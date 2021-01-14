Northside Methodist Academy edges Houston Academy in wrestling

There were three double forfeits, so it left the Knights just three matches to overcome the deficit – and they won all three to do so.

The HA-NMA showdown began with the Raiders’ Jack Jones winning by forfeit at 145 pounds, before competition at 152 pounds between the Knights’ Gage Rhodes and HA’s Jay Morris.

Rhodes came out aggressive, earning a takedown 15 seconds into the match and quickly added a two-point nearfall pin for a 4-0 lead. He stayed in control and eventually earned a pin with 49 seconds left in the opening period.

The Stevens-Buntin match at 160 was next up and Stevens dominated early, picking up a quick takedown and a three-point nearfall for a 5-0 lead after the first period.

The Knights wrestler earned another takedown and three-point nearfall early in the second period to build a 10-0 lead, but he committed two illegal hold infractions, giving Buntin two points.

With momentum on his side, Buntin earned a reverse, closing the gap to 10-4 going into the third period.