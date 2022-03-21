Northside Methodist Academy baseball team holds off Providence Christian

After allowing four runs to city rival Providence Christian in the top of the fourth inning in Monday’s game, the Northside Methodist Knights immediately answered – and did it in a big way.

The Knights scored nine runs in the bottom of the inning to overcome a four-run deficit then held off the Eagles down the stretch for a 10-7 win in high school baseball action Monday night at Pitman Field.

“When they (teams) get up on us like that, we have seen in the past our guys kind of lay down, like, ‘Well, that is it,’ but they showed a little bit of fire (tonight),” Northside Methodist head coach Mike Mordecai said. “We got some help from them as their guy had trouble throwing strikes, but you also have to tip your hat to our guys as we didn’t help him out and we put hard balls in play. That is how you score runs in bunches.”

The win was the first in four series games over Providence Christian since the Knights joined the Alabama High School Athletic Association last year. Next year, the two will likely be Class 3A, Area 3 foes along with fellow city private school Houston Academy.

“We know next year when we get into this thing that we will playing these area games (against them) and they will be a lot more skin in the game as they would say,” Mordecai said. “This year, it is not as detrimental for HA or Providence to lose these games, while we are playing for pride. We have to prove we can play with the teams here locally.

“This was a confidence builder for us. Hopefully next year when we show up and we play these guys in area competition our guys have a taste of knowing, ‘Hey we beat HA last year and we beat Providence this year. We can do this.’ But we have to come play a clean game.”

The Knights improved to 3-9 with Monday’s win. Providence Christian fell to 7-7 as it prepares for important 3A, Area 3 games with Slocomb (Tuesday and Thursday).

“We are still learning things and we just have to continue to get better,” Providence Christian head coach Casey Smith said. “Overall, we didn’t play as well as we could have. Obviously, I could have made some pitching changes earlier in the game, but with area games later in the week, you wanted to get through (with a minimum of pitching changes). Not to take away any credit from Northside because they hit the ball really well and played really good defense.

“Congrats to them. That is a big win for them for sure. Our guys, meanwhile, are just going to have to keep grinding as we are trying to make it to the playoffs and make a deep run.”

Both teams had a big fourth inning as 25 total batters came to the plate – 10 in Providence’s four-run top half and 15 in Northside Methodist’s nine-run bottom half.

Providence scored its four runs after two outs. CJ Sullivan had a RBI single to left and after a bunt single by Chapel Stickler, Frank Wells earned a RBI single on a flare to right to make it 3-1.

Jake Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Matt Dave Snell singled to center to bring in two runs and build the margin to 5-1.

Mordecai inserted Ethan McMahen to the pitcher’s mound after the Snell hit. After allowing a walk, McMahen got a strikeout to end the Eagle inning.

After a ground out started the Knights’ fourth inning, two straight walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. Harrison Hicks then delivered a two-run single to right and Justice Hallman followed with a RBI single, closing the gap to 5-4.

McMahen then hit a grounder that was misplayed by the shortstop and a run scored during the play to tie the game at 5 all.

Following a strikeout, Jack Ray and Jack Alvord had back-to-back doubles with Ray driving in one run and Alvord two to put the Knights up 8-5.

Cole Haddock followed with a RBI single. Tyler Quintero was then hit by pitch, putting runners at first and second for Gage Rhodes, who singled in the shortstop hole to drive in a run to make it 10-5.

PCS cut the margin to 10-6 in the fifth with a RBI single from Sticker and had a chance for more runs, but the Eagles left the bases loaded.

The Eagles put the first two runners on the sixth inning as Harrison Mims singled and Win Brock reached on a walk. Mims later scored during a ground out.

Northside Methodist reliever Bowden Lancaster then shut the door the rest of the inning. After allowing the walk to Brock, the first batter he faced, Lancaster retired five straight before allowing a triple to Jake Smith. However, Smith was out at the plate trying to advance on an error during the triple.

Providence scored in the first as Snell singled, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on an error.

The Knights tied it in the second on a two-out RBI single by Haddock.

Rhodes and Haddock led an eight-hit Knights’ attack with two hits each.

Snell and Stickler had two hits each to lead a 10-hit Eagle attack.

McMahen picked up the pitching win for NMA. He pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, giving up two runs, only one earned, and three hits.

