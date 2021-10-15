Northside Methodist downs Daleville for second straight win

Despite struggling on the scoreboard most of the season, Northside Methodist football players have never stopped working this season, says Knights head football coach Toby Greene.
That work is now paying off, feels Greene.
The Knights, behind a key 21-point surge late in the second quarter, pulled away to a 48-6 win over the Daleville Warhawks Thursday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.
It was Northside Methodist’s second straight win after six losses to open the season. The Knights beat New Brockton last week, 19-13.
“Our kids have never really gotten that down as they have come back every Monday ready to work and now they are getting some rewards for their work,” Greene said. “Any coach wants to see their team get better and get rewards for their hard work. I am proud of them.”
Daleville, meanwhile, continued its struggles, falling to 0-9 on the year and losing its 18th straight game on the field. The Warhawks did get a win at the end of last season on a forfeit from Providence Christian.
“They are just a young football team,” Greene said. “They will be something the next couple of years. Daleville will eventually be Daleville again with all that tradition.”
Northside Methodist, which scored a season-high, seized a 14-6 lead during the first quarter then put the game away with a late surge in the final three minutes of the first half.
Carter Stevens threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kane Helder to get the flurry going before the half. After getting the ball back, the Knights scored again on a 10-yard Gage Rhodes run.
Rhodes then came up with a big special teams play, blocking a Daleville punt and NMA recovered at the 10-yard line. One play later, Braylen Clements scored on a 10-yard run with just 5 seconds left before intermission. Suddenly the Knights were up 34-6.
Northside Methodist added two quick scores in the first five minutes of the third quarter to complete the pull away.
The Knights’ defense set up the first of those second-half scores as Jonathan Steinfield intercepted a Warhawk pass and returned it 19 yards to the Daleville 18. Three plays later, Clements went straight up the middle untouched on a 9-yard TD run. Fitz Carter, who converted all six of his extra-points kicks in the game, added the PAT to make it 41-7.
The NMA defense and special teams set up the next Knights score.
After Marcus Smith ripped off an 11-yard gain for Daleville, Northside Methodist’s Caleb Andrews stopped a Warhawk running back in the backfield for a 4-yard loss. Two incompletions followed, forcing a Daleville punt.
Northside Methodist’s Jadyn Watkins fielded the punt at the NMA 43 and made a nifty move to the right to get away from several Warhawk defenders then bolted down the Knights’ sideline. He cut back inside another Warhawk defender before finally being tackled from behind at the 1-yard line. The return was good for 55 yards.
After initial resistance by Daleville’s defense, Northside Methodist scored on the third play after the return as Stevens, the quarterback, took it off the right side for a 1-yard TD run. After Carter’s PAT kick, it was 48-6 Northside Methodist with 7:10 left in the third quarter.
Neither team scored again and a running eight-minute clock was used in the final period.
Northside Methodist seized a 14-6 first-quarter lead behind a 78-yard run by Watkins and a 10-yard Stevens to Rhoades pass. Daleville scored on a long drive in between, capping it with a 3-yard quarterback keeper off the left side by Omarion Pinckney.
Stevens finished the game 5-of-7 passing for 104 yards and two scores for Northside Methodist, while Watkins rushed for 85 yards on five carries and also had two receptions for 54 yards.
Defensively for NMA, Stefan Gainey Jr., had six tackles and Porter Williams had five tackles. Andrews and Steinfield both had four tackles and Clements recovered a fumble.
Greene felt all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams – played a significant role in Thursday’s win, something that he was pleased about.
“Sometimes we don’t always play complementary football,” Greene said. “The defense would create a turnover and the offense would go backwards or the offense would drive the ball down, get held and the defense wouldn’t give us the ball right back. Tonight, we played complementary football. I thought we played well on all sides of the ball.
“I was really proud of our defense. Our defense and special teams created some turnovers. Our defense played really well to give our offense a lot of opportunities.”
The Knights, whose win last week was on the road at New Brockton, won for the first time in a home game this season. They split home games at Rip Hewes and Northcutt Field.
“We talked about how we hadn’t won in the green (home) jerseys and haven’t won in this stadium,” Greene said. “It was nice to finally do that.”
The Knights finish the season with two more Thursday games, next week at Rehobeth and the final week at Ashford.
Daleville finishes its season next Friday at home against Providence Christian.