Northside Methodist edges Houston Academy in prep wrestling action

It might have seemed like a replay, but for the second time in a month, Northside Methodist’s wrestling team edged Houston Academy 36-33 on Monday night, winning by the same score and in same fashion as the first meeting.

Just like the first meeting in late November, the difference was Jesse Dyson avoiding a pin in the 145-pound weight class, though he still lost to Houston Academy’s Hughes Williams.

Williams, behind a takedown and a three-point near fall, won the individual match 5-0, but the decision resulted in only three points instead of six points for a pin, ultimately being the difference in the team result.

After four forfeits and a double forfeit, the Knights clinched the win in the next contested match at 220 pounds when Jordan Sanford earned a first-period pin over HA’s Nate Sack.

Prior to the Dyson-Williams battle, the Knights won of pair of matches at 132 and 138 pounds as Sam Bright pinned Keygan Ebarb with 47.2 seconds left in the first period and Wesley Hartman pinned David Lee with 1:26 left in the opening period.

The rest of the match featured eight forfeits or two double forfeits.