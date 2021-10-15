Northside Methodist downs Daleville for second straight win

Despite struggling on the scoreboard most of the season, Northside Methodist football players have never stopped working this season, says Knights head football coach Toby Greene.

That work is now paying off, feels Greene.

The Knights, behind a key 21-point surge late in the second quarter, pulled away to a 48-6 win over the Daleville Warhawks Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

It was Northside Methodist’s second straight win after six losses to open the season. The Knights beat New Brockton last week, 19-13.

“Our kids have never really gotten that down as they have come back every Monday ready to work and now they are getting some rewards for their work,” Greene said. “Any coach wants to see their team get better and get rewards for their hard work. I am proud of them.”

Daleville, meanwhile, continued its struggles, falling to 0-9 on the year and losing its 18th straight game on the field. The Warhawks did get a win at the end of last season on a forfeit from Providence Christian.

“They are just a young football team,” Greene said. “They will be something the next couple of years. Daleville will eventually be Daleville again with all that tradition.”