Northside Methodist head volleyball coach Terri Dennis feels when her team plays at a high level on defense, the Knights can be a tough team to handle.

That was the case on Thursday night against Ashford.

The Knights amassed 80 digs off Yellow Jacket attacks and earned 17 blocks at the net to help spark a hard-fought 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21 win over Ashford in a Class 3A, Area 2 battle at the Northside Methodist gym.

“When we played Rehobeth, these girls played at that level on defense,” Dennis said. “We had a little (bad) spell in the third set as we kind of got out of serve but once we got back in rhythm, we got our server on and we continued to play good defense.

“Ashford is a strong team with strong hitting and we tend to thrive off that (defense) in big matches.”

NMA improved to 12-5 overall and to 2-1 in area play with the win.

Ashford lost its first match after winning 11 straight to open the season. The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-1 in area play. The outcome also ruined Ashford's first match as a ranked team. The Jackets moved into the al.com state poll on Thursday at No. 10 in Class 3A.

“It is a tough loss because we had such a good start, but it doesn’t take away from the great start,” Ashford head coach Danielle Helms said. “It is just tough to lose, especially when we made a lot of errors on our side of the net. It is hard when you know if you cleaned up some of those things, it could have been a different outcome.

“Northside played a great game and they really put it to us.”

While the Yellow Jackets still registered 49 kills during the four-set match, the Knights also dug up a lot of the attacks. Five NMA players amassed double digit digs – Joleigh Parmer led with 17, followed by libero Rachel Gray with 16, Emilee Quintero with 14, Mary Morgan Helms with 13 and Kyra Hatton with 12.

Perhaps even more important was the strong play at the by Dana Cool, who had 13 blocks and often forced Ashford hitters to change their attack shots. Cool also paced the Knights’ hitting on offense, earning a team-high 18 kills.

“She put it away on offense and she also moved well at the net on defense,” Dennis said.

The match was tight early with five ties in the first eight service rotations before the Knights eased out to a 7-5 lead off an ace from Parmer and a hitting error into the net by Ashford.

The Jackets cut the margin to one twice before the Knights opened up a 14-7 cushion. Four aces by Gray and a kill by Helms sparked the string of six straight points.

Northside Methodist would hold a three to six-point lead the rest of the set, finishing it at 25-20 when an Ashford serve went into the net.

Serving was an issue at times for the Yellow Jackets, who had 13 service errors of going into the net, out of bounds on the side or out of bounds long. Most of the errors came in the first two sets.

“What is sad is we haven’t struggled all season long with that,” Helms said. “One of the best parts of our games has been serving.”

Helms added she felt it became a mental issue for her players for a while before settling into a serving rhythm in the match’s later stages.

Northside Methodist seized a 6-2 lead early in the second set but Ashford stayed within range throughout before catching the Knights at 21-all following a kill by Amiyah Lewis off an assist from Emma Helms.

Lewis and Helms were a dynamic duo for Ashford on the night. Helms dished out 47 assists with Lewis earning 32 kills off most of the assists.

After Ashford tied the second set at 21, an attack by Ashford’s Kayla Fields went out of bounds to give the Knights the lead. NMA’s Karleigh Mills then delivered a nice cross-court kill and Cool earned a block, making it 24-21. Ashford’s Lewis, in one of her few hitting errors, hit into the net with an attack to give the Knights the set at 25-21.

Ashford, which led only once in the first two sets, grabbed a 3-1 advantage to start the third set off strong hitting by Lewis.

The teams then traded momentum shifts with the Knights scoring five straight and the Jackets four straight before NMA scored two straight for an 8-7 lead. The Jackets, though, countered with three straight to go up 10-8 before extending the advantage out to 14-10.

From there, Ashford, behind strong hitting from Lewis and Carsyn McArdle and NMA hitting errors, rode out the set for a 25-20 win. The clinching point came when NMA hit four times without getting it over the net.

The Knights regrouped and quickly seized a 7-2 lead in the fourth set. Mary Morgan Helms and Cool both had a kill in the stretch, which also featured several hitting errors by Ashford.

The Jackets battled back to tie it at 10 following a McArdle ace before the teams traded surges and it was tied at 15 all and 18 all.

Northside eased out to a 20-18 lead. Cool earned a point with a two-handed shot to the back right corner and the other point came when an Ashford attack went out bounds.

The teams traded six straight points, leaving it 23-21 NMA when Gray earned a clutch ace down the right sideline before Cool finished the set and match with a kill off the right side to make it 25-21.

For the Knights, Quintero delivered 30 assists, four kills and two aces in addition to her 14 digs and Helms earned 11 kills to go with her 13 digs and Gray added five aces to her 16 digs. Also for NMA, Parmer had seven kills, two aces and three kills, while Lillian Slaick had six kills, five assists and three blocks and Mills had three kills and six digs. Briley Cunningham added three assists and two digs.

For Ashford, Emma Helms also had three aces and two kills to go with 47 assists and Lewis had three aces and three blocks in addition to her 32 kills. Fields earned four kills and three blocks, McArdle five kills and Jalissiah Jackson six blocks. Shelby Pate had four kills and Olivia Hobson three kills, while Ella Helms led the defense with 18 digs.

NMA wins JV: Northside Methodist won the junior varsity contest over Ashford, 25-9, 25-13.

Shannon Alvord had seven kills, four digs and two blocks, Ali Scott had nine kills and five digs and Alyssa Turner had six assists and two digs. Also for NMA, Addy Barfield had two aces, nine assists and three digs, Reece Renaeu had five kills and three blocks and Mary Claire Morgan two kills and three digs. Riley Andrews added eight digs and Maddie Foy two assists.

NMA takes junior high: Northside Methodist won the junior high match, 25-18, 25-12.

Jenna Forrester had two aces, two blocks and 11 digs, Jocelyn Cannon four aces and Hayden Heldman five assists and two digs to lead the Knights. Myah Estrada added two aces, three assists and two digs.