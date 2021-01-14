Northside Methodist Academy edges Houston Academy in wrestling

Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson thought his team lost the dual match against rival Houston Academy Thursday when Carter Stevens couldn’t finish off a pin in the 160-pound match.
Turns out, Stevens 12-7 victory over Chase Buntin was enough for the Knights to earn a 33-30 win over the Raiders at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.
“I probably need to apologize to Carter because I thought we lost that (dual team match) because we didn’t get the pin,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t upset, just excited that we needed this pin.
“All in all, we are still learning. HA is a good team and they have some good wrestlers. I wish them nothing but the best the rest of the way as far as sectionals.”
The match was the finale of a quad meet that also featured Prattville Christian and Charles Henderson.
Prattville Christian, Class 1A-4A, Region 3 champs, won the quad meet overall, winning all three of its matches. The Panthers beat Northside Methodist 56-24, Houston Academy 48-18 and Charles Henderson 63-12.
Northside Methodist, Houston Academy and Charles Henderson all went 1-2. All lost to PCA and Charles Henderson beat the Knights 36-24.
Entering the match with Houston Academy, the Knights were already in a 30-18 hole because of forfeits by both sides – five by NMA and three by the Raiders.
There were three double forfeits, so it left the Knights just three matches to overcome the deficit – and they won all three to do so.
The HA-NMA showdown began with the Raiders’ Jack Jones winning by forfeit at 145 pounds, before competition at 152 pounds between the Knights’ Gage Rhodes and HA’s Jay Morris.
Rhodes came out aggressive, earning a takedown 15 seconds into the match and quickly added a two-point nearfall pin for a 4-0 lead. He stayed in control and eventually earned a pin with 49 seconds left in the opening period.
The Stevens-Buntin match at 160 was next up and Stevens dominated early, picking up a quick takedown and a three-point nearfall for a 5-0 lead after the first period.
The Knights wrestler earned another takedown and three-point nearfall early in the second period to build a 10-0 lead, but he committed two illegal hold infractions, giving Buntin two points.
With momentum on his side, Buntin earned a reverse, closing the gap to 10-4 going into the third period.
Stevens chose the bottom defensive position to open the third period and got a reverse to extend his lead to 12-4. However, an illegal locking hands violation cost him a point and Buntin kept battling with a reverse to cut the margin to 12-7. Stephens, though, held on in the final minute to maintain the margin.
After a double forfeit at 171, Northside Methodist’s Noah Davis received a forfeit win at 182 before double forfeits at 195 and 220.
The teams traded forfeit wins with Reilly Harvin, a former Raider, receiving one for the Knights at 285 followed by Trip Rane in the 106-weight class for HA.
With Sam Bright receiving a forfeit for NMA at 120 and Raider forfeit wins coming at 126 (Kennan Beaver), 132 (Hughes Williams ) and 138 (Andrew Gil), the match basically stood at 30-27 HA with just one contested match left - the 113-pound class match between HA’s Luke Thornton and NMA’s David Bailey.
Bailey earned a takedown off a throw 25 seconds into the match and quickly locked up a potential pinning hold on Thornton before finally earning the pinfall 19 seconds later, securing the 33-30 team win.
Following the conclusion of the regular dual, there were two exhibition matches held and the Knights won both. Bright pinned Jett Vaudo with 28 seconds left in the first period despite giving up a few pounds to the HA wrestler. Bailey took a decisive 14-1 victory over the much smaller Rane.
In the opening match, Prattville Christian defeated Northside Methodist 54-24 behind eight forfeits.
The Panthers won two of the three contested matches with Alex Annotti pinning Rhodes at 152 pounds with 58.9 seconds left in the first period and Andrew Allen pinning Stephens with 1:15 left in the period at 160 pounds.
Northside’s win came from Bailey, who earned a farside cradle pin of Spencer Perkins with 1:11 left in the second period of the 113-pound contest.
The rest of the matches were forfeits and double forfeits.
Houston Academy defeated Charles Henderson in the second match, 48-24, the Raiders’ second win of the week over the Trojans. On Monday, HA beat CHHS 48-18 in Troy.
The Raider win was highlighted by Beaver, who returned to action after missing a week with a slight injury. The sophomore quickly took control in his 126-pound match against Brayden Nowling, seizing a 7-0 advantage within the first 40 seconds before earning a pin. He remained undefeated on the season in matches.
Hughes Williams earned a Raider pin at 132 pounds over Hayden Bush with 54 seconds left in the first period.
Charles Henderson won the other contested match as Jackson West pinned Buntin with 35 seconds left in the first period.
In the night’s third match, Houston Academy came out aggressive in the middle lower weights as Beaver, Gil and Jones earned pins in three of the first four matches, but the Panthers’ depth and HA forfeits resulted in a 48-18 PCA win.
Beaver pinned Ryan Allen, Prattville Christian’s lone senior, 54 seconds in the 126 match, Gil earned a pin with 11.6 seconds left in the 138-pound match over Patrick Litz after amassing a 19-5 lead and Jones pinned Brody Pugh with 28 seconds left in the first period.
In between, Prattville Christian’s Jacob Sabir pinned Williams in the second period at 132 pounds.
After Jones’ win, the Panthers dominated with wins by Jace Copeland, Andrew Allen, Chase Law, David Tubbs-Hill, Aidan Cockrell, Matthew Post and Eli Staggs.
Post, a freshman, remained unbeaten on the season.
Charles Henderson won the fourth match over Northside Methodist and Prattville Christian beat CHHS to set up the final match between the two city of Dothan teams.
