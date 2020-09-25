Northside Methodist Academy races past Cottonwood

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COTTONWOOD — In an offensively well-executed game on both sides, a couple of errors sunk the Cottonwood Bears’ chances for their first win of the season.

Two Bears drives stalled midway through the second half due to a turnover and a penalty, allowing Northside Methodist Academy to escape with a 37-34 victory at the Bear Den Friday.

Before the miscues, the Bears (0-5) had mostly kept pace with the Knights and their high-powered offense. In fact, Cottonwood surged ahead early in the third quarter despite trailing most of the first half.

Down 23-20 at halftime, the Bears launched a methodical ground attack to take a 27-23 lead. Kyeshun Green plunged into the end zone from 7 yards out to cap the drive.

A strong return from Northside Methodist’s Aiden Rayne allowed the Knights (2-4) to go ahead for good. It took three plays for NMA to cover 21 yards and score courtesy of a 3-yard TD run from Tyler Grantham.

With the extra point, NMA led 30-27 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.

The Bears mounted a strong ensuing drive, but a blindside block stalled it in Knight territory. NMA’s next drive also stalled deep in enemy territory, giving Cottonwood an opportunity to take the lead.