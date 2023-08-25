COLUMBIA – Getting the 25-6 win for Northside Methodist Academy over Houston County was the main priority for Stefan Gainey in his first game as head coach of the Knights on Thursday night.

But the first touchdown being caught by his son, Stefan Gainey, Jr., was pretty special, too.

“He actually hasn’t played much offense in his whole life … he loves to play DB,” the proud coach said. “This year he’s having to play a lot of offense and for him to catch the first touchdown of my (head coaching) career is pretty special.”

Gainey, who was the Knights’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons under previous coach Toby Greene, starts off perfect as the man in charge.

“I asked the boys, ‘Do me a favor. When I go look at my record tomorrow, I’d like it to say 1,000 percent because you don’t have the luxury of keeping it that way, so I would like to screenshot that one time,’” Gainey said with a smile. “So they came out and played a really good first half. It got a little tight there in the second half. Houston County did a great job responding, and then I liked the way our guys responded.”

Northside led 19-0 at halftime and appeared in control before getting into a battle during the final two quarters.

The opening touchdown came on the Knights' second possession when quarterback Harry Hicks found Gainey, Jr., all alone in the middle of the end zone on a third-and-goal play from the 3. Hicks faded back in drawing a rushing defense to him, then calmly connected with Gainey, Jr., over the middle for the score with 1:24 left in the opening quarter. The extra point kick was missed.

Northside made it 13-0 with 9:37 to play before halftime when Braylen Clements went over the right side through a big hole created by the offensive line for an 11-yard touchdown run. Fitz Carter kicked through the extra point.

But perhaps the biggest drive of the game came right before halftime when Northside went into its two-minute offense with 2:22 showing on the clock and took it down the field 79 yards on six plays for the third touchdown of the game as Jordan Sanford scored over the left side on a 4-yard run with 29 ticks left before halftime. The Lions blocked the extra point kick.

In the scoring drive, Clements had a 28-yard run and Hicks had completions of 22 and 12 yards to Jadyn Watkins in getting the Knights deep into the Lions territory before the short TD run.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Toby Greene,” Gainey said of the former NMA coach, who is now the leader at Rehobeth. “He believes in two-minute offenses and we work on it a lot. Kudos for the guys for retaining a lot of that and keeping it going. They looked well-oiled.”

Houston County came out the aggressor in the second half and took the opening drive 80 yards in 14 plays to score when Isaiah McKenzie went around the right side for an 11-yard score on a quarterback keeper.

A 22-yard run by Azariel Todd had gotten the Lions down to the 7-yard line, but a delay of game penalty pushed Houston County back to the 12. After Eric Clemmons got 1 yard on the first-and-goal situation, McKenzie finished the drive with the touchdown run. The extra point kick was missed, leaving the score at 19-6 with 3:51 left in the third quarter.

Both defenses were the story the rest of the way.

Early in the fourth quarter, Northside went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Lions’ 10, but Clements was tackled for a 2-yard loss and Houston County had the ball back.

But two plays later, Clements got revenge when he picked off a pass and ran it around 35 yards into the end zone with 7:41 to play in the game. The extra point by Carter made it 25-6.

“Clements is always in the right spot,” Gainey said. “We got a little chippy there … he actually hit his head and had a slight headache. You’ve got to be careful with those things, so we held him out a good part of the third quarter and had a 10th grader (Kingston Whaley) in there who fought his butt off. But soon as Clements comes back (on defense), he makes an interception, so that’s big.”

Houston County showed fight late in the game in moving down to the Northside 17-yard line after McKenzie broke loose on a 23-yard run and Todd rushed for 10 more down to the 7 for a first-and-goal situation.

But the Knights’ defense showed grit and held the Lions out of the end zone after McKenzie was stopped just short of the goal line on a fourth-and-goal play from the 4.

The Knights then ran two plays to finish out the game.

Unofficially, Clements rushed for 70 yards to lead the Knights’ rushing attack and Hicks completed 9-of-15 passes for 126 yards.

McKenzie had 71 yards rushing to lead the Lions.

