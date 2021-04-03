No. 8 Dothan falls to No. 1 Auburn after beating Hanceville in Saturday prep baseball action

AUBURN —- After three innings of action against Class 7A top-ranked Auburn High on Saturday, the No. 8 Dothan Wolves looked well prepared for a seven-inning battle.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, their inability to throw strikes when they desperately needed them ruined their hopes early.
The Tigers took their time against the Wolves in Auburn’s second game of the day, as the home squad waited out Dothan starting pitcher John Price Reed before striking for four runs in the third inning and eight runs in the fourth to set the stage for a 12-2 victory in five innings.
Both teams won prior to their match-up. Dothan (16-5) beat Hanceville 13-4, while Auburn (23-1) beat Northside of Columbus, Ga., 9-3.
Against Dothan, Auburn’s sudden surge of runs came in large part due to six walks in that two-inning span alone, which were accompanied with enough hits to send the Wolves from winning to wondering what went wrong.
“I think (Dothan) helped us some with getting some walks,” Auburn coach Matt Cimo said. “We had some timely hits off those walks. Once you starting hitting the ball, the team gets a little contagious and everybody starts swinging the bat really well.”
Dothan led 2-0 entering the bottom of the third after shortstop Te’Relle George-Mills hit a solo home run to open the game and right fielder Chase Allsup followed with a lead-off home run to open the second.
Soon after, Auburn took total control.
Auburn shortstop Webb Veronese walked, third baseman Patrick McGlon singled to right field and first baseman Ryan Austin walked to load the bases for catcher Riley Austin, who took full advantage. Riley Austin sent a ball deep down the left-field line for a two-RBI double, which left the game tied 2-2.
Auburn’s next two batters doubled the lead. Designated hitter Peyton Williams delivered a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat before right fielder Brady Fuller singled just over the Dothan second baseman to hand the Tigers a 4-2 lead.
Auburn’s lead was a modest one after the third inning, but it didn’t stay that way by the time the fourth was said and done.
The Tigers batted around in the fourth during a half-inning in which the team logged 11 at-bats. Auburn chased Reed from the game after loading the bases and scoring two runs when McGlon was hit by a pitch and Ryan Austin walked, and from there the situation only got worse for the Wolves.
Riley Austin came through with a sacrifice fly to right field to leave the score 7-2 before Williams hit an RBI double just out of reach of Allsup. Fuller brought home another run on an RBI single before the Wolves got in their own way with a throwing error that brought another Tigers run home to leave the score 10-2.
Cimo praised the play of Riley Austin, who ended the afternoon 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
“He had some big at-bats last night [against No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville]. He’s a kid we count on in the lineup, and he’s also good behind the dish,” Cimo said. “He’s just one of those seniors who really works hard and good things happen to him.”
Shortly after Fuller’s RBI hit, Dothan had a throwing error on a would-be pick-off at first base then a fielding error at third trying to get the same runner out that resulted in two more Tigers scoring.
From there, Matthew Rhodes closed the book on the Wolves to end what looked to be a competitive contest early. The senior threw five innings with three hits allowed, no walks and four strikeouts.
“Matt’s got really good composure,” Cimo said. “He gave up those two home runs, and he came back and just kept pounding the strike zone. When you do that, good things happen. Those are just solo home runs, and that’s good because Matt doesn’t walk anybody. That’s just a good sign of Matt throwing strikes.”
In addition to the two solo home runs, Dothan got a single from Carter Davis in the game.
Dothan 13, Hanceville 4: Te’Relle George-Mills went 5-for-5, including a solo homer and a RBI double, and Bauer Sharp was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and four runs batted in to pace Dothan’s win.
The Wolves pulled away, scoring four runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead to the final 13-4 margin.
Chase Allsup had two doubles and Matthew Omohundro had two singles for DHS. Hunter Whitman had a two-run double and Jace Dyer a two-run single. Blake Wynn and Mark Padilla added a hit and RBI each.
Hunter Williams was Dothan’s winning pitcher, striking out 12 over six innings. He scattered eight hits and four runs and had no walks. Whitman pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts and two hits allowed.