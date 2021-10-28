Northside Methodist Academy downs Ashford in final seconds

ASHFORD - Northside Methodist head coach Toby Greene said it’s routine for the Knights to practice Hail Mary plays most weeks the day before a game.
Those practices paid off in the final seconds of Thursday night’s game at Ashford W.H. Brown Stadium.
Facing 4th-and-23 from its own 47 with 24.9 seconds left, the Knights converted a 51-yard Hail Mary pass to the 2, setting up a go-ahead quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Carter Stevens with five seconds left to deliver a 12-8 win over the Yellow Jackets.
The 12 points were the fewest in a Northside Methodist win in its seven-year history. The previous low was 19 points, done twice, including earlier this year against New Brockton.
Two plays before the game-winning score, the Knights appeared to be in trouble after several holding penalties forced the 4th-and-23 situation.
Stevens, the Knights’ senior quarterback, rolled out to the right and unleashed a long pass down the sideline where sophomore receiver Tyler Quintero caught the ball at the 2-yard line.
“It was just a Hail Mary play, a deep ball,” Quintero said. “It is what we have been practicing all year. I kind of turned around and was backpedaling when I caught it.”
Greene said he thought the play was a touchdown at first.
“Every high school coach in America practices those situations on Thursday and we are no different,” Greene said. “Tyler got behind their guys and Carter made a good scramble and bought him some time then threw the ball. When I saw Tyler behind them, I thought it was going to be a touchdown.”
Down two points with 15.2 seconds left and two timeouts, Greene said the Knights had some options.
“If the ball had been in the middle of the field, we would have kicked it,” Greene said, noting the ball was on the right hash mark. “One thought was to run the ball and get it to the middle. We were close (after the first play) that we said we would run it again. We said if we didn’t make it, we were going to stop the clock and kick it because we have a good field goal kicker and I felt confident in him.”
On the first play after the long play, Stevens went up the middle and got within a foot of a touchdown. After officials reset the clock to 9 seconds, the Knights lined up for a second play, but Ashford called timeout.
When play resumed, Stevens barreled low and made it over the goal line for the go-ahead score with just 5 seconds left on the clock.
“You kind of turn it over to your seniors (on plays like that),” Greene said. “Our seniors on the line are Caleb Andrews, Johnson Ott and Ira Tharp. We just ran behind Johnson and Caleb and they stepped up when they needed to.”
The Knights went for two on the conversion, but the Yellow Jackets’ Tyler Peterman intercepted the pass, his second of the night.
Northside Methodist kicked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, giving the Yellow Jackets one last play from the 35. However, the Knights’ Braylen Clements intercepted a pass to end the game.
The outcome helped Northside Methodist finish 3-7 on the season.
“We have won three of our last four and you always want to finish with momentum,” Greene said. “We had a close loss to Houston County to start the year and had the double overtime loss (to Cottonwood), so we are eight points away from being 5-5.
"The team has played hard all year. I am proud of the kids. Ashford played a heck of a ball game tonight as they came ready to play. Credit coach (Robin) Tyra and his staff for having them ready to play. The breaks went our ways there at the end.”
On the flip side, Ashford finished its year 0-10. The Jackets had only six senior players -- just three who had prior experience before the season -- so next year’s team will have a lot of experience back.
“It has been our unfortunate trend for the year,” Tyra said of the Knights’ last-second comeback. “It was a heck of way to blow it with a blown coverage and the guy running free. Sort of our story for the year. I hate it for my seniors and hate it for my team. This group has battled back through several things, including the injury bug. We had to learn on the go.
“We will get back in a couple of days, look at this one then go to work in the weight room and get ready for next year.”
The Knights’ game-winning drive was a roller-coaster 16-play possession, starting with 4:34 left.
After ripping off two first downs off three run plays, NMA got bogged down behind a holding penalty and two incompletions.
Facing 4th-and-10 at the 50, the Knights had to turn to back-up quarterback Jadyn Watkins after Stevens had to go out of the game after his helmet came off as he was hit trying to throw on third down.
Watkins calmly laced a throw to the left sideline to Quintero, who went to his knee to secure the catch a half yard past the first down marker for a 10-yard gain to the 40.
Northside Methodist appeared to have big yardage plays on a Stevens run and a screen pass to Clements, but both were called back by holding penalties. The Knights, though, overcame the penalties with the Hail Mary pass and ensuing go-ahead QB sneak.
Ashford seized the game’s early momentum, taking its opening drive 56 yards in six plays, behind mostly the running of Lamarion Walton. Jalen Smith, though, got the touchdown on a 9-yard speed sweep to the right. Smith ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 8:36 to go in the first.
The Yellow Jacket defense made that margin hold up through three quarters, holding the Knights to 115 yards over seven possessions.
NMA, though, got untracked late in the third quarter and moved to the Ashford 28 as the quarter ended. On the final quarter’s first play, Clements went up the middle on a 28-yard scoring run. The try for two was intercepted, leaving it 8-6 Yellow Jackets with 11:52 left.
Ashford, behind Smith runs of 9 and 10 yards plus a Walton 23 yarder, moved to the NMA 22. However, on 2nd-and-8, the Knights’ Jonathan Steinfield dropped Walton for a 5-yard loss, to stymie the drive which ended on a failed fourth down conversion try.
The Jackets’ Peterman intercepted a pass across the middle on the ensuing series and returned it to the NMA 30, but the Knights defense stiffened and Ashford threw incomplete on fourth down.
That set up Northside Methodist’s final go-ahead drive.