Prattville Christian 56, Northside Methodist 24
113 - David Bailey (NMA) pinned Spencer Perkins (PCA) 2:49
120 – Sam Bright (NMA) won by forfeit
126 – Ryan Allen (PCA) won by forfeit
132 – Jacob Sabir (PCA) won by forfeit
138 – Patrick Litz (PCA) won by forfeit
145 - Brody Pugh (PCA) won by forfeit
152 – Alex Annotti (PCA) pinned Gage Rhodes (NMA) 1:02
160 - Andrew Allen (PCA) pinned Carter Stevens (NMA) 0:45
170 – Chase Law (PCA) won by forfeit
182 – Noah Davis (NMA) won by forfeit
195 – Double forfeit
220 – Aidan Cockrell (PCA) won by forfeit
285 – Jay Solomon (NMA) won by forfeit
106 – Matthew Post (PCA) won by forfeit
Exh – Ryan Allen (PCA) def. Sam Bright (NMA) 4-0
Houston Academy 48, Charles Henderson 24
120 – Luke Thornton (HA) won by forfeit
126 – Kennan Beaver (HA) pinned Brayden Nowling (CHHS), first period
132 – Hughes Williams (HA) pinned Hayden Bush (CHHS), 1:06
138 – Andrew Gil (HA) won by forfeit
145 – Jack Jones (HA) won by forfeit
152 – Jay Morris (HA) won by forfeit
160 – Jackson West (CHHS) pinned Chase Buntin (HA) 1:25
170 - Double forfeit
182 – double forfeit
195 – Damien Hart (CHHS) won by forfeit
220 – Braxton Brown (CHHS) won by forfeit
285 – Denton Brown (CHHS) won by forfeit
106 – John McDonald (HA) won by forfeit
113 – Trip Rane (HA) won by forfeit
Prattville Christian 48, Houston Academy 18
126 – Kennan Beaver (HA) pinned Ryan Allen (PCA) 0:54
132 – Jacob Sabir (PCA) pinned Hughes Williams (HA) 3:21
138 – Andrew Gil (HA) pinned Patrick Litz (PCA) 5:39
145 – Jack Jones (HA) pinned Brody Pugh (PCA) 1:32
152 – Jace Copeland (PCA) pinned Jay Morris (HA) 0:44
160 – Andrew Allen (PCA) pinned Chase Buntin (HA) 0:34
170 - Chase Law (PCA) won by forfeit
182 – David Tubbs-Hill (PCA) won by forfeit
195 – Double forfeit
220 – Aidan Cockrell (PCA) won by forfeit
285 – Double forfeit
106 – Matthew Post (PCA) pinned Trip Rane (HA) 4:42
113 – Staggs (PCA) pinned Luke Thornton (HA) 1:05
120 – Double forfeit
Exh – Brysen Pugh (PCA) pinned John McDonald (HA) 1:20
Exh – Krish Anand (HA) def. Carter Copeland (PCA) 18-2
Charles Henderson 36, Northside Methodist 24
132 – Hayden Bush (CHHS) won by forfeit
138 – Double forfeit
145 – double forfeit
152 – Gage Rhodes (NMA) won by forfeit
160- Jackson West (CHHS) pinned Carter Stevens (NMA) 1:29
170 – Double forfeit
182 – Noah Davis (NMA) won by forfeit
195- Damien Hart (CHHS) won by forfeit
220 – Braxton Brown (CHHS) won by forfeit
285 – Allen Brooks (CHHS) pinned Reilly Harvin (NMA) 2:43
106 – Double forfeit
113 – David Bailey (NMA) won by forfeit
120 – Sam Bright (NMA) won by forfeit
126 – Brayden Nowling (CHHS) won by forfeit
Exh – Dylan Evans (NMA) pinned Denton Brown (CHHS) 0:48
Exh - Bailey Dixon (CHHS) pinned Logan Slaick (NMA) 0:53
Prattville Christian 63, Charles Henderson 12
138 – Patrick Litz (PCA) won by forfeit
145 – Brody Pugh (PCA) won by forfeit
152 - Alex Annotti (PCA) won by forfeit
160- Andrew Allen (PCA) def. Jackson West (CHHS) 6-0
170 – Chase Law (PCA) won by forfeit
182 – David Tubbs-Hill (PCA) won by forfeit
195 – Damien Hart (CHHS) won by forfeit
220- Aidan Cockrell (PCA) pinned Brown (CHHS) 4:22
285 – Bailey Dixon (CHHS) won by forfeit
106 – Matthew Post (PCA) won by forfeit
113 – Eli Staggs (PCA) won by forfeit
120 - Double forfeit
126 – Ryan Allen (PCA) pinned Brayden Nowling (CHHS) 2:43
132 – Sabir (PCA) pinned Hayden Bush (CHHS)
Northside Methodist 33, Houston Academy 30
145 – Jack Jones (HA) won by forfeit
152 – Gage Rhodes (NMA) pinned Jay Morris (HA) 1:11
160 – Carter Stevens (NMA) defeated Chase Buntin (HA) 12-7
171 – Double forfeit
182 – Noah Davis (NMA) won by forfeit
195 – Double forfeit
220 – Double forfeit
285 – Reilly Harvin (NMA) won by forfeit
106 – Trip Rane (HA) won by forfeit
113 – David Bailey (NMA) pinned Luke Thornton (HA) 0:44
120- Sam Bright (NMA) won by forfeit
126 – Kennan Beaver (HA) won by forfeit
132 – Hughes Williams (HA) won by forfeit
138 – Andrew Gil (HA) won by forfeit
Exh – Sam Bright (NMA) pinned Jett Vaudo (HA) 1:32
Exh – David Bailey (NMA) def. Trip Rane (HA) 14-1