior to their match-up. Dothan (16-5) beat Hanceville 13-4, while Auburn (23-1) beat Northside of Columbus, Ga., 9-3.

Against Dothan, Auburn’s sudden surge of runs came in large part due to six walks in that two-inning span alone, which were accompanied with enough hits to send the Wolves from winning to wondering what went wrong.

“I think (Dothan) helped us some with getting some walks,” Auburn coach Matt Cimo said. “We had some timely hits off those walks. Once you starting hitting the ball, the team gets a little contagious and everybody starts swinging the bat really well.”