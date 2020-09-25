Northside Methodist Academy races past Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — In an offensively well-executed game on both sides, a couple of errors sunk the Cottonwood Bears’ chances for their first win of the season.
Two Bears drives stalled midway through the second half due to a turnover and a penalty, allowing Northside Methodist Academy to escape with a 37-34 victory at the Bear Den Friday.
Before the miscues, the Bears (0-5) had mostly kept pace with the Knights and their high-powered offense. In fact, Cottonwood surged ahead early in the third quarter despite trailing most of the first half.
Down 23-20 at halftime, the Bears launched a methodical ground attack to take a 27-23 lead. Kyeshun Green plunged into the end zone from 7 yards out to cap the drive.
A strong return from Northside Methodist’s Aiden Rayne allowed the Knights (2-4) to go ahead for good. It took three plays for NMA to cover 21 yards and score courtesy of a 3-yard TD run from Tyler Grantham.
With the extra point, NMA led 30-27 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.
The Bears mounted a strong ensuing drive, but a blindside block stalled it in Knight territory. NMA’s next drive also stalled deep in enemy territory, giving Cottonwood an opportunity to take the lead.
A bad snap — a problem for the Bears all night — resulted in a turnover early in the fourth quarter. The Knights took advantage with a 5-yard TD run from Grantham to go ahead 37-27.
Cottonwood pulled closer with a 3-yard scoring run midway from Artavious Shipmon through the last stanza. The Bears began one final drive with under a minute, but they ran out of time near midfield as the Knights' defense held strong.
The second half looked much like the first, although the Knights appeared ready to pull away from the Bears after scoring 13 unanswered points.
After Cottonwood scored on a 5-yard pass from Austin McCardle to Trenton Cross, Cason Eubanks dropped back to pass. After seeing the middle open, he scampered through the hole and outraced every Bear to the end zone for an 81-yard score.
The extra point gave the Knights a 10-6 lead.
On the following possession, NMA forced a fumble deep inside its territory and made the Bears pay for the mistake.
Northside Methodist launched a drive that consumed about five minutes of clock, converting two third downs and a fourth down. Grantham capped the drive with a 9-yard scoring rush, and the Knights led 16-6 with 8:50 left in the second quarter.
The Bears proved resilient, however.
Brody Morris returned a pooch kick all the way to the Knights’ 13 on the ensuing kickoff. On the next play, halfback Mekhi Anglin took a pitch and flicked the ball to a wide open Cross for the score.
Cottonwood cut the Northside Methodist lead to 16-12 at that point.
The Bears responded again after NMA’s Eubanks fired a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Small late in the first half.
Behind a 55-yard run from Anglin, the Bears powered deep into the Knights’ territory.
On fourth and goal, the Knights appeared to snuff off the Bears’ drive, but McCardle scampered into the end zone from 3 yards out. The two-point conversion made the score 23-20 before halftime.
NMA’s first score — a 31-yard field goal from Carter Stevens — provided the difference in the game.
Eubanks led the Knights offensively with 275 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He was 4-of-9 passing for 73 yards and another score.
Grantham tallied 114 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
For Cottonwood, Anglin had 135 yards rushing on 12 carries. Shipmon added 63 yards.
McCardle completed 6 of his 8 passes for 100 yards.
