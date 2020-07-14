Add another Wiregrass school to the growing list with a high school wrestling team.
Officials at Northside Methodist Academy in Dothan announced plans to have the sport this upcoming season. The Knights are entering their first year in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
“We will start a wrestling program this year,” Northside Methodist Academy athletic director Mike Mordecai said. “We will get it going. We have gotten the OK to get it going. Some of the students are excited about it.”
Northside Methodist becomes the fifth Wiregrass school to pick up the sport in the last five years. Northview (now Dothan High) was the first with wrestling in 2016-17. Enterprise, Charles Henderson and Houston Academy all added the sport in 2018-19.
With the addition of Northside Methodist Academy, three of the four city of Dothan high schools in the AHSAA now have wrestling. Providence Christian is the lone program without it.
“It would be great to have a Circle City wrestling championship,” Mordecai said.
The NMA athletic director also announced the coaches for the new sport.
“Our head coach is going to be Justin Scott, who is also our strength and conditioning coach (at the school),” Mordecai said. “He will be assisted by Travis Robinson, who has helped start a couple of programs in this area and has a background in wrestling. I am happy to have this guy to help our program, but he is more than one of our coaches. He is an ambassador for wresting around here.”
Scott, according to Mordecai, does not have any wrestling experience, though he had friends in high school who did compete in the sport.
Robinson wrestled at Suwanee High School in Florida and has helped with Northview and Houston Academy programs. He is also owner and coach of the youth Patriots Wrestling Club in Dothan.
“We look forward to getting out and competing with teams in our area – Dothan, Houston Academy, Charles Henderson and Enterprise,” Robinson said. “We hope to bring some more competitors to the table for our sport. We are excited and from what I am hearing a lot of athletes on the football team are excited about having another opportunity to compete.”
Robinson said he doesn’t know yet how many kids might come out for wrestling at Northside Methodist. He said the first priority is to have an interest meeting with potential wrestlers and their parents.
One athlete at the school does have experience – ironically a wrestler who will become a quiz answer to a question of what athlete was part of three start-up wrestling programs in the Wiregrass. The answer is Knights senior Reilly Harvin, who was an eighth grader on Northview’s inaugural team and a sophomore on HA’s first team.
“It feels pretty good to have another opportunity to come out and wrestle for another team,” Harvin said Tuesday afternoon. “I have been part of two and this will be the third. I am ready to go back out on the mat and start wrestling again.”
The sport of wrestling features 14 weight classes ranging from 103 pounds to 285.
“There is a lot of interest in the football team and from a few of the baseball players too,” Harvin said. “They all want to try it.”
A baseball standout at Hewitt-Trussville High School near Birmingham, Mordecai is familiar with wrestling and feels Northside Methodist students and parents will enjoy it.
“Growing up around Birmingham, I was around wrestling in junior high and high school,” Mordecai said. “My brother wrestled and I had a cousin, Steve, that wrestled at Gardendale (north of Birmingham) and was undefeated for his career and wrestled at Auburn, so I have been around wrestling.
“It has been awhile, but I do understand the sport a little bit. I know how much fun wrestling can be (to watch). It is mano-to-mano on that wrestling mat. The best person is going to win.”
Mordecai said Robinson, who has two daughters at Northside Methodist, was the initial spark for the Knights pursuing a wrestling program, showing interest in starting one to Mordecai.
“I like to be an ambassador for the sport,” Robinson said. “To me, it brings so many life skills into focus.”
Among those, according to Robinson, is the experience of adversity of losing a match and how a kid responds after the loss.
“Are we going to quit or are we going to get back up and keep fighting?” Robinson said. “Life is like that. Life is like a bunch of mini-fights.”
After Robinson and Mordecai talked about it, the NMA athletic director pitched the idea to the head of school, Pastor Bill Reif, and to high school principal Robiann Gilbert.
“We are open to let our students experience sports in many different ways,” Mordecai said. “Travis approached me about it. He expressed some interest to see if we could get something going at our school. I said let me talk to Pastor Bill and Mrs. Gilbert, the principal, to see what they thought. They were on board. They thought it was a great idea.”
Knights name new tennis coach: Northside Methodist also announced a new tennis coach at the school – Eric Slaick. He replaces Wendy Trenary, who left the program. Slaick was an assistant coach last year.
“I am excited about it,” Slaick said. “I am glad to be here. It is a great school. It is a great opportunity for me to work with the kids. It is an opportunity to teach them some things that they can enjoy for life.”
Slaick played high school tennis at Carroll in Ozark in the 1980s. He was the Eagles’ No. 1 singles player as a senior. He remains active in the sport, playing in local leagues.
Slaick takes over during an historical time as the NMA athletic program moves from the Alabama Independent Schools Association to the Alabama High School Athletic Association this year.
“It is something new,” Slaick said. “Obviously, it will be a learning experience. The approach is adapt and conquer.”
The program lost five seniors, including four on the boys side from this past year, so rebuilding is one of Slaick’s first priorities.
“After losing five seniors (four boys, one girl), it is recruiting players out, getting more involved. There will be a lot of growth because of our youth.”
