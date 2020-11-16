Northside Methodist Academy set to debut wrestling program

Tristin Robinson, the coach’s sophomore daughter, knew about wrestling through watching it because of her dad and wanted to give it a shot.

“I have been around it so much I kind of knew how everything played out (at practice), but I think it is fun that I actually get to try to do it now,” said Robinson, a sophomore who hopes to wrestle at 145 pounds.

“I think it is really fun and I have really enjoyed it. It is like learning something new. I think it is great that we are bringing something new to Northside Methodist and to the Dothan community.”

Whitehead, who competes in cross country, soccer and track/field at NMA, said she wanted to try a contact sport.

“I was all for it because when I am with my friends, I am like, ‘You want to wrestle or something,’” Whitehead said. “I just love contact sports. I like to be able to see how strong I am and if I can take a girl that is bigger than me.”

Another new wrestler, Rhoades, said he didn’t know much about it, but became interested through Tristin Robinson. He quickly saw the potential of personal satisfaction the sport can bring.