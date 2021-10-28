Northside Methodist Academy downs Ashford in final seconds

“Every high school coach in America practices those situations on Thursday and we are no different,” Greene said. “Tyler got behind their guys and Carter made a good scramble and bought him some time then threw the ball. When I saw Tyler behind them, I thought it was going to be a touchdown.”

Down two points with 15.2 seconds left and two timeouts, Greene said the Knights had some options.

“If the ball had been in the middle of the field, we would have kicked it,” Greene said, noting the ball was on the right hash mark. “One thought was to run the ball and get it to the middle. We were close (after the first play) that we said we would run it again. We said if we didn’t make it, we were going to stop the clock and kick it because we have a good field goal kicker and I felt confident in him.”

On the first play after the long play, Stevens went up the middle and got within a foot of a touchdown. After officials reset the clock to 9 seconds, the Knights lined up for a second play, but Ashford called timeout.

When play resumed, Stevens barreled low and made it over the goal line for the go-ahead score with just 5 seconds left on the clock.