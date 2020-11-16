Northside Methodist Academy set to debut wrestling program

Northside Methodist Academy has already experienced a few beginnings in its first year in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, doing so in cross country, football and basketball
But Tuesday night, the school will open a new era in a different form.
For the first time in the north Dothan private school’s history, it will compete in the sport of wrestling. The Knights travel to Enterprise to compete in a tri-meet with the host Wildcats and Charles Henderson. Opening match at the EHS auxiliary gym is 5:30 p.m.
“We are excited to get in some action and see where we are at,” head coach Travis Robinson said.
Northside Methodist now gives the Wiregrass five high school wrestling programs. Dothan, Enterprise, Charles Henderson and Houston Academy are the others.
The Knights have 18 athletes on roster, including six girl wrestlers. Because of injuries and other factors, Robinson hopes 14 will see action at Enterprise, including a couple of the girls who could match up against girls on Enterprise’s team.
“We are all focused and we all are learning pretty quickly,” senior Reilly Harvin said during a Monday practice. “We are all ready to go.”
Harvin, who will wrestle at 285 pounds, is one of the two wrestlers with experience. He wrestled at Northview (now Dothan) and Houston Academy before transferring to NMA. The other experienced wrestler is freshman 120-pounder Sam Bright, who wrestled as a seventh grader at Thompson Middle School before moving to the Dothan area.
While relatively inexperienced overall, the wrestlers feel ready for Tuesday’s matches.
“I will think we will do well,” said Kara Whitehead, one of the six girls out for the team. “We all are super excited about it. We won’t be intimidated even though this is our first year. We have practiced really hard for this. We are ready for it.”
Harvin and Bright, the two experienced wrestlers, both want their teammates to enjoy their first taste of wrestling competition.
“Hoping they grow with the experience and a few of them come out with wins, while coming together as a team,” Harvin said of his goal for the team in the opening matches.
Bright added, “Obviously we want to win (as a team), but mainly have everybody have a good first match, a good first experience with it.”
Both Harvin and Bright provide advice for their teammates who ask about what it will like in Tuesday’s matches.
“I just tell them to act like you are at practice and do the moves you learned here,” Bright said. “If you do, you will do well.”
Robinson, who wrestled at Suwanee High School in Florida and helped with Northview and Houston Academy programs, had modest expectations for the tri-meet.
“My expectations are not low, but not high,” Robinson said. “We will go out there and do some good and we will go out and do some bad. We will have to learn from it.”
The Knights coach said while individual wins will be nice, he will be more focused on the quality of the performances.
“Retain, sustain and effort,” Robinson said. “What did they retain? What sustainments can we build off of and did we put our best efforts toward that?”
He added he wanted to see how the athletes do for the first time in front of a crowd “wearing a uniform they have never worn before” and how they handle things and if they “showcase what they are able to do.”
Overall, Robinson said he has been impressed with how the new wrestlers have taken to the sport.
“These kids are really intelligent,” Robinson said. “They are really hungry for that wrestling knowledge. I think the key component in building any team is you have to want to learn and these kids have that.”
On the mat, he feels they are improving rapidly.
“I feel we are right on schedule with skill-training,” Robinson said. “We will run into conditioning issues. I am always a wrestling into shape kind of guy in that the more you wrestle the more in shape your body becomes for the sport. We do conditioning, but we don’t spend all our time on it.
“I feel we will be ready skill-wise. We are coming on with that and are looking better every week.”
The team has six seniors, two juniors, three sophomores, four freshmen, three eighth graders and one seventh grader on the roster.
The members of the team are Bright, David Bailey, Megan Chandler, Noah Davis, Jesse Dyson, Dylan Evans, Josie Faison, Sydney Freeman, Joshua Harris, Harvin, Morgan Kelly, Gage Rhodes, Tristin Robinson, Logan Slaick, Jay Austin Solomon, Carter Stevens, Whitehead and Thomas Whitehurst.
The seniors are boy wrestlers Harvin, Solomon and Slaick and girl wrestlers Chandler, Kelly and Whitehead.
With only two wrestlers with prior experience, most of the team is new to the sport.
“The only point of wrestling I knew was John Cena,” Solomon said, referring to the pro wrestling star.
After watching videos and practicing some, Solomon, who will wrestle at 285, has gotten to know it more now.
“I didn’t know it was that popular, but I really like it a lot,” Solomon said. “I love the coaches and the staff, the wrestlers. I like that it is physical.”
Solomon, who joined after playing football, said he realized quickly how different it was.
“I was surprised at how hard it was at first,” Solomon said. “It kind of worn me out. It is just fast motion a lot.”
Tristin Robinson, the coach’s sophomore daughter, knew about wrestling through watching it because of her dad and wanted to give it a shot.
“I have been around it so much I kind of knew how everything played out (at practice), but I think it is fun that I actually get to try to do it now,” said Robinson, a sophomore who hopes to wrestle at 145 pounds.
“I think it is really fun and I have really enjoyed it. It is like learning something new. I think it is great that we are bringing something new to Northside Methodist and to the Dothan community.”
Whitehead, who competes in cross country, soccer and track/field at NMA, said she wanted to try a contact sport.
“I was all for it because when I am with my friends, I am like, ‘You want to wrestle or something,’” Whitehead said. “I just love contact sports. I like to be able to see how strong I am and if I can take a girl that is bigger than me.”
Another new wrestler, Rhoades, said he didn’t know much about it, but became interested through Tristin Robinson. He quickly saw the potential of personal satisfaction the sport can bring.
“She was like, ‘Hey have you ever thought about wrestling,’ I was like, ‘No, what is it about?'” Rhodes said. “She showed me what it is about and I was like, ‘That looks pretty fun.’ It is just me and this other person. I don’t have to worry about anybody else but me. I have to worry about myself and how to do it myself.”
Rhoades, who will wrestle at 152 pounds, said he also has learned about other key elements in wrestling, including maintaining weight through healthy eating.
“It definitely has taught me how to eat appropriately, to watch how I eat and not just eat junk all the time,” Rhodes said, adding he also learned a lot about technique, including balance.
